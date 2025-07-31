August 2025 Monthly Horoscopes Are Here — It's One Of The Best Months Of The Year

August 2025 horoscopes are here, revealing how the month's astrology influences each zodiac sign. Mercury continues its retrograde through Leo until August 11 when it turns direct. Mars leaves Virgo and enters Libra on August 6, where it will remain until September 22. Mars in Libra is about companionship, relationships, and creating balance and harmony with others, so our actions and direction will change as we focus on creating harmony, justice, and avoiding conflict. Venus leaves Cancer and enters Leo from August 25 to September 19, turning our thoughts to love, desire, passion, and fun. Leo loves to indulge, eat, drink, buy beautiful things, socialize, and be merry!

On August 22, the Sun enters Virgo, where it will remain until September 22. As the Sun enters Virgo, our thoughts tend to be more about work, production, school, and accomplishment. Everything has its season, and this is the time for planning, implementing plans, and moving forward in a more organized and fruitful way. Virgo teaches us to work smart, instead of just working hard. Virgo has a natural and instinctive understanding of the connection between body, mind, and soul, so this is an auspicious time to kickstart your own well-being and treat your body with respect. Now is the time to make positive changes in diet, fitness, and explore natural remedies to keep yourself in tip-top shape.

The August Full Moon falls in Aquarius on August 9. Aquarius is generally thought of as open, freewheeling, and the most humanitarian of signs. Its ruler is Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, and many things we don’t anticipate can occur on an Aquarius Full Moon. Expect to be open to new ways of approaching and doing things and thinking outside the box, especially since Mercury is still retrograde at this time. Since Mars is opposing Saturn and Neptune, we can expect this Full Moon to be more unpredictable. Sometimes a Full Moon like this can be related to events connected to water or gas, and otherwise we can expect confusion in the collective, such as scandals, gaslighting, and incorrect information or propaganda. The New Moon in Virgo is on August 23. This New Moon squares Uranus, making it very unpredictable — expect the unexpected. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in August 2025.

August 2025 monthly horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, in August, the Sun and Mercury’s transit through your fifth house keeps the focus this month on summer fun, friends, and romance (and children if you have them).

When Mars enters Libra or your seventh house, you could experience some conflicts with partners, especially from August 6 -11. Since this period coincides with the end of Mercury’s retrograde, confusion can abound and things may be unclear, so be aware of this.

The August 9 Full Moon in Aquarius should bring social events and time with friends, but use caution around the New Moon on the 23rd so you don’t get run down physically.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, in August, home will be important. You may see friends and family, spend more time at home, or complete home projects. If this is the case, remember retrograde Mercury is still active in your chart segment that rules home until August 11, so it's best to wait until after that time to begin any major home renovation projects. You may also do more entertaining and have guests this month.

Mars in Libra may mean more work or issues at work, so be aware of what is going on there this month. The Full Moon in Aquarius, however, can bring work acclaim. This is a month you could be in the spotlight.

The Virgo New Moon on the 23rd falls in your fifth house of love and romance, so enjoy!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with both Jupiter and Venus transiting your second house of money, you should feel good about your finances. There is strong potential to see an increase.

Mars in Libra's transit through your fifth house should make you popular with friends starting on August 6. If you are single, you could meet someone special this month. Just watch your communication since retrograde Mercury is still in your third house of communication until the 11th.

The Full Moon brings potential for travel or education around August 9, while the New Moon in Virgo falls in your fourth house of home. Look for something unexpected to play out with home or family around August 23!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, August should be one of your best months with both Jupiter and Venus transiting your first house, which represents you personally. You should look and feel great this month and attract not only opportunities but others into your orb, especially if you are single.

As Mars transits your fourth house, the emphasis will be on home. Is there something that needs to be fixed or are you redecorating? Mercury retrograde may have slowed down money to an extent, but look for this to change once it goes direct on August 11.

On August 9, the Full Moon falls in your eighth house, which rules other people’s money as well as change and transformation. Something always changes with a Full Moon here, even if it’s not monumental.

On August 23, the New Moon in Virgo will fall in your third house, which rules communication, siblings, and co-workers. With its square to Uranus, you can expect some unexpected communication.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mercury finally turns direct in your sign on the 11th this month. Sometimes things get worse before they get better, but don't panic. This is your birthday month, Leo, and the spotlight will be on you and what you really want this year.

Mars in Libra will transit your third house starting on August 6, increasing communication and short trips. Use extra care when traveling.

With Venus and Jupiter transiting your 12th house, you may find more pleasure in some alone time, or you could start a secret romance.

The Full Moon on the 9th puts a focus on your partners, personal and otherwise. The New Moon in Virgo falls in your second house of money, so expect surprises.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with Jupiter and Venus both transiting your 11th house of friends, this should be the most social month of the year for you!

Mars begins its every 2-year transit through your house of money, so you may need to slow down on spending and not overdo things.

You have been doing a lot of deep thinking with Mercury’s retrograde through your 12th house, and as it turns direct on August 11, the question is: what have you figured out and decided? Time to put all of that reflection to use.

The Full Moon on the 9th falls in your sixth house of work and health, so make sure you take care of yourself. The New Moon on the 23rd is all about you — it’s your birthday moon, so enjoy!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Jupiter and Venus’s transit through your career house this month will put the spotlight on your career and accomplishments. This is the best month of the year for success and showing others what you can do. If you want a raise or promotion, go for it, especially after Mercury turns direct on the 11th.

The Full Moon falls in your house of friends and love, making August 9 a good time for socializing. Your New Moon on the 23rd, on the other hand, falls in your 12th house of secrets and isolation, so you may want to spend some time alone to reflect around that time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, be aware of what is happening at work from August 6 -11. You could experience some unexpected problems or confrontations.

Jupiter and Venus in your ninth house this month may encourage you to take a trip somewhere or at least plan one.

The Full Moon on August 9 falls in your fourth house of home and family, so you may spend time with them around that day. You could have company, spend time with others, or get involved in a home improvement project.

The New Moon on the 23rd may bring surprises related to friends or even groups you are associated with, which could also represent your work environment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, August is a great month in terms of income or receiving money with the two financial planets transiting your eighth house. A relationship could also improve for the better, or your partner could have a great month if you have one.

The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9 looks significant in terms of communication or getting together with immediate family.

Mercury will turn direct in your ninth house of travel, so if you are planning a vacation, after August 11 will be a good time.

The New Moon on the 23rd can represent some type of new start in your career that may bring a surprise.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this month you will focus more on partners in your life, both on a personal and professional level. The end of summer is a perfect time to spend quality time with loved ones, and if you are single, you could meet someone significant this month.

The Full Moon on August 9 places a focus on your finances and income, which could increase around this time.

The New Moon on the 23rd may bring about a trip or unexpected romantic vacation, so enjoy!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, expect gains at work this month. In fact, this may actually be the best month of the year for you in terms of achievement.

If you have experienced any issues with partners in terms of communication, missed meetings, or anything else whike Mercury was retrograde, this should all start to get straightened out with Mercury’s direct motion in your seventh house on August 11.

The August 9 Full Moon falls in your sign, so the spotlight will be on you (and your partner if you have one), so expect to spend some quality time with someone special.

The New Moon falls in your eighth house of partner’s income and other people’s money. This house also rules intimacy and the way you feel in a relationship, which improves this month.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this should be the best month of the year in terms of your social life, friendships, and love. If you are single, there is a strong chance you could meet someone significant. If you have a partner, you may take things to a higher level. The New Moon on the 23rd falls in your house of partners, so expect the unexpected this month in terms of what happens.

Now is the time to take some time out to enjoy life, socialize, and perhaps take some time off. If work has been frustrating, this changes after August 11 when Mercury retrograde ends.

On August 9, the Full Moon may bring up some deep-seated issues you need to release, but this is only so you can move forward in a healthy way. Spend time reflecting this month.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.