Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 22, 2025 — It's Time To Ask For More

On May 22, 2025, each zodiac sign's daily horoscope experiences a surge of energy that promotes positive change. Today, Venus in Aries throws on a red dress and meets Mars in Leo at the edge of the dancefloor.

Mars aligning with Venus is a cosmic collision of flirtation and firepower, and it doesn’t care if you blush. This is not the time to let self-denial affect your life or to practice polite restraint. Desire isn’t a dirty word, and neither is “mine.” So please go ahead and take up space, text first, and most importantly, ask for more. Let's explore what else is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as a fire sign, you know how to put your all into everything you do, even if that means you need to look strong to feel stronger.

But what does it look like to lean into softness at the same time? Sometimes, we forget that in the rush of completing our to-do lists, we can become numb or tell ourselves to keep going when we should slow down.

On May 22, wear your favorite dress and some fabulous (comfortable) shoes because showing up will be how you stay in the fight and win the game.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today you’ll battle between wanting to literally boogie on the dance floor and being a social butterfly or being an introvert in search of your quiet place to rest in solitude.

Finding a way to split your time is possible, but if an opportunity requires being outdoors, don't dismiss it — something important could be waiting for you. Block out time for yourself before or after a social commitment so you don’t feel depleted.

By caring for your personal needs, you can honor all parts of yourself, including the one who craves stillness and wants to be seen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re being asked to invest in your self-belief. There’s a difference between chasing what’s shiny and trusting what grows.

Be the one who returns to what matters. You want to be the person who chooses the long road home over the shortcut.

This is how you learn what you’re truly worth. Your vision of the future will probably ask you to take the next step, even if you feel like you’re not ready.

And, a mysterious messenger could come in and tell you it’s ‘time’.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a new kind of leadership is emerging in you, one that doesn’t have to shout to be heard.

Step forward because you are finally taking yourself seriously. You may feel the tension of new expectations, but you are ready.

Trust that the work you've done has prepared you to be seen in a new light, one that reflects your growth.

Change your bio. Rewrite your CV. Even subtle changes in how you present yourself can signal that something has shifted with you and those around you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you’ve been feeling quite motivated recently, expect it to amplify even more today.

With all the planets in a fire sign, you can remove the malaise you might have felt around being seen by the world and know what parts of yourself you should keep private.

Feeling motivated doesn’t mean saying yes to everything. Define what stays sacred and what you can share with the world. Write it down. Know the difference between what's private and what's just hiding.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, love wants to meet you somewhere you’ve never been, but you’ll need to loosen your grip to get there.

Respect the timeline for things, which means not seeing the waiting game as a form of punishment. It’s funny there are so many things we can’t see, and we just have to trust that when they’re meant to arrive, they will.

Focus on asking yourself how open your heart is, and if there is any ‘ice’ there, what needs to be thawed?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a quick text from someone you haven't heard from in a while could come through. It might even be a previous date that once fizzled out, but now wants to emerge back on the scene in your life.

Or you may form a rapid connection that quickly becomes a full-on passionate affair. Before you respond, ask yourself what you want and what you are in a position to give.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, routines are rituals now, and you’re one habit away from feeling fantastic. This is less about discipline and more about devotion. And whilst you’re here, don’t just show up for others, show up for yourself with the same care.

Desire is in the details ... from how you dress to how you eat. It can even include how you greet the day.

That’s where magic builds. As you refine your daily habits, you rewrite your relationship with your inner power. This is how change becomes embodied completely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you might feel a little jittery in your bones, like you’ve had too many coffees or there's work waiting for you to complete, still sitting at your desk. This overwhelming untapped energy is potential because some new, creative energy wants to sweep you away.

Whether that’s into your art studio, notebook, or long-avoided plan you’ve wanted to execute. If you can see your restlessness as a directive, what would it say?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, inviting more beauty into your inner world could mean adding soft finishes to your home or buying a new bedspread that makes you exhale when you see it.

The planets are trying to shake up your surroundings to awaken you to a fresh lease of life. Have fun with your interior design by adding positive vibes to your aesthetics. You could surprisingly cultivate a sense of belonging, which might be the missing jigsaw piece.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the conversations that scare you might actually be the ones that free you to feel more authentic in your relationships.

Today could bring a reset in terms of your communication lines with your loved ones. If there have been any problems you've avoided addressing, pointing them out and addressing them could create a level of shared intimacy that feels like a breath of fresh air.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you know that saying ‘when you look good you feel good’? Well, today you have more reasons than one to actually claim that energy for yourself.

Seriously, Pisces, invest in whatever makes you feel the most magnetic, because that is how you invite the world to meet you. Your radiant energy can bask in it with you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.