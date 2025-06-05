3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From June 9 - 15, 2025

This week, three zodiac signs attract financial success from June 9 to 15, 2025. It’s not enough to want to increase your finances or become independently wealthy. You must have a purpose behind your actions. This not only helps you manifest your dreams but also brings the fulfillment you genuinely seek. While money may not be able to buy happiness itself, focusing on what is of the greatest value will surely get the abundance and success you desire.

Reflect on what you want to build during this period. If you aim to acquire wealth, consider the reasons behind it. Would more money allow you to spend time with family or loved ones? Is it necessary to purchase a home or be able to travel the world?

Connecting your financial goals to your spiritual path can help you understand the importance of only investing in what serves your highest purpose, which Gemini, Capricorn, and Libra do well with all week, attracting financial success in the process.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, prepare for a period of immense economic growth this week as you attract financial success. Jupiter will shift into Cancer on Monday, June 9, illuminating your financial situation with new possibilities and luck.

Jupiter will remain in your house of wealth from June 9 to June 30, 2026, making the entire year ahead rich with financial growth and new opportunities for abundance.

Jupiter in Cancer brings in a boost to your income through your career or personal relationships. Matters of the home are heavily figured during this time, so purchasing a new home, renovating a current property, or investing in real estate are all favored options.

As you enter an incredibly lucrative period, it's essential to watch your spending. Jupiter can bring excessive spending, so if you want to hold onto the wealth you acquire, then be sure you’re also focused on not spending outside of your means.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, be open to learning new ways to manage your finances. Asteroid Pallas will station retrograde in Aquarius and your house of wealth on Monday, June 9 until October 4, representing a critical time to learn better ways of managing and increasing your finances.

Pallas represents themes associated with knowledge and justice. In Aquarius, it helps you to apply these themes to your financial life. While this is an excellent time for deepening your sense of worthiness for wealth, you may also want to reflect on how you budget and generate your income.

If you have been or are involved in any lawsuit or litigation, then this may be the time that you could also expect a payout. Be open to receiving knowledge and learning how to step into a place of passive income, rather than continuing to feel like you always need to work harder.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Every divine test from the universe serves a higher benefit, dear Libra. Asteroid Vesta first stationed retrograde in Scorpio on March 21. Since that time, you may have had to battle through lessons of feeling like you didn’t have enough material wealth, or that you weren’t enough.

Vesta governs your internal fire and what you hold as sacred, so as this asteroid stations direct on Saturday, June 14, you will start to reap the benefits of this energy.

Vesta direct in Scorpio will affect matters of worthiness and finances. In this place, you’ve spent the last few months learning what is of value to you as well as what you deserve to receive. This may have been a lesson in learning that your independence is valued, whether in your career or personal relationships.

Whatever is of the most value to you is what you must invest in during this time, as it will lead to the abundance that you desire. Just be sure you’re not compromising your values for the sake of others' opinions.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.