3 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Fortune During The Aries Moon On May 22, 2025

On May 22, 2025, three zodiac signs attract good fortune during the Aries Moon. There's a lot of cosmic favoritism playing out during this time, and there's no mistaking who's about to benefit from this surge of good fortune. We're looking at you, Aries, Leo, and Aquarius. And let's not forget that Venus is transiting alongside the Aries Moon, so we get a little of that soft touch going on during this day as well.

Aries transits usually don't do subtle, so if things seem intense or even pushy, know that this is what happens when we put our minds to getting things done. We get them done. It's that simple. And the Aries energy seals the deal.

Essentially, all of this means that for these three zodiac signs, prior effort meets great fortune. It will be up to us to extend this fortune as we go. We have the power to make it an era as opposed to a single day.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You’re the star today, Aries. With Venus pinging your sign and Mars pushing you forward, the Moon in Aries acts like a personal activation switch. Suddenly, what felt delayed now feels inevitable. You’re ready to go after it, no biggie.

This energy brings luck through action. You’re charismatic, focused, and, for once, emotionally clear about what you need. Venus softens your edges, while Mars sharpens your aim. It's an Aries' dream come true.

This has been a long time coming. Use this force of goodness well. Life is conspiring with you, not against you. You're able to manifest whatever it is that you wish.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

It’s all coming together, Leo. It's just a gut feeling on your part, but you're going with it. The Aries Moon ignites your sign with charm and radiance. You’re getting to step back into your natural role as the center of attention in all the right ways.

May 22 has your name on it. Expect a creative breakthrough, Leo. Right now, you feel seen and respected. That’s the fortune we all seek, right there. It's not just attention, but appreciation of who you are.

And it's not just coming from others. You're allowing yourself to bask in your own glory, because hey, you did good! Step up, Leo. Your era of influence is warming up fast. Let it flow, baby!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You’re not usually the emotional type, Aquarius, but when this day's clarity arrives, you recognize it instantly. On May 22, the Aries Moon sends you positivity and gives you that tiny nudge that lets you believe again.

This luck isn’t magic for you, Aquarius. It’s the natural result of all you've done to make it so. And that’s exactly what this day brings. You feel like the timing is finally right, especially when it comes to personal vision.

Use this forward flow to initiate, connect, and act. The universe is handing you the moment, and you feel profoundly. Time to act, time to speak up. Go with conviction.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.