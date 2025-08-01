Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For August 4 - 10 — The Most Abundant Week Of The Year

Weekly horoscopes are here for August 4 - 10, 2025, revealing this week's focus for each zodiac sign. The Sagittarius Moon starts the week off reminding us that hope is our greatest ally when facing challenges. Once the Moon enters Capricorn on August 5, we are reminded that hard work is also needed for progress.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There is some challenging energy to contend with this week, but they are ultimately here to help us evolve during this epoch. Things start to get stressful midweek with the Mars and Saturn opposition starting to intensify when Mars enters Libra on August 6. However, the benefic planets Venus and Jupiter continue to get closer to each other, preparing us for a period of blessings and opportunities. We close things with the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9, which teaches us that the support of solid friends and family can help us unlock greater success. This week shows us how to find our strengths through our support system and the faith we have in ourselves.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 4 - 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, this is a great week for controlling your impulsive nature. The Mars and Saturn opposition will have you slowing down, whether you want to or not.

Meanwhile, the Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week makes you more willing to travel to explore. Channel that adventurous energy into curating your travel plans. However, wait until Mercury stations direct on August 11 to book anything.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Capricorn helps you pursue your ambitions with a lot more confidence as you work towards the top.

Starting on August 6, Mars in Libra pushes you to write your new story and trust your vision.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 will then show you how boundaries impact your relationships. Love takes on a new meaning during this time, with the Jupiter and Venus conjunction bringing to light how you allow love to dictate your life.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, the Sagittarius Moon puts things in order at the start of the week, motivating you to refine the work you do as you practice patience. This will be a good time for you to get back to yourself and understand what you need.

On Tuesday, the Capricorn Moon feels energizing and necessary as you are able to find the confidence to pursue your goals and dreams with calm and levelheaded energy.

Jupiter and your ruler, Venus, get closer this week as well, revitalizing your connections and helping you develop a stronger bond with the people you care about the most.

Releasing bad habits gets easier during the Aquarius Full Moon on Saturday. The energy is located at the highest point of your chart, making this a very important transit to evaluate the work that you’ve done over the last six months. Any changes you desire to make should be more impactful once Mercury stations direct next week.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, the Sagittarius Moon in your partnership house initiates a time of deep evaluation on Monday, especially with Mars in Libra giving you the go-ahead to make the changes needed and to protect your boundaries.

Tuesday's Capricorn Moon helps you decipher some complex problems that you may have. You’re able to brainstorm and consider new methods of thinking that allow you to power through. Jupiter and Venus meet in the sign of Cancer, helping you to pace yourself, plan ahead, and be more focused.

Once the Full Moon is in Aquarius on August 9, you could rekindle the connection you may have lost with a project or an academic goal. Think back to what you started six months ago and see whether you have advanced this pursuit or completely abandoned it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, while the week may have a rocky start, the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in your sign adds an element of hope and positivity towards the end of the week.

Starting things off is the Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Moon, enlightening and giving you a fresh set of eyes to focus on the areas of your life you may have been neglecting. Get back on track and keep up with your to-do list if necessary.

The Capricorn Moon will open up meaningful discussions that relate to your relationships on Tuesday. With Mars in Libra, challenges may present themselves in your relationship dynamics. Nevertheless, this will be a period of maturity and personal growth.

On Saturday, the Aquarius Full Moon helps you develop a deeper bond with yourself. Honor what you are looking for in relationships moving forward.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, you start the week getting connected with your creative energy. While you may be a stellar leader already, once the Moon enters Capricorn on Tuesday, the energy is showing you how to be more comfortable letting others lead.

On Saturday, the Full Moon in the sign of Aquarius adds to the intense energy that Pluto has been contributing to your relationship house. While your relationships may have transformed in the last six months, this lunation might bring to perspective your boundaries. If you haven’t been compassionate or understanding with friends or your romantic partner, the transit could bring this up.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, the Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week makes dreaming seem possible again, and you're falling in love with your new ideas. The grounding energy helps you recharge, especially if you’ve been on the go. The week presents a positive outlook with Mars entering Libra beginning on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Capricorn adds a flirty element to the mix, pushing more confidence in the realm of love. Jupiter and Venus get closer this week. If you’re in a relationship, this could be a positive spark of romance that can brighten up your mood. Engage with this energy by spending time with the special people in your life, and if you’re in a relationship, do something celebratory with your partner.

The Aquarius Full Moon helps you meet new people over the weekend and shift your mindset in collaborative settings. The confidence you have now will help you to build better connections moving forward now that Mars is officially in a new sign.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, you’re putting your thoughts on paper during this Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week. Mars enters your sign on the 6th, making this a period where you will be a lot more connected with your inner warrior.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Capricorn helps you understand what is needed at home. With Mars in your sign, you could surprise yourself as you take the initiative to hire someone to do repairs, channel your inner interior decorator by designing a room, or you could finally handle some tasks you’ve been avoiding. The Saturnian energy has you determined, and Mars will energize you.

Love enters the chat once the Full Moon in Aquarius sweeps you off your feet on Saturday. If you want to welcome love, the Jupiter and Venus conjunction magnifies this. If love is not on your mind, Saturday can still feel like a blessing and you may open your heart to new ideas or experiences.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the Sagittarius Moon starts the week, making you analyze your value system. The past may also be on your mind as you take the steps to prioritize healing and self-care. Once the Moon enters Capricorn on Tuesday, you may focus more on home and family.

Mars enters Libra on August 6, a challenging transit that will have you ruminating on your emotions. It could also be difficult to be assertive during this time, but you are known for your patience and Mars will only help you transform.

Saturday's Full Moon in Aquarius carries the same message as the Capricorn Moon: stay grounded, connect with family, and focus on home. You could feel more like a leader over the weekend, helping others while they look to you for guidance. It could also be a period of emotional healing, transparency, and reconciliation.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the Moon in your sign early in the week brings opportunities for expansion and progress. You can see your hard work is paying off.

On Tuesday, the Capricorn Moon reflects these messages connected to responsibility, but you are reminded to incorporate self-care. If you need to recharge, the Full Moon in Aquarius on Saturday provides the opportunity to see things from a new perspective, especially with Mars in Libra working with you.

You experience some positivity as Jupiter (your ruler) and Venus meet up during the week, showing you that you have the power to overcome any challenges and be victorious. Don’t give too much power to negative thoughts. Instead, shift your outlook and focus on more positive things this week.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you start feeling a lot more joyful this week as the Jupiter and Venus energies get closer.

At the start of the week, the Sagittarius Moon will help remind you what you seek in a relationship, how to continue maturing, and how to focus on the present. While the past is wonderful for learning, you should keep your mind in the now, especially if you’re in a new relationship. The Moon in your sign will add clarity and practicality on Tuesday, but remember to show some vulnerability to your partner every now and then.

Mars enters Libra on Wednesday this week, shifting your priority to total victory over the next several weeks. Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Full Moon in Aquarius brings the message of community building. You're learning to protect your friendships. If you haven’t been totally present for your friendships, you can start a new chapter now.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this is a potent week for you as the energy builds before the Full Moon in your sign over the weekend.

First, the Sagittarius Moon will help you honor your friendships at the start of the week. This could be a good time for expanding your circles since networking will help you feel more self-assured.

On Tuesday, the Capricorn Moon begins a potent time for meaningful research and learning opportunities. You feel more disciplined during this time as Mercury prepares to station direct next week.

The Venus and Jupiter conjunction will be prominent during the week, adding some excitement as we recover from the Mars and Saturn opposition midweek.

The metamorphosis you’re enduring through Pluto will feel more potent during this week as we focus on the Full Moon in your sign on the 9th. Over the weekend, evaluate your goals and the progress you’ve made over the last six months. Your new ideas begin to flourish this week, but wait until Mercury stations direct to start anything new.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, closing cycles is part of this week’s theme. Things begin working in your favor with the Sagittarius Moon repairing breakdowns in communication, lightening up the mood, and helping you to reconcile with others.

Once the Moon is in Capricorn on Tuesday, if you are seeking changes within your relationship sector or perhaps shifting goals, the Saturnian energy helps you research and analyze the changes you seek and devise the plan needed to move forward.

The Jupiter and Venus conjunction towards the end of the week will feel wonderful, allowing you to experience new ideas, connections, and renewed optimism.

With the Aquarius Full Moon closing the week, you are learning how to be a diplomat and listen to others while also becoming a leader. However, you may feel the need to isolate yourself a bit as you recalibrate and bring balance to your world.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.