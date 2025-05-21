11 Simple Things Happy People Do So They Don't Just Work, Pay Bills & Stress All Day Like The Rest Of Us

Let's be honest, most of us are stuck on the same hamster wheel of waking up to go to work in the morning and coming home just to do it all over again the next day. Many of us are caught in a cycle where joy takes a backseat to responsibility and stress becomes our default setting. Yet, if you look closely there is a group of people who seem to radiant peace and joy.

Happy people know that life is more than just a paycheck. They fill their days with simple things that distract them from the endless cycle of grinding at work to pay bills that just stress them out. Exercise and laughter improve their mental and physical health while volunteer work helps them to connect with others.

Here are 11 simple things happy people do so they don't just work, pay bills and stress all day like the rest of us

1. They practice gratitude

Instead of waking up and immediately checking emails, happy people take the moment to set a positive tone for how their day should go. They express gratitude over the things that are currently going right in their lives even if they work long hours like the rest of us. They take the stress in stride rather than reacting frustrated at the situation.

One way they handle the stress is by journaling everything that they are grateful for. Research by Robert Emmons at UC Davis found that people who regularly practiced gratitude by keeping journals or listing things they were thankful for reported higher levels of happiness. They also experience fewer symptoms of illness compared to those who focused on their daily struggles.

Practicing gratitude keeps happy people happy. Who knew?

2. They prioritize human connection

Happy people have the emotional bandwidth to invest into the meaningful relationships that they cultivate. To make themselves happy, they prioritize spending time with close friends and family. A study published by the Harvard Library revealed that happiness can spread through social networks up to three degrees of separation. For instance, if a friend lives within a mile of you then the probability of you being happy increases by 25%.

Their positivity makes them more approachable and empathetic to others. People want to be around others that make them feel positive and happy people who live simple lives do that. They put in the effort into maintaining the relationships that they value to keep the human connection alive. We are inherently social creatures after all.

3. They say no more often

A simple thing that happy people do is guard their time and energy by learning to say no to things that don't align with their lives. They do this by setting up boundaries with others and that often happens by rejecting things that they want them to do. By saying no, happy people make it known that they respect themselves. Without clear boundaries being set people will lose control over their lives and allow others to dictate what is right for them.

Having control over your life is important for many people. According to a study by Our World in Data, people who feel like they have control over their choices and actions tend to report higher levels of happiness. Saying no when necessary is a key aspect of exercising that freedom and personal autonomy. Doing this simple thing can save you time, energy, and heartbreak.

4. They exercise

Happy people actively engage in practices that elevate their happiness rather than simply going to work and then going home. Simple exercises like morning jogs, participating in yoga, or even taking a dance class can get the blood flowing. These simple things help them manage their stress after working all week.

Physical activity also releases endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin which can boost your mood. A study published by BMC Public Health found that people who were physically active were 52% more likely to report higher happiness levels compared to inactive individuals. Just because they are already happy doesn't mean that they can’t make themselves happier.

5. They create more than they consume

Baking, cooking, painting, or even building things rather than simply buying them are just some of the things that happy people do when they aren't working or paying bills. They may be stressed out like the rest of use but they look for other outlets to relieve that stress. Doing these small things can help you boost your mood and give you a sense of accomplishment.

Research published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that activities such as cooking, baking, or other forms of artistic expression resulted in higher positive emotions and better psychological well-being. By creating instead of consuming, people reconnect with themselves and hopefully learn new skills in the process. Happy people are resourceful and we could all learn from them.

6. They limit their social media time

Sometimes it's easier to have a detox from all of your electronics and do something else with your time like read a book to fix your perception of the world. Constant exposure online can leave people feeling anxious and stressed. When you're working everyday then adding more stress is never a good mix. Studies have shown that people who love using social media are often more self-absorbed than those that don't.

There have been criticisms of social media not being good for people's mental health, as it can interrupt your sleep patterns and make you compare yourself to unrealistic standards. A study published by the American Psychological Association found that teens and young adults who reduced their social media to just about an hour a day led to improvements in their body image and self-esteem. Protecting yourself from toxicity online can help you break free from unhealthy comparisons and focus more on your own experiences.

7. They spend more time outside

Yes, it's true! Happy people spend more time outside because getting fresh air improves their moods. Outdoor activities like walking or hiking on a sunny day can have tremendous effects on mental health. The National Recreation and Park Association notes that as little as 20 minutes spent outdoors daily can reduce stress and nearly 96% of U.S. adults spend some time outside every day. Among generations, Gen X spent the most amount of time outdoors.

So, turning off the computer and going outside for a little bit won't hurt you. Nature has a unique way of helping us pause for a moment and clear our minds. Maybe by taking a short walk or sitting outside with a cup of tea the next time you feel the need to recharge can help you. Your body and mind will thank you for it.

8. They laugh more often

They say laughter is the best medicine and their right. That's why happy people use humor or surround themselves with people who make them laugh. Research from Japan revealed that happiness and laughter were closely linked and that happier individuals laughed more often. There are many benefits to laughter like how it can make you healthier.

Laughter comes from the little things happy people do every day like sharing funny stories or spending time with friends who lift their spirits. These simple moments of joy help them stay connected. They don't let the stresses of life get in the way and always find new ways to laugh each day. Who could blame them in a highly stressed and overworked world.

9. They help other people

Happy people are more likely to engage in volunteer work such as helping others and contributing to their communities. According to the American Psychological Association, happiness can lead to lifestyles that are not only satisfying but also better for the environment. This is because happier people prioritize personal growth and relationships over material possessions.

Volunteering can take many forms like helping at a local food bank to tutoring students. They make the time by setting aside their busy schedules to help others in need. While everyone else is focused on paying bills or working they are out there helping people. It's a commendable thing and shows just how much compassion they have.

10. They reflect and adjust

Happy people carve out small moments each day to slow down and reflect what is happening in their lives. They often meditate, take up journaling, or just sit quietly alone to reflect on their lives. This reflection lets them adjust to the major changes taking place within their lives. They don't wait for weekends or retirement to make themselves feel good. They have left survival mode behind a long time ago and now invest in things that fuel them rather than drain them.

Life changes fast, so for many people adapting to changes is just a part of life. Happy people know that reflecting on your life is all about learning from your experiences and mistakes. When something similar does happen again then they will be better equipped to deal with the situation in a better way than they did before.

11. They keep life simple

The pressure to keep up with workplace expectations leads everyone to burnout and leaves little room for the simple pleasures in life. Living simple and just having the essentials is what makes happy people who don't stress about other things so unique. They prioritize practical purchases that add value to their lives rather than buying things for the sake of appearances.

This minimalist personality trait reduces the stress of financial instability because they know that they can afford practicality over luxury. This creates a sense of security and peace of mind that the rest of us struggle with at work everyday. It's not that we can't be happy, it's just that the difficulties of life make it really hard to.

