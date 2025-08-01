3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success The Week Of August 4 - 10, 2025

The week of August 4 to 10, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. Mercury may still be retrograde until August 10, but after having passed through its Cazimi with the Sun in Leo, you are primed for new beginnings. This energy will be magnified as the Lion’s Gate Portal opens on Friday, August 8, helping you align yourself with divine energy and see beyond what is possible.

The week ahead invites you to have faith in establishing a new financial beginning. Yet to achieve it, you will have to network or embrace themes of partnership. This is due to Mars entering Libra on Wednesday, August 6. By focusing on what you desire, honoring your intuition, and accepting the help of those divine connections in your life, you will be able to experience a dramatic turnaround in your finances. This may peak on Saturday, August 9, as the Full Super Moon in Aquarius brings unexpected miracles and the financial success you’ve been dreaming of.

1. Virgo

Embrace the powerful connections you have in your life, dear Virgo. You are skilled in getting things done; however, you often take the burden of financial success too heavily. Try to remember that you have people in your life who can help you further your dreams. You don’t need to carry everything on your own, and this is the week to start reaching out to family, friends, or important contacts for assistance.

Mars will enter Libra on Wednesday, August 6, igniting a shift within your financial sector. This will prompt you to become focused on increasing your financial wealth, yet in Libra, it represents that it must be done through an act of partnership. Consider tapping into the resources available in your personal life, such as taking on a new business partner or consulting with a financial planner. You don’t need to continue to carry everything by yourself. Help exists.

2. Cancer

Trust in the process, Cancer. As much as you are a sensitive and intuitive water sign, you also tend to look for concrete evidence that you are on the right track. You want to see that the choices you made are or will soon be paying off. Yet, in this moment, you need to have faith and trust in the process.

You’ve had to embrace a deep level of patience recently, which has tested your sense of divine trust. No matter how long it feels like you’ve been in this space, you must continue to believe in your intuition. You can’t yet see how everything is working out in your favor, but you soon will.

The Lion’s Gate Portal will open on Friday, August 8, as the Sun, Sirius, and the Great Pyramids in Egypt all align in the constellation of Leo. Leo governs your sense of self-worth and financial well-being. The Lion’s Gate reminds you of your connection with the source and the need to have faith in your journey.

This portal offers you a new cosmic beginning in your finances in which you can shed any wounds of lack and welcome in a life of wealth and abundance. Be sure you’re not letting doubts interrupt your progress in the days ahead, and continue to look for where the universe is directing you.

3. Capricorn

The power is yours, Capricorn. Only you can decide if the path that you’re on will lead to financial success. Yet, you also need to be mindful of feeling like your efforts are enough. You can become so intensely focused on achieving wealth that you continually move the marker of your success.

In this way, you never actually allow yourself to receive the rewards of reaching your goals. Just because you celebrate one financial goal doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to have others. However, you need to recognize just how much of what you now have is what you once set as an intention.

On Saturday, August 9, the Full Moon in Aquarius will rise, impacting your finances and success. This lunation goes back to the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29, helping you see and appreciate the fruition of a goal or dream. The Full Moon this week is also a Super Moon, meaning that it will be closer to Earth and its powers will be felt intensely in your own life.

Try to recognize what has come full circle since January and make time to celebrate the financial goals you’ve already achieved. This doesn’t mean that you’ve reached the pinnacle of your journey, but you need to let yourself feel the success that you’ve worked so hard for.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.