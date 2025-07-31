Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 4 - 10, 2025

Luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs the week of August 4 to 10, 2025. Just because the energies of the universe have felt quiet or slow recently, that doesn’t mean that you aren’t still supported by the universe. You are never alone on your path, and as Mars enters Libra on Wednesday, August 6, you will receive a reminder of this. Expect your intuition to be heightened and synchronicities to be magnified at this time. Important connections in your life will also play a powerful role in helping you shift your life to a timeline of miracles.

On Friday, August 8, as the Lion’s Gate Portal opens in the constellation of Leo, you will know that something in your life will soon change for the better. The Lion’s Gate Portal represents a divine alignment of the Sun, Sirius, and the Great Pyramids of Egypt. This is an ancient energy that can accelerate your manifestations and help you embrace the support of the divine in all that you do.

Pay attention to where you are guided and what arises, as miracles will be afoot during this period, especially as the Full Super Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, August 9. This lunar cycle began with the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29 and was meant to guide you toward what is authentic. You may have taken an unconventional path to the life of your dreams, but in the days ahead, you will see the worth of your choices.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Try something new, Aquarius. You are heading into one of your luckiest weeks of the year as Mars shifts into Libra on Wednesday, August 6, followed by the Super Full Moon in your zodiac sign on Saturday, August 9. You are ready to make a grand entrance into a new chapter of your life, but you must allow yourself to take up space. No more hiding behind your fears or hesitation. In this phase, you must be willing to go after what you want and trust that your intuition will always be on point.

While the Super Full Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, August 9, helps you appreciate and affirm your growth from January, Mars in Libra beginning on Wednesday, August 6, will infuse your life with luck. Libra energy represents themes of new beginnings, spiritual support, and soul travel.

Anything you do now will possess a higher meaning, even if it feels like it’s just solely for enjoyment or adventure. Let yourself take chances, book that trip, sign up to learn something new, and simply say yes to life. You’ve earned this time, so now it’s time to fully embrace it, knowing you cannot lose when the universe is on your side.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Let life be one grand adventure, dear Sagittarius. You don’t have to change who you are to achieve your dreams, and you don’t have to sacrifice your adventurous spirit to gain security. While others may have tried to make you feel wrong for believing in certain dreams or taking chances on a better life, you’ve continued on. You have always had a unique way of approaching life, and while it may be challenging at times, it is also your greatest gift.

Beginning on Friday, August 8, the Lion’s Gate Portal will open in the constellation of Leo. The Lion’s Gate Portal offers you a chance to ascend into your higher self and embrace the divine support of the universe. It doesn’t matter if it makes sense or not, as your intuition may lead you into some unexpected places in the coming days. Yet, you can’t forget that the vision you see for yourself is meant for you in this life.

Mercury is currently retrograde in Leo until the early hours on August 11, yet the Lion’s Gate Portal will close on August 13, still making this a powerful time in your life. With Mercury retrograde having passed its point of new beginning already, it is safe to trust what comes into your life, knowing miracles only happen when you believe they can.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Reflect and readjust, dearest Gemini. You must remember that when working with the divine, there are no true endings, only opportunities for transformation. You have been in a cycle since the start of the year that has urged you to step beyond your comfort zone in ways that you have never done before. This may have felt overwhelming, yet this is the path that you are meant to take.

While you have been looking for confirmation for your choices, they haven’t yet arrived, which means you’ve also been moving through a period of divine tests. The universe will ask you to walk blindly at times just to see how much you want what you say you do. It asks, Are you willing to simply believe, instead of always receiving physical confirmation for your intuition? Through it all, you have persisted, and now, you are ready to seize what has always been meant for you.

The Full Super Moon in Aquarius will rise on Saturday, August 9. This incredible and beautiful energy can help you reach new heights and finally bring in confirmation for all you’ve been working to achieve. Aquarius helps you to understand the need to take risks and that comfort can actually hold you back from your highest potential. Full Moons don’t bring practical or physical endings, but transformation. Under this energy, you are guided to reflect and readjust your intentions, dreams, and efforts in manifesting the life you desire. You have the full support of the universe. Just make sure that you’re not still trying to talk yourself into living a life smaller than is meant for you.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.