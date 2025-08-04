How The Incredibly Powerful Full Moon On August 9 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful Aquarius Full Moon on August 9, 2025 affects each zodiac sign in a big way this week. First, the Sagittarius Moon infuses some optimism as we brace ourselves for the Mars in Libra transit beginning on August 6. The Capricorn Moon on August 5 reminds us to keep up with our pending responsibilities. Mars will oppose Saturn in Aries later in the week, but we will also have Jupiter and Venus closing in on their conjunction.

Towards the end of the week, the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 will be the star of the show as it highlights our need for community and sets the stage for the incoming Saturn in Pisces transit next month. The Moon in Aquarius can help us to do the inner work since Pluto is already in this sign. With the Sun in opposition, we will know that the light we need is inside of us.

Aries

The Full Moon in Aquarius brings your attention to the friendships that you may have neglected. If you’ve wanted to get back to a friend or reach out to someone from the past, you may be inclined to do so during this Mercury retrograde. However, the Full Moon will have you pondering if it is worth it and what value this person brought to your relationship.

Make sure not to romanticize the past and be honest about your decision. Jupiter and Venus inspire you to create and can add an element of healing to your existing bonds.

Taurus

Saturn and Mars bring friction, but Venus and Jupiter bring all of the earth signs much-needed calm during this Full Moon. Nevertheless, the Full Moon will also bring to light your victories, so if you’ve put in the work, expect to receive plenty of accolades and praise.

Keep working hard towards your goals. The energy will also center on love and romance since Venus, your ruling planet, and Jupiter also add a romantic vibe. Allow yourself to be swept off your feet during this period.

Gemini

As an air sign, this energy could bring some optimism as you leap and fight for what you want. Mars and the Full Moon energize air signs and put your plans in motion as you discover your skills and talents. Putting in the work at this moment will be easy for you, especially with Mars adding support and confidence.

For the next several weeks, you have the opportunity to strengthen your work ethic right before Saturn ingresses into Pisces next month.

Cancer

Be patient since the Full Moon in Aquarius could have you wanting to look too far ahead into the future. This transit could teach you to be present. Instead of running away from the past, use it to learn how to patiently build the foundation for your future. The Venus and Jupiter conjunction may also help you focus on the here and now.

You need to be cognizant of the steps you must take before flying ahead. Pluto and Mars, now in Libra, will have you feeling supercharged to leap and fly, but the anchoring energy of Venus will have you appreciating slow progress.

Leo

There is a lost love story connected with the Full Moon in Aquarius, letting you know that your heart will continue to transform during this Pluto transit. Now is your moment to dig deep and see what you must pour into your recent love story.

If you’re single, the nostalgia that this Full Moon creates could have you connect with your emotions. Journal, write out your hurt, or meditate now that Venus and Jupiter are here to give you their medicinal energy.

Virgo

You could feel inspired to make a pact with yourself during this Full Moon in Aquarius. This is a period for you to transform your routines because Saturn in Pisces will bring this lesson back next month.

The Full Moon wants you to stay ahead, and with the Jupiter and Venus conjunction looming, you will have the support needed from others to make this happen. This transit might inspire you to connect more with people in your life and even build a new circle of friends.

Libra

A powerful week awaits you, Libra, with your ruler, Venus, ready to meet with Jupiter in Cancer. The Full Moon’s message will resonate with the Venusian impact since love is once again on your mind.

With this lunation, you are encouraged to show yourself love and connect with yourself before allowing others to enter your heart. Let go of the codependency you may have on others and embrace your independence.

Scorpio

As we all get ready for the new lessons tied to this Full Moon cycle, you are reminded to let go of grudges and prepare to work well with people. This is a moment of maturing and expanding, especially if you are setting your sights on the top.

The Jupiter and Venus conjunction in fellow water sign Cancer will help you incorporate healing, understanding, and patience. This is your era for reconciling, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Throughout the year, you may have struggled with finding your muses, but the Full Moon in Aquarius asks you to release the inner critic that is blocking you. Instead, allow yourself to become your greatest cheerleader during this magnificent Leo season.

Your ruler, Jupiter, will be closer to Venus, which can help you feel a lot more appreciative and confident with the work you create. Before Mercury stations direct, be ready to explore your imaginative side.

Capricorn

A lot of changes are happening this week with Jupiter and Venus building love and beauty within your partnerships. The Full Moon in Aquarius wants you to release the pain from past relationships and prepare yourself for this new expansive chapter filled with love and prosperity.

Forgive yourself or those who caused you pain. This is a renewing energy. Be ready to write your new story without letting the past define you.

Aquarius

With the Full Moon in your sign, this could be a moment to reconnect with who you are meant to be. After the Saturn transit in your sign, you may have experienced a change, but now with Pluto here, you might start to reflect on all you have learned and how you have grown since 2021.

The Full Moon reminds you that you are a work in progress and to embrace all of your accomplishments and successes. Meanwhile, Venus and Jupiter add playful energy to your day-to-day. Hobbies could feel medicinal for you since they help release stress.

Pisces

Discovering what you need in your life could be a rude awakening tied to this lunation. The Aquarius energy will be in the same sign as Pluto, and it is all building up before Saturn enters your sign next month.

What do you desire to achieve and accomplish? Do you need to incorporate more discipline? This is your moment to start believing in what you can do with the Jupiter and Venus conjunction aspecting your sign. These planets will also add a lot of positive energy to your relationships. It will be easier to express yourself at this time.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.