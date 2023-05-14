The Rarest Zodiac Sign In The U.S., According To Birth Data

Ever run into someone who shares your zodiac sign? If you're one of the most common zodiac signs, chances are this is a common experience for you.

The rarest zodiac signs, however, will find that the times they meet someone with the same zodiac sign are few and far between.

What is the rarest zodiac sign?

According to birth data collected by the CDC, the rarest zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Research collected by the CDC found that between 2019 and 2021 shows that the least common month for birthdays is February. As Aquarius season runs from January 20 through February 18, there are the least amount of people born under the Aquarius Sun sign.

Even though Aquarius is the rarest zodiac sign, there are lots of famous Aquarians, such as Alicia Keys, Paul Newman, Jackie Robinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Galileo Galilei, Shakira, Corazon Aquino, Toni Morrison and Laura Dern, just to name a few.

Rare Aquarius traits

Aquarians are compulsive when it comes to putting others before themselves. Fueled by their sparkling compassion, their greatest hope is to save the world. It’s not so much that they forget to put themselves first, but rather actively decided to not. Known to root for the underdogs on a consistent basis, they throw their kindness like confetti. What's the point of making assumptions? The world is a better place when people have the freedom to truly be themselves.

Still, they're prone to putting up walls. Privacy is essential to them. If you’re grappling with which of your friends to reveal your crush to, an Aquarius might be a strong confidante. They’re also not one to pry. The best thing about boundaries is that you don’t have to explain them. And an Aquarius is always respectful of that.

​Easygoing as they are intellectual, Aquarians are the perfect balance of emotionally available and self-sufficient — traits that make sense in a zodiac sign believed to be the most successful. In addition to being generous with their time, they are vigilant about respecting people’s personal space. Perhaps, because they too, require lots of "me-time" in order to survive.

Rarest zodiac signs ranked in order

With Aquarius considered the rarest zodiac sign and the Cancer zodiac sign believed to be the most common, where do the other zodiac signs fall in terms of prevalence? According to U.S. birth data, here's where each zodiac sign ranks in order of rarity:

1. Aquarius (rarest zodiac sign)

2. Pisces

3. Capricorn

4. Aries

5. Taurus

6. Scorpio

7. Sagittarius

8. Gemini

9. Libra

10. Virgo

11. Leo

12. Cancer

