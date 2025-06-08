2 Zodiac Signs Enter A Year Of Prosperity Starting On June 9, 2025

Jupiter enters Cancer on June 9, 2025, kicking off a year of prosperity for two zodiac signs. According to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, "This is going to bring an elevation of money and assets, income growth, but also savings as well."

While every zodiac sign will experience Jupiter's luck somewhere in their life, Jupiter in the money houses of these two zodiac signs means they have much better luck with their finances over the next year. Things are going to change quickly as these signs become more prosperous, as Jupiter's year-long stay in Cancer provides these zodiac signs an abundance of opportunities they haven't received before.

1. Gemini

Jupiter is leaving your sign, Gemini, but that doesn't mean your luck has run out. Throughout your emerald year, you've experienced luck in terms of your sense of self, and on June 9, you enter a year of prosperity as the planet of abundance begins expanding your second house of money.

While Jupiter in your sign "has allowed you to become a more effective communicator, winning over new friends and influencing those around you," astrologer A.T. Nunez explained, it's done little to truly give you the financially prosperous year you deserve. Despite experiencing abundance in your inner world, you may have faced stagnation and financial challenges.

Luckily, that is expected to change as Jupiter is moving into your second house, directly impacting your finances for the better.

"Jupiter, when it's in the second house, is really great and it's considered to be probably one of the best houses Jupiter can be in," Remmer explained, "because it really expands that growth of income and it's very luxurious."

So, while this might seem like a dream too good to be true, believe it, Gemini. Good luck is heading your way, as long as you're willing to stay consistent and work for it.

2. Sagittarius

According to Remmer, Jupiter enters Sagittarius's eighth house, beginning a year of prosperity for this zodiac sign. Since the eighth house rules investments and shared finances, the next year is all about "saving up money and investing in something very lucrative," Remmer said.

On the outside, this might not seem like much, as saving money isn't always the easiest thing to do. There's no denying that most people would much rather purchase everything on their Amazon wish list without batting an eye. Or in your case, Sagittarius, spend all your money on flights and hotel rooms.

With Jupiter in Cancer, the best way to build prosperity is by first investing in yourself and making strategic money moves. So, while it may not sound as glamorous and fun as Gemini's luck with money, don't worry too much. By staying consistent, this is a great year to build up your emergency fund, Remmer said.

