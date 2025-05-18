If you’ve ever sensed a big life change coming or dealt with chaos and uncertainty right before starting a new chapter in your life, chances are you’ve picked up on some of the universe’s most common signs. From meeting someone new to feeling a sense of confidence and clarity you’ve never had before, there are many signs the universe sends when things are about to work out better than you can even imagine.

Instead of brushing them off or trying to distract yourself from the discomfort of a few of these signs, try leaning in, embracing the nature of change and giving yourself grace in navigating change and challenges.

Here are 11 signs the universe sends when things are about to work out better than you can even imagine

1. Clarity on your needs

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

The key to embracing life changes and being open to the challenges that open up your next stage in life is self-awareness. When you have clarity on who you are, what you need, and where you’re going, you’re much more comfortable navigating the change and uncertainty of starting this next phase.

While some of the signs the universe sends when things are about to work out better than you can even image are disorienting and confusing, it will also send you clarity, focus, and determination when you need it, whether that’s in the form of a helpful family member, a new job opportunity, or even more time for solitude and self-reflection.

Advertisement

2. Strong gut instincts

EugeneEdge | Shutterstock.com

While many of us ignore our gut instincts or struggle to connect with our bodies enough to notice them in the first place, they’re one of the strong signs the universe sends when things are about to change completely in our lives. Whether it’s clarity on a toxic relationship or our gut telling us to pursue a specific passion, opportunity, or person, it’s a sign that everyone should learn how to embrace and listen to.

Leading with our intuition and a hunch certainly has a time and place, like Harvard Kennedy School experts suggest, but when you take the time to understand them, you’ll be more likely to follow them instinctively and in a healthy manner when it really counts.

Advertisement

3. Unexpected opportunities

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock.com

Oftentimes, the best job opportunities, relationships, and interactions happen when we’re least expecting them in life. Of course, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t put our best food forward, push ourselves out of our comfort zone, or remain stagnant with the hopes that something will fall in our laps. It means we never know what tomorrow brings, so live today to the best of your ability.

When we’re open, intuitive, and present, we’re more likely to pick up on unexpected opportunities the universe sends us. For example, an embarrassing moment in public gives us the chance to laugh at ourselves, learn some humility, and even get out of our comfort zone. The same way a new friend opens the door to a new partner that we’d have never met before.

So, be open-minded. You’re more likely to find and embrace the signs the universe sends you before things start to work out as a result.

Advertisement

4. Reconnecting with old friends

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

When old relationships, friends, and even ex-partner pop back up in our lives unexpectedly, it can feel disorienting and strangely nostalgic. But, the universe isn't usually putting them back in our lives for the sake of nurturing a new relationship, but to give us a chance to learn.

You not only have a chance to reconcile with people, apologize, make amends, and move forward, you have a chance to finally forgive and forget. Like Harvard Health experts suggest, holding a grudge is like taking poison and hoping the other person gets hurt. It fuels resentment, discomfort, and irritability that sabotage our wellbeing, even years in the future.

Advertisement

5. Drifting away from certain people

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Of course, drifting away from friends and loved ones can feel uncomfortable in the present moment, but when you consider the people you’ve outgrown in your life from the bigger picture, you can acknowledge all the beauty, opportunity, and self-growth that erupted in their absence.

It’s a natural part of life, according to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, to outgrow people and relationships, but it’s also one of the signs the universe sends when things are about to work out better than you can even imagine. You’re making space, freeing up time, and giving yourself the energy to embrace the next chapter, filled with new people, relationships, and opportunities that will add tons of value, beauty, and laughter to your life.

Advertisement

6. Synchronicities

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock.com

From angel numbers like 1111 or seeing the same person several times in the same day, sometimes the messages and signs the universe sends us are more subtle than we think. Synchronicities are an example of that subtlety. They not only feel incredibly emotional and personal amid the mundanity and rigidity of our daily routines, they evoke a feeling inside us that prompts self-reflection.

They’re one of the signs the universe sends when things are about to work out better than you can even imagine, so don’t overlook them or ignore their importance.They could give you the clarity you need for the next chapter of your life.

Advertisement

7. Realized manifestations

New Africa | Shutterstock.com

If you’ve ever prayed about something or manifested it in a journal, the universe will tease you when things are about to work out better than you can even imagine.

From a new job, to the perfect partner, or some kind of financial opportunity, the universe will show you the realized version of your manifestations, sometimes, to remind you that they’re not as wonderful as you thought or to prepare you for something even better.

Advertisement

8. A sense of calm amid the chaos

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock.com

Even when uncertainty, chaos, and stress is spiraling around in your life, seemingly out of control, clarity and peace are a few of the things the universe gives you before changing your life for the better. You’re not only able to overlook the silly things or little stressful moments that derailed your wellbeing before, you can see the big picture.

By gifting you with the experience of peace, even amid chaos, the universe opens the door for you to express gratitude before moving to the next stage in your life. It not only boosts your happiness to do so, as experts from Harvard University suggest, it lengthens your life and protects your physical well-being.

You protect your sanity and have a chance to say goodbye to your old life before embracing your new one with open arms.

Advertisement

9. Vivid dreams

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

While consistently vivid dreams are oftentimes a side effect of lacking sleep quality or stress, they can also be one of the ways the universe guides you through times of change and offers up meaningful, relevant, or thoughtful messages to soothe your anxiety.

Even if they’re uncomfortable or unexpected, try to sit with them for as long as possible. Journal about them when you wake up or take a second to remember things and pick out the lesson that resonates with you.

Advertisement

10. More solitude

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock.com

Opportunities for more alone time and solitude is one of the signs the universe sends when things are about to work out better than you can even imagine. Not only does this give you a chance to build emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and internal peace, this alone time allows you to connect with the things you want and need. You’re able to explore passion projects and hobbies, while becoming more grounded and confident as a person.

You don’t feel drawn toward drama, toxic relationships, or distractions to fill your time or to avoid solitude, the universe pulls you into it, in a way, and ensures you find comfort in it for growth.

Advertisement

11. Feeling present

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock.com

Feeling present in our lives is a practice that takes a lot of time and dedication to excel at, considering most people have tons of responsibilities, challenges, and stress that make it hard to truly self-reflect and sit with yourself without distractions. However, according to psychiatrist Dimitrios Tastiris, slowing down and de-stressing in the present moment can be worth the challenge, especially right before you enter a new chapter in your life.

The universe can give you clarity and the opportunity to be present, whether it’s something uncomfortable like losing a friend or forcing you into solitude, but you have to be willing to embrace it to prepare yourself for the beauty of change.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.