Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Starting June 9

Relationships finally improve for five zodiac signs the week of June 9 - 15, 2025, which begins with a changing of the guard as Jupiter shifts into Cancer on Monday, June 9. Jupiter in Cancer won’t only benefit those with strong placements in this water sign, but the collective as well. Cancer governs the feminine and homemaking, making the year ahead one for commitment and simple pleasures.

This theme of focusing on what matters most to you will be intensified as asteroid Pallas stations retrograde in Aquarius alongside Jupiter’s shift into Cancer on Monday, June 9. Pallas retrograde in Aquarius is about letting go of the status quo or keeping up with others, instead finding the courage to realize if something matters to you, then that’s what’s most important.

There is a sense of fullness in the days ahead, not just with Jupiter shifting into Cancer, but also with the Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, June 11. Sagittarius represents the journey to discover truth, love, and the place in this life that feels like home. It’s now time to embrace the fullness of life and the joy that comes from love.

This time of healing and completion will be supported by asteroid Vesta stationing direct in Scorpio on Saturday, June 14. You will gain a deeper understanding of yourself, which will enable you to focus on your romantic life and ultimately reap the rewards of love, and these zodiac signs see their relationships improve in the process.

1. Capricorn

You are entering into one of the most amazing healing new phases of your romantic life, Capricorn. Jupiter will shift into Cancer on Monday, June 9. Jupiter will remain in Cancer until June 30, 2026, helping to expand your romantic life with abundance and well-deserved rewards.

Jupiter does seek to expand on whatever area of your life that it touches, so during this new healing era, it’s all about helping to attract new love or to progress a relationship that is already in your life. This truly represents a beautiful time in your romantic life, and it will help you feel that everything you’ve been through finally feels worth it.

Jupiter in Cancer won’t only bring about new possibilities into your romantic life, but it’s also set to change your priorities. Cancer governs your romantic life; however, it also represents family, marriage, home, and children.

If you’ve been wanting to progress your relationship in any way, then this energy will help make your dreams a reality. You do need to surrender to the change in your priorities, though, as you want to ensure you have enough space in your life for love to flourish truly.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Work on it together, dearest Leo. Asteroid Pallas governs wisdom and knowledge; in Aquarius, it represents the intentions and mutual understanding of your relationship. As Pallas stations retrograde in Aquarius on Monday, June 9, you will be entering a powerful healing era of working together with your partner. During this period, you can resolve past issues, set new intentions, and also figure out how to improve your relationship.

This likely will involve being able to embody the personal growth you’ve been through this year while Mars was on its retrograde journey through your zodiac sign. The most important aspect to remember during this transit is to work together with your partner, rather than feeling like it’s your sole responsibility to fix any issues.

Pallas will be retrograde in Aquarius from June 9 to October 4, helping you to improve your romantic relationship and work together with your partner. You tend to approach challenges in your relationship, thinking either that you must fix it all alone or that you avoid dealing with it altogether.

It will be essential that you can communicate healthily with your partner all week. Avoid absolutes and instead share your feelings or hopes with your partner. Lean into what it means not just to love one another, but to work together to create a life that you both love.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Take a moment to appreciate how far you’ve come, Gemini. The Sagittarius New Moon occurred on December 1, 2024. Since that time, you’ve been through the lessons of Mars, Venus and Mercury retrograde, and despite it all, you’ve still found a way to work through whatever the universe brought your way.

As the Full Moon in Sagittarius rises on Wednesday, June 11, you are being called to celebrate. Celebrate not just because you’ve made it through, but because you’re also able to fully embody the lessons and blessings that Jupiter brought to your life during the past year. As the harsh retrograde season becomes nothing but a memory and you continue to reap the rewards of Jupiter, use this healing new era to focus on what you have created.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, June 11, serves as the end of a chapter that you began with the New Moon. This doesn’t mean the end of your relationship or love in your life, but it does invite you to put the past behind you. As the Full Moon coincides with Jupiter leaving your sign, it signifies that your romantic journey was a reflection of your own personal growth.

This may have led you to start a new relationship or approach love differently, but you have embodied what you were meant to learn. Use this week to enjoy your relationship, to love your life and be proud of yourself for how far you’ve come.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Everything is coming full circle, dear Taurus. Asteroid Vesta is the keeper of your internal flame and helps you to become your most authentic self. As Vesta stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, June 14, you will experience relief and the end of a powerful phase of transformation in your romantic life.

While Vesta helps you to be and love authentically, Scorpio rules your house of relationships, signifying that this transformation process you’ve been on has affected your romantic life greatly. While you may still have some lingering questions, this is a moment to reflect on the work you’ve done in your relationship since March 20, when Vesta first stationed retrograde.

Vesta, direct in Scorpio, represents the end to a period of intense transformation. During this period, you may have been questioning your relationship, wondering if it could improve. You may have seriously considered separation; however, with Vesta direct, you may start to see things differently.

Try to focus on how to support your partner in being their best self and what you need to feel like they're doing the same. Being able to grow together while also still feeling like you’re free to follow your own dreams will be crucial in this new romantic chapter. Let go of the idea that there is only one way to have a successful relationship and be willing to write your own rules.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Be in love with your life, Pisces, as it will help attract love into your life. Jupiter is just finishing its year-long stint in Gemini, which caused you to focus on matters related to home and family. While this was a successful period, it didn’t necessarily translate into positive growth in your romantic life.

You may have had to relocate or assist a family member during this time. Your home is always important to you, but during Jupiter in Gemini, it wasn't easy to hold space for anything else. However, it’s time to let that chapter of your life close as you begin a new one once Jupiter shifts into Cancer on Monday, June 9.

Jupiter in Cancer brings luck, expansion, and abundance to your house of creativity, joy, romance, and marriage. Jupiter in Cancer can help you return to living the life you love, rather than feeling like you only have enough space for home and family matters.

During the period from June 9 to June 30, 2026, while Jupiter is in Cancer, not only will your romantic life receive a lucky boost, but your career will as well, especially if you work in a creative field. Jupiter in Cancer brings joy and excitement back into your life through new romantic possibilities. Yet the love that Jupiter brings into your life isn’t just about fun and casual dates, but a lasting, lifelong romance.

Cancer is the energy that represents marriage and commitment, so it’s important to keep focusing on what you want for your future instead of just taking what is offered. Give yourself time to process the phase that’s ending, but do start opening up to new possibilities, as this year may finally be the one you attract your forever love.

