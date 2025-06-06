The Day Luck Arrives For Each Zodiac Sign This Week, From June 9 - 15

The luckiest day of the week from June 9 - 15 reveals the day luck and good fortune arrive for each zodiac sign. This week begins as Jupiter, the planet of luck, shifts into the emotional Cancer zodiac sign on Monday, June 9, where it will stay for a year. Wherever you have Cancer in your chart, you will see significant growth and expansion by honoring your feelings.

Asteroid Pallas will also station retrograde in Aquarius. Pallas governs your wisdom and knowledge, and while in Aquarius, it encourages you to embrace nonconformity. Use this time to gain a deeper understanding of yourself and your life. Pallas will remain retrograde from June 9 to October 4, helping you to be authentic so you can embrace your fate.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, June 11, will amplify this sentiment. Sagittarius represents the future and the hope that you will end up where you are meant to be. This lunation marks the end of the Sagittarius lunar cycle, which began with the New Moon on December 1, and helps you find the courage to take a leap of faith in your dreams.

This energetic wave will continue throughout the week as asteroid Vesta stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, June 14. Vesta governs your internal flame and the spark that makes you uniquely you. While Vesta was retrograde, you were asked to slow down to ensure that you were on the path meant for you. Now, as it stations direct, it’s time to trust your inner self so that you may choose the path of your fate. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign during the day that luck arrives during the week of June 9 - 15, 2025.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, June 14

Embrace the confidence you need to change your life, dearest Aries. Asteroid Vesta will station direct in Scorpio on Saturday, June 14, in your house of change and transformation. Vesta rules over your inner fire and the part of yourself that inspires authenticity.

Vesta is what influences your lucky day this week. While Vesta was retrograde, you may have been cautious in taking risks or making changes. You may have felt like you’ve been plagued by greater doubt or blocked from moving forward. However, as Vesta stations direct, you get your confidence back and the intuition to know that you will find success in anything you want to change.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, June 9

Give yourself time to understand, sweet Taurus. Asteroid Pallas will station retrograde in Aquarius on Monday, June 9, until October 4. Pallas governs your wisdom and understanding, and in Aquarius, it highlights matters in your career.

You may be embarking on a journey to discover what you want to do or how to advance your career. Pallas's lucky energy urges you not to make any hasty decisions or feel obligated to stick with a previous plan on your luckiest day of the week. During this time, cultivate curiosity and an open mind, and be willing to try something new. Give yourself time to learn and understand what resonates most deeply with you so that the choice you make will bring the success you genuinely want.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, June 11

Let love lead the way, beautiful Gemini. You are in for a monumental week as Jupiter shifts from your zodiac sign of Gemini into Cancer; you will also experience growth in your romantic life during your luckiest day. The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, June 11, in your house of love and relationships, creates a fortunate opportunity for romance. Reflect on what was beginning around the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 1, and the growth that has occurred since that time.

It’s time to trust your instincts and let yourself fully embrace love. While you have big dreams for your future, there is no reason to think that you can’t also have the relationship you’ve always wanted.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, June 9

Everything is about to get better, lucky Cancer. Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion, will be moving into your zodiac sign of Cancer on Monday, June 9. Jupiter blesses and expands upon whatever area of your life it touches, and in your zodiac sign, it means that you are about to shine.

Jupiter represents a physical and energetic glow up. You will decide to change your appearance or get in shape. These are not superficial changes, but instead will help you to feel like your external self finally matches your inner self. Because of Jupiter’s lucky energy, your power of attraction will intensify, helping to draw in new professional and romantic opportunities. You need to trust that everything is about to get better as you prepare for one of the most beautiful phases of your life.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, June 11

Don’t get in the way of your own happiness, dear Leo. The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, June 11, is in your house of joy, creativity, and marriage. This lunar cycle began with the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 1 and has helped you seize the happiness you desire, instead of questioning it or thinking that something better exists.

Since the New Moon in Sagittarius, you’ve moved through a profound period as Mars retrograde moved through your zodiac sign of Leo. In many ways, this energy helped prepare you for this moment when you are urged to seize the happiness you deserve. This will be a moment of pure joy in your life; however, it will also benefit your romantic and professional lives, especially if you work in a creative field.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, June 14

Be willing to admit you were wrong, sweet Virgo. While no one enjoys being wrong, you often have a particular aversion to admitting that a better plan or idea existed than what you originally came up with. Yet, as asteroid Vesta stations direct in Scorpio in your house of sacred understanding, you may realize that not having matters go your way is a stroke of luck.

Vesta, on June 14, helps you to understand what is important, and in Scorpio, it’s about expanding your mind and holding space for new possibilities. You’ve been on a deep dive trying to figure out what you want or where to direct your energy, and clarity finally arrives as Vesta stations direct during your luckiest day of the week.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, June 9

Live boldly, dearest Libra. Jupiter, the luckiest planet in the cosmos, will shift into Cancer on Monday, June 9, lighting up your career sector for a year. This is a powerful and highly successful energy that you will be working with, but be sure to avoid limiting your opportunities or staying within your comfort zone.

Jupiter in Cancer is all about expanding your life through new opportunities and risks. In your career, this means focusing on your professional success. This may feel challenging at times with Neptune and Saturn in your home of romantic relationships, but you are urged not to neglect your own dreams. During this period, educational and professional pursuits will be favored, so be sure to polish your resume or work on your business plan.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, June 11

You reap what you sow, Scorpio. While that sentiment often describes negative situations, it also applies to the blessings and abundance you receive. You’ve been diligently trying to plant the seeds for the new life that you want to live, all the while not rocking the boat too much in your current situation. However, you have been making progress, even if it hasn’t seemed like it at times.

This will become clear with the Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, June 11, in your house of finances and wealth. Reflect on the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 1, and what began in your financial life. Now, as you experience your intentions coming true and the work finally paying off, it’s time to reap the financial rewards of all your efforts.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week from Sagittarius: Monday, June 9

Don’t rush the process, Sagittarius. Asteroid Pallas will station retrograde in Aquarius on Monday, June 9, in your house of learning and understanding. Pallas governs over knowledge, so you must consciously embark on a phase of learning. In Aquarius, Pallas focuses on receiving justice or meaning through untraditional means.

You may want to use this time to become aware of the signs of the universe testing tarot or runes for advice and guidance. Instead of basing your decisions solely on what you see, try to tap into the metaphysical energy around you and cultivate a deeper level of understanding. This will help you make decisions that align with your fate and experience greater lucky opportunities.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, June 9

You can have it all, Capricorn. Jupiter will shift into Cancer on Monday, June 9th, highlighting your house of love and romance. Jupiter is a lucky planet, so there is nothing to fear here. Instead, this is about helping you achieve the romantic relationship that is connected to your fate.

Jupiter in Cancer will expand upon your romantic life through meeting someone new, marriage, or children. Yet because Jupiter governs travel and adventure, you may decide to embark on a van life adventure. Wherever your luckiest day directs you, it helps you have the relationship you’ve always wanted. Don’t fear what this energy brings into your life or think you must give up someone else to achieve it. Instead, trust that you deserve to have it all.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, June 14

You are always allowed to change your mind, Aquarius. Asteroid Vesta will station direct in Scorpio on Saturday, June 14, in your house of career. Asteroid Vesta governs your enthusiasm and connection to your career, representing your divine purpose and life's calling.

While Vesta has been retrograde since March 21, you may have felt disconnected from your work or started looking for new employment opportunities. However, as Vesta stations direct, you should once again feel that fire in your soul that tells you whether or not what you do is connected to your fate.

This energy will help bring vitality and success into your professional life. If you realize that you need a change of direction, this transit will also support that. Don’t accept anything unless it truly lights that spark of curiosity and connection within your soul.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, June 9

Use luck to make your life a beautiful expression of who you are, sweet Pisces. Jupiter will shift into Cancer on Monday, June 9, lighting up your house of creativity, joy, and romance. If you are in a creative field within your professional life, you will likely attract increased success and abundance as a result. However, if you’re not, you may start to pick up a side business or start to experiment with your inner muse.

Beyond professional success, Jupiter in Cancer represents a joyful phase in your life. The heaviness that you’ve been feeling will begin to dissipate, and you will start to feel like yourself again, which may also help attract that soulmate or twin flame into your life. Instead of worrying about the details or how to fulfill a previous plan you’ve made, focus on making your life beautiful, and you will attract all the luck you need.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.