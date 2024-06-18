The Super-Secret Side Of Each Zodiac Sign People Rarely See

Everybody has hidden personality traits, whether it’s easier to act one way over another or they just can’t help first impressions. These traits aren’t necessarily a bad thing; in fact, finding out who a person truly is can be wonderful way to connect on a deeper level.

Hidden traits can come out in many different ways. It might be the best friend you've known for years or an acquaintance you barely know, but these traits can shed new light on them, as well as yourself. And you could end up learning something new, too.

Here's the secret side of each zodiac sign people rarely get to see

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When people meet fiery Aries for the first time, they can come off as much more aggressive than they actually are. While it’s true that Aries does have a bold personality, they also have a second layer that isn’t prominent until people get to know them.

Hidden underneath that alpha personality is sensitivity and compassion. Aries is really a romantic person who often has their head in the clouds. They might try to hide this part of themselves as protection, but once they are comfortable around someone, they start to open up more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is often perceived as either very laid back or incredibly stubborn. While they might seem this way outwardly, as they do really love to relax, it isn’t always what’s really going on in their minds.

Taurus hates being called lazy or hard-headed, as they fight for what’s right, no questions asked. So, while it might look like they just want a fight, what they really want is justice. Deep down, Taurus is determined, assured, and energetic, and when they want something, they are anything but lazy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini often gets a bad rap when it comes to their personality. This zodiac sign is often stereotyped as two-faced and moody, when that’s not true. Yes, it’s often hard for them to express their emotions, but Gemini is anything but negative and unreliable.

Deep down, Gemini is one of the most level-headed people around. It might take some time to get them to trust an acquaintance, but once they do, Gemini has more than meets the eye. They bring a calming nature who reassures those around them, as well as an emotional, passionate side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer constantly gets pigeonholed as being an overly-emotional and moody person who tends to keep their guard up. For this zodiac sign, it can be hard for them to express themselves in front of others without fear of being criticized.

Cancer is extremely intelligent and clever, and often uses their smarts to vibe off of others’ emotions. So, even if they would much rather be their true self, it’s sometimes easier to read the room instead of being totally comfortable. That said, Cancer is most comfortable being authentic when alone or with close friends, but it takes a long time to see this hidden side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

On the surface, Leo can seem like a confident yet guarded person to those who don’t know them. In reality, this is very untrue, as their dramatic nature can also make Leo look like they are only out for themselves, which can mess with people’s perception of them.

For people who aren’t close with Leo, this seems like an unfair assessment. That’s because Leo is actually a very sensitive person who loves using their generous nature for good. Leo is extremely loyal to their closest friends, which allows them to get in touch with their empathetic side.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

More often than not, Virgo gets stereotyped as being the quiet, sometimes judgemental, analytical sign. And even more often, people assume this means they have Virgo all figured out and won’t take the time to get to know the real person.

Virgo knows they are smart, so they won’t waste their time trying to hide it. But that doesn’t mean they are prideful; in fact, Virgo is an intentional, self-sufficient person who knows what they want and how to get it. This power helps Virgo gain influence and be an amazing leader.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

On the outside, Libra looks more like a friendly, passive person. Some might say they are superficial because they don’t like getting into the middle of arguments, but that’s not always the case.

Just because Libra doesn’t always say something, that doesn’t mean they aren’t seeing everything. Deep down, Libra is a thoughtful, introspective person who takes it all in before making a move. Libra is also very critical of themselves and others, which means they are devoted to always trying to do what’s right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio often gets painted in a bad light, with people focusing more on their perceived aggressiveness and zeal, rather than what’s really underneath it all. While it’s true that Scorpio is a very passionate, strong person, they don’t express these traits the way everyone thinks they do.

What Scorpio hides from the world is a romantic and gentle side. They try to fight for what’s important for themselves, but when they aren’t able to shut that off, that’s when people start making assumptions. Scorpio also has an idealistic, dreamy outlook on life, which makes them much softer around the edges than they appear.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

To anyone who has just met Sagittarius, they are social, charming, and sometimes flirty. They love to have fun and will always find a way to keep the party going. However, Sagittarius isn’t a shallow partyer like everyone believes.

Many people like Sagittarius’ carefree nature, so while they are actually more serious than they appear, it’s sometimes easier to just hide that side of themselves and adapt to what others see them as instead. In reality, Sagittarius is profound and analytical, always thinking and always eager to learn.

Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)

Capricorn is reserved and serious most of the time, and even they know this to be true. But that’s only because it’s not always easy for them to open up to strangers. Even the people they are close with know it takes time for Capricorn to let down their guard.

Capricorn’s biggest (and most surprising) hidden traits are that they are very inspired and optimistic. It might not look like that to the naked eye, but Capricorn is truly a positive person. When people say they are reserved, it usually comes from their philosophical, wise nature. Capricorn might be a deep thinker, but they also know how to have fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There’s a lot going on under the surface when it comes to Aquarius, but what that is might surprise people. Aquarius is often portrayed as eccentric and cold with a tough outer shell, but they are far from that. Aquarius sometimes struggles to love themselves, which can project onto others as unfeeling or emotionless, but really, they don’t always feel comfortable letting people in.

Aquarius is a reliable person who will always stand up for their friends and themselves, even when it’s hard. They stay grounded even when things don’t go as planned. Aquarius is a realist, which can easily translate into pessimism instead of what it really is: intelligence.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is one of those zodiac signs that is always underestimated, no matter what the situation is. Once people convince themselves that Pisces is nothing more than a dreamy, romantic, emotional person, they don’t really care what their real personality is.

Pisces can be all of these things, but there’s more than meets the eye. They aren’t as connected to others as they seem. But don’t think that means Pisces doesn’t like being helpful and kind; rather, they enjoy doing their own thing, and are way more intelligent than people give them credit for. Even though they seem dreamy, Pisces is incredibly innovative and thoughtful.

Emily Ratay is a writer and journalist living in Pittsburgh whose expertise focuses on astrology, relationships, and feminism. Her work has appeared on YourTango, PopSugar, Yahoo, and MSN, among others.