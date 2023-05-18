The Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

By Emilia Gordon

According to astrology, we all have a few negative personality traits mixed in with positive ones. But are any of the zodiac signs downright dangerous?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines dangerous as "able or likely to inflict injury or harm." With that in mind, what constitutes a "dangerous" zodiac sign is highly subjective. However, some zodiac signs may have traits that predispose them to behavior widely recognized as being dangerous.

What is the most dangerous zodiac sign?

According to a 2021 study, Capricorn is the most dangerous zodiac sign.

The study analyzed the Sun signs of 485 known serial killers to determine which signs were most represented. While almost 40% of those serial killers' zodiac signs were either Cancer, Pisces, Sagittarius, or Scorpio, Capricorn is the most dangerous as Capricorn killers had the most victims on average.

Back in 2015, several articles claimed the FBI released a study ranking zodiac signs by their predisposition for criminal activity, alleging that Cancer is the most dangerous zodiac sign. That has never been proven to be true, however, as no such study appears to have been released by the FBI.

Remember folks: correlation does not equal causation. Just because you see similarities between two variables doesn't always mean that one causes the other to happen. You have to dig deeper.

Based on their typical personality traits and statistical data, here are the most dangerous zodiac signs, ranked from most to least treacherous.

1. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is the most dangerous zodiac sign because this sign is most likely to be an all-around criminal with a careless nature. Capricorn is well-equipped to commit crimes of any nature, be it petty pick-pocketing or the more serious act of murdering someone. Their disadvantage is that they are careless and be easily caught.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Leo can seem psychotic with a high temper. Ruled by a fiery energy and represented by a Lion, Leos are known to be impulsive and let their temper get the best of them, making them sometimes dangerous to be around at the wrong times.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What makes Scorpio dangerous is their tendency to be jealous, aggressive, and sadistic. Sometimes, jealous and aggressive Scorpio can be extremely dangerous when circumstances are not right. Their sadistic nature makes them manipulate others, and even if they don’t commit crimes on their own, they can easily be the ones who pull the strings.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

An extremely harsh personality and a great thief are what make Sagittarius dangerous. Sagittarius doesn’t shed blood until and unless their lives are in danger, but under the right circumstances, they can be extremely brutal. According to an analysis from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sagittarians are known for being excellent thieves and have the highest rate of incarceration "for charges related to burglary, robbery, forgery and fraud" in the Clark County Detention Center.

5. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Aquarius may have a manipulative and vengeful personality. Usually well-behaved, Aquarius is the best when it comes to taking revenge. Their charismatic leadership skills make them good manipulators and great hackers, too.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra may get involved in monetary crimes or those related to drugs. Though Libra is represented by the symbol of scales, they can commit crimes too, although they don’t break the law easily. They are more interested in money and tend to get involved in crimes related to monetary gains, like bank robbery. Drugs are another field of interest. They avoid doing crimes individually and are usually seen working within an organization to get things done.

7. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Stubborn Aries hates to get dominated, and if someone tries to do so, they bounce back. Chances are they will seek illegal careers, like work as hired gunmen, to avoid the rat race and achieve success in life. They're also, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and rather unsurprisingly so, the most likely to commit arson.

8. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is a zodiac sign more likely to be a danger to themselves than others. Ruled by Neptune, a planet associated with addiction and escapism, Pisces has an unfortunate predisposition to abuse drugs and alcohol.

9. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Despite being widely considered the most hated zodiac sign, Gemini isn't overtly dangerous. Gemini is likely to commit crimes like stealing, though not necessarily violent crimes. Gemini is inconsistent and often shallow by nature.

10. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos have a special knack for stealing without being noticed. Perfectionist Virgo is highly skilled at thievery. They know their job well and do it with such neatness that it’s difficult to find a trace of their crime. Hacking and burglary are the crimes Virgo is most likely to commit.

11. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are one of the most nurturing and sensitive zodiac signs, so they're not generally considered dangerous. That said, their emotional nature may lead them to commit crimes of passion when pushed to their limit.

12. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

According to the Review-Journal's analysis, Taurus is the least prevalent zodiac sign among Clark County criminals, making Taurus the least dangerous zodiac sign. That said, the sign's most common crime was texting while driving, which is incredibly dangerous for both the Taurus driver and anyone in their immediate vicinity.

Emilia Gordon is a social activist and writer for The Mind's Journal.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.