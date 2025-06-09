Hard Times Start Finally Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 9 - 15

The week of June 9 - 15, 2025, three zodiac signs see their hard times start coming to an end as a few major astrological transits influence them positively. The week begins with Jupiter entering the emotional sign, Cancer, where it is exalted and will remain until July 1, 2026.

On June 9, Mercury squares Saturn and this can be a tiring, if not draining, transit, prone to serious thoughts and communication that lean slightly toward the negative. Mercury also squares Neptune. The necessary information you need may not be readily available, which can lead to confusion or miscommunication.

June 11, the Full Moon for the month, falls at 20 degrees of Sagittarius, the zodiac sign that rules the ninth house of travel, education, and publishing. We feel pretty good and are looking at new and better ways of doing things. While the week may start off as challenging, three astrological signs easily overcome their hardships and enter a super abundant new era.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, the week of June 9, you feel the effects of Venus squares Pluto, and are prone to obsessive thinking and behavior concerning love or money but things improve by June 15. This is not a lighthearted session, and information may be revealed about relationships or finances that you were previously unaware of. It may be time to let go of something or someone that has become a drain on your energies.

You may begin the week with some negative feelings, especially concerning your career or work, and an issue may escalate to a point where you experience a crisis that seems to come out of nowhere. At worst, you could leave your job, but this isn’t imminent, especially if you are aware of the energy.

Saturn and Neptune have entered your 6th house of work, and this is where your focus will be for quite a long time to come. Since the Saturn-Jupiter square hits your 6th house, you may be experiencing issues with a co-worker or problems in the job itself. You may feel there is a roadblock, but if so, this will be temporary. By the end of the week, volatility builds, along with upheaval.

Keeping your emotions under control is essential this week, as is focusing on the solution to the problem rather than just the problem itself. Since unexpected events are likely to occur, avoid making decisions in stone, as they may change in response to the events. It is important to lean into your strength and awareness because you are one of the most alert and aware of the zodiac signs, and you can typically rely on your gut feelings or intuition.

You can’t necessarily prevent a problem, but you can control your reactions to it, and if you do this, you are 50% of the way there. The other 50% will be networking with others to solve the issue. Meditation on the issue or self-care may be of help.

2. Taurus

Taurus, this week, you may encounter challenges in your relationships, possibly due to communication issues. This could lead to tempers flaring and rash decisions. This may affect plans and personal projects. Whatever happens may lead to a re-evaluation of your priorities, personal and otherwise. It is important to have honest and open communication about the issue once things have calmed down. Better still, have calm and honest communication when the problem occurs.

Expect some positive changes as Mercury sextiles Venus, and things begin to lighten up at this time. This is a favorable transit for social events, love and relationships of all types. It may be easy, however, for certain things to be blown out of proportion.

The Full Moon falls in your 8th house of change and transformation. This doesn’t have to mean a permanent end to a relationship, but it does mean you may make changes or set boundaries. In the end, this week may prompt you to examine your self-value and needs, as well as those of others, and ultimately find a more balanced perspective.

3. Leo

Leo, the week of June 9, you may face challenges in relationships with a partner or love interest. If you don’t have a partner, the problem will manifest with someone you have frequent dealings with. Misunderstandings are likely to occur, or at the very least, miscommunication will result.

You may be in a very assertive mood, which in and of itself is not a bad thing, but it’s essential to be aware of the other person's feelings and needs at the same time and not let anything become blown out of proportion.

Egos may be part of the problem, so it’s important to utilize patience and understanding rather than acting rashly. If this becomes extreme enough, you may need to consider whether you want to continue the relationship; however, this decision is not set in stone, depending on the overall nature of the relationship.

Empathy and understanding are the keys, both in terms of yourself and the other person. After the dust settles, you may want to have another conversation to determine if this relationship is worth keeping and if you are on the same page. There is a good chance that you will be able to move on from the week with a better and more balanced understanding of each other.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.