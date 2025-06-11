The Sagittarius Full Moon Begins A Unique New Era For Each Zodiac Sign Starting On June 11

Every zodiac sign begins a unique new era beginning with this month’s Full Moon on June 11, which falls in Sagittarius. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of gain, expansion, and wisdom. Under a Sagittarius Moon, we often feel a desire to expand our lives in some way, travel or learn, since Sagittarius rules the ninth house of travel, education, publishing, ideas, philosophy, and world view.

Sagittarius loves to travel and explore the world, even if it’s a new corner of their own backyard. This is typically an optimistic time and many of us take a new approach to something or look at things from a different and more expansive viewpoint. With Mercury, the planet of communication, also making a positive aspect to Venus, the planet of love, we experience improvements in our social lives and communication. This is a positive time for love, business negotiations, or socializing.

Mars, however, is entering its square to Uranus, which is exact on June 15. This can give us a strong urge to break free of anything that seems or feels repressive or holds us back. A tendency to act rashly could upset things, so it is important to think before acting or leaving something prematurely. Jupiter’s square to Saturn can also bring tension, criticism, or restrictive circumstances. Certain structures break down, which could leave you wondering about the future. Now is the time to take responsibility for your life and personal commitments, which can require hard work, serious thinking, and the ability (and willingness) to think outside the box. This is a significant moment in our lives, and this will all begin a unique new era for each zodiac sign. Let’s take a look:

Aries

Aries, this Full Moon begins a unique new era dealing with travel, ideas, and education. You may feel a desire to approach some new things or follow a new path in some way. The Jupiter/Saturn square creates tension in terms of friends, relationships, children, and affairs at home. If challenges arise, go with what seems like a new approach and don’t let old patterns dictate your future.

Taurus

Taurus, the Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11 begins a unique new era of transformation, whether it concerns money, a new relationship, or releasing what is outdated in your life. You should look forward to the future, which is much brighter. Don’t let the old tapes play in your head, holding you back. Release anything that no longer serves you and allow the positive transformation to happen!

Gemini

Gemini, this Full Moon lands in your partnership sector, beginning a unique new era in your relationships — so expect surprises. This could be the start of a new relationship or a new approach to an old one. You could feel some friction concerning money or friends/groups that you typically deal with. Don’t continue with things you no longer want to do or with people who don’t serve you and your life will open up in new ways.

Cancer

Cancer, the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11 begins a unique new era of self-improvement on a foundational level. You have been feeling for a while that it’s time to beef up your health and exercise plan, and now is the time to look and feel great for your favorite season: summer. If you do this now, it will change your life. You will feel motivated to turn the page and let go of things that no longer serve a purpose with your newfound confidence. You can’t be everything to everybody, so focus on what you can be for yourself.

Leo

Leo, this Full Moon falls in your fifth house, beginning a unique new era related to friends and love. You may come to understand how someone really feels about you as you feel a new spark with an old friend. Or, it may be time you let loose and have some fun with people you enjoy. The Jupiter-Saturn square is trying to tell you it’s time to let go of old fears or even people who are holding you back from being all you can be!

Virgo

A Virgo who doesn’t feel grounded and connected to their roots is an unhappy Virgo, and now is your time to feel you can settle in, be stable, and start to move forward. Saturn has held you back for a while now, but things are changing in your favor. So get rid of the clutter because you are going to be in Jupiter’s favor for quite a while!

Libra

Libra, the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11 begins a unique new era for your communication habits. You have got something important to communicate now, so make sure you do it. You may have held this back for a while, but now is the time to set things straight with yourself and others and break free!

There is a relationship you have been wondering about for a while, and the planets favor you getting off the fence and moving forward one way or another. You can fix things, or you can walk away and feel good about it. Either will set you free.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you're beginning a unique new era centered around what you value, It’s time to recognize your value on this Full Moon, both in material terms as well as emotionally. You have a strong chance of some money landing in your account, but it’s time to boost your personal image as well. Have you been underselling or undermining yourself? If so, it’s time to let the issues go and be who you really are.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this Full Moon represents a total reset for you. Are you happy with where you are going? If the answer is no (or not entirely), the Full Moon will propel you toward positive change. This Full Moon in your sign is all about you, where you are headed, and with whom. Is your current domestic situation supporting your growth? If not, it may be time for change.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11 activates your 12th house, beginning a unique new era regarding what lies deep in your subconscious mind. At this time, life may become crystal clear to you. You have a stronger understanding of what is working and what you need to release, and you will do so. Is there a partnership that has outlived its purpose? If it has, now is the time to let it go and set yourself free from burdensome connections that don’t serve you.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the June 11 Full Moon asks the question: who do you really want to spend time with? Maybe you are perfectly happy, and if so, this should be a positive time. This Moon gives you a chance to reflect deeply, however, and if you aren’t happy with those you spend time with, who would make you happy? It’s time to search out these answers and move forward with the truth.

Pisces

Pisces, something major is culminating in your career. It could be a raise or a promotion, and your talents will be noticed. The question is, are you being financially compensated appropriately? If you are, great. If not, it’s time to ask for more — and the planets are aligned in your favor.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.