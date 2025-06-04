Things Finally Get Better At Work For 3 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of June 2025

From low paychecks to working overtime, there are plenty of reasons why someone might feel like they're not in a great place with their job. Luckily, according to a professional astrologer, things finally get better at work for three zodiac signs before the end of June 2025.

In a video, astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained that certain signs experience breakthroughs this month, leading to growth and expansion in their public image or a change in their career. Libra, Cancer, and Sagittarius zodiac signs have plenty of forward momentum to look forward to at work in June, and things get way better because of it.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

The first zodiac sign whose career is experiencing a complete turnaround is Libra. According to Brobeck, Libra will have a huge career breakthrough this month with Jupiter entering Cancer, bringing luck and abundance into Libra's work life.

Advertisement

"They will start to see a huge growth and expansion of their public image and who they are in the spotlight and at work," Brobeck explained.

From being more in the public eye as a result of content creation to receiving a large bonus, Libras will see sweeping positive changes that have some serious long-lasting potential since Jupiter remains in Cancer all the way through June 2025.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There's no doubt that Cancer has had it rough for the last few years, but the universe is finally on their side. Things are looking up in all areas of Cancer's life, especially with Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, entering this zodiac sign on June 9 and officially kicking off Cancer's emerald year. One of the first places Cancer will experience this positive change is in their career.

"Cancer will start to really be in the spotlight in June," Brobeck said. "They could begin a new creative project that really puts them on the map. They could start to have a lot more power and focus on them when they're in the public eye."

Either way, Cancer can expect to rise into a more prominent role over the next two years as they become more and more recognized for their creative projects. That being said, it's important to keep working hard. While Cancer might have the universe's luck on their side, it takes hard work to keep the momentum going.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

With Jupiter as Sagittarius's ruling planet, people are naturally drawn to this zodiac sign that's known for its natural good luck. But that doesn't mean Sagittarius seeks the spotlight, so as lucky as they may be, it can sometimes feel like they're looked over at work.

But things get better at work by the end of June 2025, Brobeck said, as Sagittarius "Could feel a pull to begin working harder to be in the public eye."

Advertisement

Since Cancer rules home, Jupiter here might make Sagittarius feel torn between being at home and being in the public eye.

"They could find themselves learning new karmic lessons as it relates to their public image," Brobeck explained, adding that social media presence might help them find that balance between the comfort of home and the power of presence. If they're willing to 'grind,' they might find content creation to be a great career path.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.