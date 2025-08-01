Life Gets So Much Better For These 6 Zodiac Signs Between Now And August 25

Thanks to some challenging astrological energy, things have felt anything but easy. However, things are finally starting to turn around, and according to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, life gets so much better for six specific zodiac signs between now and August 25, 2025.

As Mercury retrograde (finally) comes to an end on August 11, the two lucky planets Jupiter and Venus meet up in Cancer for what is perhaps the most abundant and expansive day of the year. These two planets remain together in Cancer until August 25, 2025, and over these few weeks, life drastically improves for some very lucky zodiac signs. While it might seem too good to be true, believe it — better times are up ahead if only you can make the most of it.

1. Cancer

Cancer, you've been promised a very good year ahead. Though it's taken some time to start ramping up, life gets so much better for you between now and August 25. According to Remmer, you can expect to become more magnetic and attractive over the next few weeks as you’ll finally be able to manifest whatever it is you desire.

From that promotion you’ve been after all the way to a better love life, the stars are literally aligning for you to get everything you want and more since Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion, and abundance, is in Cancer. As Remmer said, “This pocket of time is beautiful,” so take this rare opportunity and run with it.

While it might seem like another trick, it’s important to remember life is what you make of it, so don’t give up, no matter how dire times might seem.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, if you’re looking for a better time when it comes to love, look no further. According to Remmer, with both the planet of luck and the planet of love in your house of relationships, now is the time to start manifesting your ideal soulmate or the relationship of your dreams.

“I don’t care if you like somebody and it’s not working out, I don’t care if they’re trapped down a well in the Gobi desert," Remmer said. "I want you to manifest.”

Even if it might seem like a waste of time, love will only come swinging your way when you actively start making the effort to invite it in.

3. Pisces

Pisces, have you been thinking about starting a family? According to Remmber, this is a great time to start a family — and yes, this includes fur babies!

“Jupiter in Cancer is expanding that fifth house of children and family," Remmer said, "and of course, Cancer also rules the fourth house of family as well.”

This means that this time period is all about nostalgia as harmony comes crashing at your door. However, if you’re not into that, don’t panic too much. This can also be the perfect time to find love and up your dating game if you so choose to.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, life gets so much better for you between now and August 25, especially in terms of stronger emotional connection. From ex-lovers entering back into your life to childhood friends, you will also be experiencing nostalgia like never before.

Now, on the surface, this might not seem like such a great thing, as exes are the last people we want to see. Yet, Remmer suggested that during this time, it’s much better to go with your gut feeling. So, if you want to nourish and old relationship, go for it.

The worst thing that can happen is another left-on-read situation. However, if your gut is screaming at you to run the other way, then listen to it; it’s never wrong.

5. Gemini

Gemini, life gets so much better for you (and your finances!) between now and August 25. Whether it’s getting that promotion or switching careers, expect more opportunities to become available as Gemini gets much richer. The best part is the energy of Jupiter in your house of money lasts all the way through to June 2026, so this energy is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

6. Libra

Libra, you’ve had your fair share of ups and downs these past few months. From bumpy roads in your love life to stagnation and confusion within your career, life hasn’t been so consistent — but things get so much better for you between now and August 25.

"Venus can bring some public recognition and a bit more energy to work as well,” according to Remmer.

While this might not sound like much, what you decide to do with this newfound energy can either make or break you within the coming months.

