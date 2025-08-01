August 2025 Love Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

August 2025 love horoscopes are here, revealing an overall positive month for relationships for each zodiac sign. This month, Mercury finally turns direct on August 11, so if your relationship has seemed confusing or something has been delayed, it can all begin to straighten out now. Venus has entered Cancer, where it will remain until August 25. This will bring deeper emotions to the surface and cause us all to think more about our emotional ties and commitments and those we love. We will all be a bit more emotional with Venus in this sign, and we may feel deeper empathy and compassion for those around us and the world in general. As Cancer is such a sensitive sign, we may have to be careful about taking slights to heart, and they may be harder to let go of, as Cancer has a long and clear memory. While Venus squares Saturn and Neptune on August 1, which is somewhat negative, it will connect with Jupiter on August 11, representing a beautiful day that doesn’t occur often! The Full Moon in Aquarius falls on August 9, a great time to get together with others.

Mars enters Libra on August 6 and will remain here until September 22. Many will be focused more on partnerships at this time, and most will seek to find more harmony and balance in their relationships. From August 6 - 12, Mars in Libra opposes Saturn and Neptune, making this a very confusing several days prone to arguments and disagreements. This will be the most difficult time of the month, so be aware of the energy and don’t let it control your reactions and actions toward others if you want to prevent a misunderstanding. On August 26, Venus enters Leo and will remain in this sign until September 19. Leo rules the fifth house of love, friends, and entertainment, and this is always a pleasant and socially oriented time of the year, even if you aren’t normally that social. This year, Venus-Leo comes just in time to have a great end to the summer! On the 22nd, the Sun enters Virgo, prompting us to take a little more practical approach to love than when it was in Leo. Finally, the New Moon in Virgo squares Uranus on August 23, creating an unpredictable energy that can shake things up or turn them in an unexpected direction. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this month.



August 2025 love horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries, Mercury turns direct on the 11th, so any romantic questions, delays, and communication issues will start to move forward. Your feelings will become much clearer and in focus. Mercury will remain in your fifth house of love through September 2, inspiring you to find what you are looking for in a partner and through friendships.

Venus’s transit through Cancer may put you more in touch with your feelings or even those of others, but this isn’t really your cup of tea as Cancer can seem too emotional. You may, however, entertain more at home during this time and enjoy it.

When Venus enters Leo on August 26, however, everything changes as the planet of love dances through your fifth house of romance, making this an ideal period for love.

Mars will transit through your seventh house of partners this month, placing more of a focus here if you have a partner. But be aware — from August 6 - 12, the Mars-Saturn-Neptune opposition can cause arguments and problems in your relationship. If this occurs, Venus’s transit through your fifth house should helps straighten things out.

Taurus

Taurus, Venus’s transit through Cancer falls in your third house of communication. It joins Jupiter, making this a month to communicate with others and reach out, or vice versa. Venus and Jupiter’s meet-up on the 11th looks like you could have an important conversation that turns out quite positive.

With Venus’s transit through your third house, if you're single, you could meet someone who lives very close to you or even a co-worker. A family member could also introduce you to someone.

Communication and your feelings about love will straighten out after the 11th as Mercury turns direct. You will feel once again you are on your game.

The Aquarius Full Moon on the 9th falls in your house of friends, hopes, and wishes, so this should be a very social time for you (and a good night to get out if you are single!).

When Venus enters Leo on August 26, you will feel more like enjoying yourself and may do more entertaining at home.

The New Moon on the 23rd, however, is the moon to watch for this month since it falls in your fifth house of love. With its square to Uranus, just about anything could happen — but it does look exciting and like you are on track for something different.

Gemini

Gemini, financial stability and success always help when it comes to attracting others, and this is something you will have this month — not to mention it should also boost your self-esteem.

While Venus in Cancer may not be the very best placement for you, it is still quite good. You will experience more depth in your emotions than you typically do.

Mars transits Libra from August 6 until September 22, which increases your chances of finding love if single, or spending more time together if you have a partner. Be aware, however, that August 6 -12 are more challenging days that can have major consequences if you don’t handle the energy properly. You may feel stressed or even angry, or someone could come across like this to you. Be careful how you communicate and react, especially in terms of love relationships.

When Venus enters Leo on the 26th, it transits your third house of communication, which will become more important and help you clarify your feelings — not to mention it is a good sign for you!

The Aquarius Full Moon holds potential. If you have a partner, you may be planning a romantic getaway, even if it’s just for a weekend!

Cancer

Cancer, if you have been reading these horoscopes, you know I have been telling you that your time will come — and it’s here!

This month should be really good for you in terms of love with both Jupiter and Venus transiting through your sign. August 11 in particular holds the potential to be a day to remember, so if you have someone you want to spend time with, then this is the time (or the day before, which is a Sunday).

When Venus transits your sign, you typically look and feel your best and tend to draw others to you. All things in general go better and go more your way.

Communication and finances will get much better after the 11th when Mercury turns direct. Since it’s in the sign of Leo, this will have you thinking much more about love and relationships.

The Aquarius Full Moon on the 9th falls in your eighth house. This is the house that rules intimacy and the way you feel in a relationship, so it is possible you could take a relationship to a higher level at this time.

The Virgo New Moon is in a compatible sign for you and falls in your house of communication, which may be more important at this time. This is an unpredictable New Moon, however, so just about anything can happen. But with Jupiter and Venus in your sign, I can’t imagine this is anything that is going to seriously interfere with your love life and general happiness this month.

Leo

Leo, both Venus and Jupiter transit your 12th house this month. While this is not your normal pattern, you may want to spend a little more time alone and reflecting.

Jupiter through the 12th house often brings an inner healing of some sort. With Venus in your 12th, it is possible you could begin a secret love affair if you are single, or perhaps you want to spend more time in seclusion with a loved one or just have some pleasant alone time.

Mercury turns direct on the 11th, which can only help in terms of communication and moving things forward. If you have felt confused about someone, things will start to become clear now.

Your best time this month will be when Venus enters your sign on the 25th. You will look and feel better and come across as your best if you meet someone new. Others may be drawn to you, and you may feel the spotlight is shining on you!

The Full Moon in Aquarius falls in your seventh house of partners, so if you have a partner, the focus will be on them around August 9. If you are single, the potential exists to meet someone new over the next two weeks!

Virgo

Virgo, you have done a lot of deep thinking and reflecting over the past few weeks. Now will be the time to begin to release any thoughts or baggage that may be holding you back in your relationships since Mercury turns direct on the 11th.

When the Sun enters your sign on August 22, you will feel much more like yourself. More people are focused on you with the Sun in your sign.

Venus’s transit through Cancer will work well for you as it is a compatible sign transiting your 11th house of friends and groups. This is your month to get out, be social, and meet potential love interests if you are single. If you are partnered, it will be a month of spending time with your partner and others socializing. August 11 stands out in terms of love — make the most of it!

The Virgo New Moon on August 23 is your birthday moon, which serves as a type of reset for your next year. Happy Birthday!

Libra

Libra, Mars enters your first house on August 6, beginning a new 2-year Mars cycle. Expect to be busy and focused, not only on yourself, but also others or a partner if you have one.

Be aware of the volatile and confusing energies of August 6-12, a week that's prone toward arguments, disagreements, confusion, and anger. After the 12th, things will level out, and life should go back to normal.

The Full Moon on August 9 falls in your fifth house of love. Now is the time to get together with someone special. The potential exists to meet someone interesting if you are single, so be sure to get yourself out there!

Venus’s transit through Cancer will put you more in touch with your feelings than at other times. Since it transits your career house, it is possible you could meet someone new through work, either directly or indirectly.

If you have experienced communication issues with friends or potential love interests, Mercury’s direct motion on August 11 will begin to straighten things out. You'll start feeling as though your life is back to normal, and you will probably feel more social.

When Venus enters Leo on the 26th, it will transit your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes, making this an ideal time to entertain a love interest or meet someone new.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Jupiter and Venus are transiting your ninth house this month, and Cancer is a perfect sign for you. At some point, Venus will trine your Sun, which should be a great few days. If you were born during the middle part of the sign, Jupiter trines your Sun as well, giving you extra luck!

If you are single, this month it is possible you take a romantic trip or meet someone on the internet or at a distance. It could also come about through education or travel. If you have a partner, you will be inclined to take a trip together.

Mars enters Libra or your 12th house on the 6th and will remain here until September 22. Mars in this placement can stir up your subconscious mind and any baggage that lies there, especially concerning relationships. In this way, and with Jupiter in Cancer, it can be a time of releasing old baggage and negative feelings that can hold back your happiness. Let your doubts, suspicions, and mistrust go, as they won’t serve you.

The New Moon on August 23 falls in your 11th house, signaling a time to socialize, get out, and get together with others, whether partnered or single. If you have a partner, you may socialize with others together over the next several weeks, so enjoy!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Mercury’s direct motion in Leo on the 11th should begin a period of straightening out any communication or issues in your love life that have occurred over the past three weeks.

Venus will transit your eighth house while in Cancer, and this house rules intimacy, other people’s money, and the way you feel in a relationship. You are not known as the most emotional of signs, but this will help you get in touch with your emotions. If you allow yourself, you may begin to feel quite good in a new or existing relationship that could become more intimate.

The August 9 Full Moon in Aquarius falls in your house of communication, which will be important during this time. You may receive communication from someone significant, or you may have a great conversation with someone who interests you.

When Venus enters Leo on the 26th, you will feel in your element since Leo is another fire sign and very compatible with you. Since this transits your 10th house, if you are single, the possibility exists of meeting someone new through work, either directly or indirectly.

Capricorn

This is your month for love, Capricorn, with both Venus and Jupiter transiting your seventh house of partners. This is the month you could meet someone very significant, take a relationship to a new level, or meet someone new if you are single. Some Cappys may even get married.

Pesky retrograde Mercury turns direct on the 11th, improving your communication. Anything that’s been delayed in terms of love will pick up and dramatically improve.

When Venus enters Leo on August 26, a relationship may go to a new level. You may begin to feel more intimately connected to someone, whether it is a new or old relationship. If this is a new person, you may start to understand that being in a relationship actually feels quite good and want to take things to a higher or more committed level.

The New Moon on August 23 is in compatible Virgo, an earth sign like you. Don’t be surprised if the possibility of a trip with someone comes up during this time. It may seem to come out of the blue!

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are a rational air sign, so planets in Cancer may not suit you best. But every sign serves a purpose, and the purpose of Cancer is to get in touch with your feelings and those of anyone you may be interested in or partnered with. It’s time to open up a little more and be a little softer and more nurturing toward your partner— and you will feel this in return this month.

Communication may have been a problem over the past three weeks, or something may have changed in a relationship. But as Mercury turns direct on the 11th, things will begin to make sense and become clearer.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 9th is your moon, so expect to be at the center of things and the focus of attention of someone else.

When Venus enters Leo on the 26th, this puts the planet of love in your seventh house of partners. Expect to spend more time with your partner if you have one, and if you don’t, this will draw others to you.

Pisces

Pisces, if you have been reading these forecasts, you know that now is your time in terms of love or finding love. With both Jupiter and Venus transiting your fifth house of love this month, this is about as good as it gets!

Jupiter and Venus both expand things, and August 11 stands out as an exceptional day. At some point, Venus will trine your Sun, which should be significant. If you were born near the middle of the sign, both Jupiter and Venus will trine your Sun, and it’s hard to believe something special won’t occur. This transit will occur one more time before Jupiter leaves Cancer: June 9, 2026. You will have one more chance then, but make the most of the date this month!

Communication will pick up and improve after the 11th when Mercury turns direct. If you have been experiencing confusion or finding people hard to connect with for various reasons, this should shift.

When Venus enters Leo on the 26th, it isn’t as compatible as Cancer. However, it signals a period of standing out to others, and a final blast of fun in the Sun before fall — so make the most of it! You may change your makeup, hairstyle, or buy new clothes that make you feel extra attractive.

The New Moon on the 23rd falls in your seventh house of partners, so the focus will be here. If you haven’t met anyone significant, it could happen unexpectedly around this New Moon if you put yourself in a position to meet others.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.