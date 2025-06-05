3 Zodiac Signs Attract Much-Needed Luck The Entire Week Starting June 9, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract much-needed luck the entire week of June 9 - 15, 2025. The energy of this week is optimistic and a little emotional as the universe tries to guide your path.

Don't doubt or worry about what you could lose if you take the chance that Jupiter, the planet of luck, moving into Cancer on Monday, June 9, brings to the table. Listen and trust where you are being guided. Explore new career opportunities, say yes to that promotion, or book that trip! Jupiter is beginning a brand-new journey of helping you manifest luck and abundance in your life.

Because Cancer represents home and family, you may also find that your personal life plays an immense role in your public life and the decisions you make. While it may seem contradictory to have both roots and wings, the Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, June 11, will allow you to see how it can all come together.

Explore the meaning of your truth and where it feels like you’re being guided in the days ahead. Once asteroid Vesta stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, June 14, you will reignite your inner fire and trust your intuition to lead you toward your best life, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs attracting much-needed luck this week.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, prepare for one of the most amazing years of your life, when you can attract much-needed luck. Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion, and abundance, enters Cancer this week, reigniting your zest for life.

You may receive opportunities to travel more or relocate. Matters of home, family, and romance will figure heavily into the decisions that you make. Be sure that you’re not holding too tightly onto what you already have, so that you can receive the changes and abundance that is meant for you.

Jupiter was last in Cancer from 2013 through 2014, so it would be of benefit to reflect on that time and what was going on in your life. Jupiter’s return to Cancer will allow you to see similar themes play out, even if you’ve gone through immense personal growth since that time.

While Jupiter moves through the zodiac fairly quickly, this energy won’t return to your life until 2037, so it’s important to utilize it to your full advantage. From June 9 to June 30, 2026, you are being urged to expand your life, take chances, and seize new opportunities. Prioritize how you want to feel in the life that you dream of, and allow yourself to trust where you are being guided.

2. Aries

Aries, prepare to see your intentions come to fruition. Since the Sagittarius New Moon on December 1, 2024, you’ve been working with the energy of the Sagittarius lunar cycle in your house of luck. However, this period has also been filled with possibilities for healing and emotional growth as Venus and Mercury were both retrograde in your zodiac sign.

You are not the same person that you were at the end of last year, and yet you’ve also never felt more like yourself. You are in tune with the universal powers around you, and because of that, trust that your dreams are ready to be manifested.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius will attract much-needed luck into your life starting on Wednesday, June 11. This cycle began back during the dark winter months, and like a seed, you have tended its growth throughout the change of seasons. While you may be preparing to take your life in a new direction, much of this energy is centered around what you feel is possible for yourself and how you feel within what you create.

During this lunation, your intuition will be heightened, and you may receive divine guidance to embrace a redirection or change your perspective. Just remember, no matter how unlikely a change of events seems, it doesn’t mean it’s not part of the divine plan for your life.

3. Pisces

Listen to what you’ve learned, dearest Pisces. Since March 21, asteroid Vesta has been retrograde within the sign of Scorpio, which rules your house of luck and new beginnings. During this period, it may have felt like nothing was manifesting in the ways you had wanted, or that there was a divine delay taking place.

Asteroid Vesta slows down to help you make sure that you’re taking your life in the right direction. Whether it was personal matters, career, or your inner growth, you’ve been guided to lean in and learn what is truly meant for you. Your lessons aren’t just valuable to the path of your soul, but they help pave the way for an abundant life.

While the time of Vesta's retrograde in Scorpio was a powerful one, it will come to an end as this asteroid stations direct on Saturday, June 14. Vesta direct in Scorpio is an intense energy to work with as it focuses your sights on what lights your soul up. There is no question of what is meant for you, or what you are willing to do to achieve it. Instead, there is only the knowing that you must continue to attract much-needed luck.

Vesta direct will bring an end to the divine pause you’ve been under and open new doors and opportunities in your life. The pace of events may pick up quite rapidly around this time, so be sure that you’re trusting yourself and what you’ve learned so that you can move into this lucky and abundant phase of life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.