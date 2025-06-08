5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting June 9

The week of June 9, five zodiac signs will experience the very best horoscopes all week. Our weekly astrology forecast is giving optimistic energy because Jupiter officially enters the sign of its exaltation, Cancer, on June 9, 2025. New beginnings await the collective through the Jupiter energy.

A few other astrological transits improve this week's horoscope. Saturn is in Aries, so you can explore and have fun doing something just for yourself. The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 11th is ruled by exalted Jupiter, making this an encouragingly romantic time. The Capricorn Moon on the 12th gets us back on track with practical goals. The week ends with an Aquarius Moon. There will be a few surprises that teach us how to prioritize relationships before the end of the week. The following five zodiac signs, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Taurus, will have the best horoscopes for the week.

1. Cancer

Cancer, Jupiter enters your zodiac sign and sets the stage on June 9 - 15, for the upcoming year. Jupiter could make you feel optimistically amorous, passionate and energized over the next 12 months. Don’t overwork yourself this week. Instead, be more mindful of your schedule. You learn how to patiently trust yourself as you discover your inner warrior.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius creates opportunities for you to establish positive relationships with the people that you interact with daily. Once the Moon makes its way to the sign of Capricorn, more of this easy energy takes control, and you can develop alliances and have more understanding with others.

You could be invited to events once the Moon is in Aquarius. Schedule a moment to visit a museum with friends or check out a restaurant in honor of Venus in Taurus. And with the positive aspect of Jupiter, you can experience some pleasant moments with the people you care about.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, get ready to rejoice as Jupiter enters Cancer on June 9. Make sure to maintain peace this week — win people over with words of kindness. Since this transit occurs at the start of the week, it can help you tackle responsibilities, stay on top of your tasks, and update your planner.

Once the Moon enters Sagittarius, the Full Moon’s energy is going to shed light on your financial sector, making this a learning opportunity to discover savings methods or to start utilizing a budget for shopping.

If you need more patience and structure in your finances, the transit could help you develop a lot of discipline, so you don’t splurge or overspend. Once the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn, your social batteries will feel recharged as long as you connect with the people who cheer and uplift you. Surround yourself with positive energy at this time.

Aquarius energy towards the end of the week is a reminder to prioritize your needs. Develop a treat yourself attitude, and relax, recharge, and go easy. This is a good time for you to take a break with your family, watch a movie and reset before the upcoming week.

3. Pisces

Pisces, your ruler, Jupiter, invites a very spirited and enchanting new energy for you all week from now to June 15. However, for the next year, Jupiter in Cancer brings plenty of insight and understanding to your relationship houses. You could meet new people or reconnect with someone from the past. Don’t get carried away with the influx of water energy and remember to protect your boundaries. This lively energy will feel abundant as you welcome love and romance to your world.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius will be aspecting your sign this week on June 11, reminding you that to have a better understanding with others, you need to analyze your power dynamics. The Full Moon can also make you feel more determined to work towards any dreams you may have abandoned when Saturn was in your sign earlier this year.

The Capricorn Moon adds healing and understanding. However, this can also be a very social experience, helping you take center stage and showcase your leadership skills to others. Closing the week is the Aquarius Moon, which will prompt you to reflect and meditate as you recharge for the following week.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, there is plenty of magic happening the week of June 9. With your ruler entering a new zodiac sign, your perspective shifts over the next year. Don’t act too self-righteous this week, and make sure to listen.

On the 11th, the Full Moon will be in your zodiac sign, reminding you that you are a fighter and are resilient. Releasing old relationships and emotional wounds becomes easier during this time, as you prepare yourself for a new cycle. You are entering a new phase where you will learn how to disconnect from the heavy energy of the past and welcome more positive thoughts moving forward.

The Capricorn Moon helps you start with wonderful, groundbreaking ideas that will help elevate your life. This lunation provides discipline and energizes you with new potent ideas that you are ready to help grow.

Luna in Aquarius continues the same theme, allowing you to construct your plans or ideas, and you’re learning how to be more practical about your work and progress. Hobbies may take your attention towards the end of the week, a good time for you to connect with arts and crafts or listen to good music while you try to establish a new connection with your muses.

5. Taurus

Taurus, with Venus, your ruler, in domicile, Jupiter‘s entrance into Cancer brings you a very beautiful energy that will help inspire and awaken something in you that has been dormant for a while. Don’t let your inner critic win. Instead, prepare to be the life of the party this week.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 11th helps you to connect with your goals and dreams that you may confidently pursue over the next year. You may shine in settings where you collaborate with others. Prepare to make new friends and to learn how to be a better networker.

The Capricorn Moon helps you to establish new routines that will help you thrive. If you need to rest, you will feel more content at this time. Closing the week is the Aquarius Moon at the high sector of your chart, showing you why it is essential to have support. But you could also receive praise for the hard work you have done in the last several weeks.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.