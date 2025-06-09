The Much-Needed Changes Coming To Each Zodiac Sign's Life During The Week Of June 9

The week of June 9 - 15, 2025, each zodiac sign will experience a much-needed change in their life. This week, on June 9, Jupiter will enter the zodiac sign of Cancer. Followed by the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11, 2025. Although Jupiter is in the exalted sign of Cancer, it will be making a square to Saturn in Aries.

The lessons we learn this week will be connected with this energy, which will continue throughout the rest of June. For now, we are reminded that we can achieve and succeed as long as we are careful with our plans, are not discouraged by mistakes and learn how to root for ourselves. The week closes with the Capricorn and Aquarius Moons, showing us how to work and grow our dreams through practical planning over the next year.

Aries

Aries, the Saturn Square from Jupiter, the week of June 9 - 15, may bring some challenges your way. The lesson you will have to remember is to keep going even when things start to get complicated. Expect your resilience to be tested.

Jupiter and Saturn will have you face your emotions, so make sure to find a good outlet that will help you release any pent-up emotions that could be blocking you. Focus on the hobbies that bring you happiness, as they will help ground you and keep you relaxed. Meditation will also work in your favor as long as you have a structured routine.

Taurus

Taurus, how well you take care of yourself will be your lesson for this week. The Jupiter and Saturn square will serve as a friendly reminder to reflect slowly on your mistakes and remain open to revisiting any work over the next month.

If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask others you trust for help. How you manage this week will allow you to have more control in the next several weeks. Consider practicing and developing better time management skills. But first, learn how to avoid overwhelming yourself and work independently if you’re feeling frustrated in team settings.

Gemini

Understanding how to listen to others and collaborate with them more effectively will likely be a challenge this week. If there are issues within your close friend groups, you may be the person others go to for guidance.

The Jupiter and Saturn square is going to allow you to learn how to evolve your leadership skills through how you navigate your existing friendship dynamics. If you’re expected to lead them, take charge, guide them when possible, and be sure to listen. This is an opportunity for you to refine your communication style, particularly as the energy will be felt over the next several weeks.

Cancer

Cancer, finding the balance between your career and home sectors may be the challenge for the week. Do not let your temper overrule you, especially if you are in a position of power. Jupiter’s square to Saturn will continue to test you throughout the month. But Jupiter is in your sign this week, giving you the edge through the opportunities that await.

Meeting new people, transforming your career, and relationships could be part of the transition the week of June 9. Saturn is going to keep you in check, but the lessons will be worth it. After these transits, you’re going to see how much you have grown, what you have learned, and you’ll see your skills transform over the next 2.5 years.

Leo

Leo, connecting with your emotional side may be one of the challenges of this Jupiter and Saturn square. Jupiter in Cancer may also prompt you to develop greater patience and compassion towards others and yourself.

The Saturn-Jupiter square is going to help you develop the discipline needed to work on your own and to be more patient with your progress. This can also present some challenges in your romantic life. You may be more reserved this week, but it is essential to work through this and to focus on being there for others, even if you want to be a hermit over the next four weeks.

Virgo

When it comes to putting yourself out there, the Jupiter square to Saturn might have you second-guessing yourself. But, you will also learn from the friends and groups you are a part of, as they will help empower you.

Accept this moment as a time for you to learn from the people around you because they will show you how to have faith in yourself and not let the inner critic take control of you. Jupiter wants you to keep growing. Saturn will prompt you to reevaluate past relationships, and this is a time for you to learn how to move forward and be open to a fresh start.

Libra

Libra, Jupiter will impact your career sector. The challenges that may stem from all the changes that take place could also be centered around the relationships you currently have, at school or work. You may feel the need to retreat and pull away from spending time with others. You’re also going to learn how to work better with others.

As a Libra, you are a natural diplomat and know how to navigate different types of relationships, and this is only going to make you more of a tactician and more mature along this journey.

Scorpio

During this Jupiter Saturn square you will have to learn how to plan and make better choices when it comes to your scheduling process. During the Saturn transit in the sign of Aries things are going to be a lot different from Pisces. This is a time for you to evaluate your energy levels and to nourish your heart with what you need.

Thankfully, Jupiter is now making an aspect to your sign, so you can benefit from the changes, optimism and the potential opportunities that will come your way. So Saturn is telling you to be more aware of your time Jupiter is showing you that once you get that down, the sky's the limit.

Sagittarius

At this time, Sagittarius, Saturn is now in a sector of your chart that’s going to impact your relationships moving forward. So while you may have experienced the excitement during the Jupiter in Gemini transit, this is now going to be a moment where you are going to have to have a hard look at what you want within all of your relationships moving forward.

The challenges here may stem from breaking free from the past and releasing those negative relationships that you may be drawn to. Saturn will have you focused and methodical when it comes to forming new friendships or exploring potential romantic relationships. For those in existing romantic relationships, this is a time for analysis, allowing you to work through things with your partner moving forward.

Capricorn

Capricorn, as a Cardinal sign, you’re going to feel this Jupiter-Saturn square very strongly because it’s going to impact your home and relationship sectors. Jupiter is helping you heal from the impact when Mars was transiting your relationship house earlier in the year. The retrograde may have brought you many lessons or new perspectives.

But now with Saturn here, this is a time for you to be grounded, to take things slow, and to appreciate the blessings that Jupiter will bring to your relationship house in the following year. The transit prompts you to consider how to create meaningful time for yourself and value breaks. Rest and focus on making plans to take care of yourself and appreciate the love in your life.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the lesson of the week will be connected with the Jupiter-Saturn square in the Cardinal signs. What this means for you is that you will face challenges when it comes to your self-expression. Nevertheless, you have Jupiter in an exalted sign, giving you the step-by-step playbook.

Jupiter can work as a counselor, helping you develop a dynamic plan that works for you over the next several months. Be patient and embrace divine time, work slowly, and you will see how your ideas blossom. If you are diligent, you can complete what you started and showcase your work of art to others.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you have a very empowering transit with the Saturn square to Jupiter, but first, you will have to face the lessons tied to it. This week, you’re going to be very conscious that you need to learn how to value yourself a lot more. During this time, you may reflect on the things that you have allowed in past relationships, along with the boundaries that you blurred.

With Jupiter in the sign of Cancer, this is going to bring a lot of happiness and joy as you explore a new direction. You are feeling a little liberated, especially with Saturn away from your sign. Jupiter in Cancer is going to show you how to reconnect with yourself and to begin pouring all the love you may have neglected giving yourself over the last 2.5 years.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.