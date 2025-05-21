4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On May 22, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck on May 22, 2025. On Thursday, a Moon-Venus aspect ignites the universe with a passionate but slow-burning energy in our love and creativity sectors. This combo is pure can’t-stop-won’t-stop energy. Venus in Aries helps you chase your goals. Meanwhile, Mars in Leo motivates your action with willpower to drive it home. These two planets in red-hot signs create a cosmic power couple that refuses to let the flame burn out.

The abundance these lucky zodiac signs receive comes from showing up and showing out. The universe is offering us a moment where the stage is wide open. This energy dares you to show the world what you’re made of, make the first move, and unapologetically go after all that sets your soul on fire.

The universe is rewarding that little bit of ego that says you know you're the moment. With Venus and Mars cheering each other on in these two fire signs, anything less than full-bodied, unapologetic self-expression won’t cut it. So go big, be loud, and go at it with your heart wide open because the universe is beyond ready to reward your energy with some big luck and abundance, especially if you're one of these four zodiac signs.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, with Mars in Leo and Venus in your sign, you know how you want to express yourself and show up in the world. You’ve already done the self-discovery, and now you’re ready to be bold and proud of all you’ve become. You’re clearer than ever about what you truly want from life, and May 22 is just the start of your abundant revival. You know what you want and who you are, and are more than ready to be more assertive and authentic.

On Thursday, a strong desire may exist to let your inner child run free. You’re ready to maturely and intentionally hit the jackpot of life. You want a love that meets you as you are and gives you the freedom to keep becoming. You have a passion project that lets you express your creativity.

You are ready to create a life that proves your maturity, and the universe is allowing you to chase after what lights you up and pursue what lights you up in a more intentional, self-sustaining way that supports the foundation of a grown-up life.

Let this refreshed perspective infuse every part of your experience. This is your time to embrace what makes you feel most alive unapologetically. So, what pursuits have you been holding back on? May 22 is the day to reconnect and go after what makes your heart race.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, with Mars in your sign forming a powerful trine to Venus in Aries on Thursday, you’re crystal clear about who you are, all that you want to become, and how to begin working towards the image in your head of the life you know you deserve.

On May 22, Venus helps you learn new skills and improve your networking to rise to the top. Perhaps you’ve recently taken on a new role or started a project that allows you to expand these talents. Plus, with Mars in your sign, you’re motivated to tap into the Law of Attraction and help you achieve even bigger goals that make a mark on the world. You’re ready to make a lasting impact. You know precisely what you want to accomplish, and this Venus-Mars team-up is helping you see clearly the bold next steps you’re meant to take.

As you enter these new environments, you’ll begin to see which parts of your presentation need a little tweaking to get you to where you want to go. Regardless, you’re no longer afraid to take up space. You’re ready to explore and manifest your unique vision. In fact, doing so now will earn you the respect and admiration you want. So pour your heart into your beliefs and watch how the doors open. The breakthroughs you experience now won’t just push your goals forward, they’ll redefine the kind of life you believe is possible.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, Thursday's Mars-Venus trine brings the woo-woo visions of you attracting abundance. But this time, instead of tiptoeing around others’ feelings and trying to keep the peace, you’re ready to chase after the love you desire unapologetically.

You have the clarity to know what you want and the confidence to pursue it. Don’t stress about upsetting someone or what others say about your decisions. You’re in tune with your emotions, which helps you say what you mean.

That said, May 22 is a great day to reflect on the relationship you’re after and whether it still matches up with the version of yourself who originally dreamed it up. Mars and Venus are pushing you to align your romantic life with who you are now, not who you used to be.

The universe wants you to find a romantic partner who aligns with the long-term vision you have for your life. When you do that, the connections you build now can grow into something beautiful for the long term. When you prioritize mutual values, love elevates your entire future.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Thursday's Mars-Venus trine is firing up your creative circuits, making you obsessed with your greatest idea. This idea might not require extreme precision, but it’s important for your evolution. You’re drawing inspiration everywhere to bring it to life and build something that reflects your weirdness.

But while you’re up all night figuring out how to make this work, Mars and Venus want you to check in with your closest relationships. Are the people you love onboard with your latest vision, or do they see it as another Aquarian tangent that’s just too far out there? The stars aren’t asking you to ditch your vision entirely, sweet Aquarius. Find ways that help share your excitement (or, at the very least, a compromise).

Could you invite your partner into the process? Could your partner pursue their passion while you build yours? Or, is there a fun way you two can reach an agreement that fulfils your needs and brings you closer together?

This Mars-Venus trine calls on you to find mutual ground, not self-sacrifice. A little genuine honesty and vulnerability go a long way, so don’t be afraid to have that little talk. Even the tiniest 'We’re in this together' speech could help shift everything positively.

Aquarius, you don’t have to choose between your dreams and relationships. When handled with care, they can fuel each other. After all, building something great is even sweeter when there’s someone to cheer you on from the launchpad.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.