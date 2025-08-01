Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 4 - 10, 2025

Luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs the week of August 4 - 10, 2025. This week is one of the most auspicious of the entire year because we have two Establish Days in a row: Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is associated with the Horse and Rooster animal signs. Thursday is a day assigned to the Rat. While these aren't the ones who made our luckiest list, it's essential to note that what it takes to make this week fortunate is an attitude of fun, confidence, and adaptability.

Advertisement

Another notable aspect of the week of August 4 is that there is no Destruction Day. We are being given a gift of forward momentum. Even the day considered less auspicious, Friday, August 8, 2025, is a good day for removing negativity from our lives.

It's time to set a goal that you can accomplish this week. Aim to complete it. If you hit a snag and have to pause on Wednesday, no worries. On Thursday, you get to hit the reset button and try again. Friday, remove obstacles. Saturday, finish any personal errands, and have a restful Sunday. Let's see what this means for the Chinese zodiac signs whose luck arrives this week.

Advertisement

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, it's a good thing that you are so observant because this week, you'll want to keep your eyes open to any opportunities that present themselves to you. Specifically, your luck arrives on August 4, 2025, Yi Si 乙 巳. Because this Monday is an Open day, you will want to be proactive and plan to do things that you need to do, but maybe don't want to once you've taken care of errands and busy work.

When the planet Mars enters Libra, focus on starting a new project or meeting someone new around Wednesday or Thursday. During these two days of the week, you'll be able to capitalize on your efforts. Take advantage of August 8, the Remove day, to release any grudges. There's a Full Moon in Aquarius happening on that Friday, making it a perfect time to delete things off social media that no longer reflect the person you want to be.

Advertisement

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

One thing people often confuse about you is that, despite being strong, you're also very emotional and empathetic. You hide your emotions behind the scenes and keep your thoughts to yourself. However, with so much positive energy flowing your way this week, you start to take the first step toward change and personal growth. Luck arrives for your animal sign on August 6, 2025, Ding Wei 丁 未. Take the initiative to do something new and never done before.

Advertisement

Thursday is a lucky day for you to start something you have done in the past, yet failed at, but want to try again. Friday, during the Full Moon (a time for releasing negative energy), allows you to see what works and what doesn't, so you can decide to disengage from that activity and focus on what brings you happiness. This is a particularly significant time for you, Goat, and if you can maximize your efforts with energy, you'll reap substantial benefits now and throughout the rest of the month.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, luck arrives for you this week, but your weekly horoscope comes with some caution. You have to be careful not to lose sight of the goal you set for yourself. If you aren't hyperdiligent on Monday through Wednesday, you may feel like you're chasing your tail on your luckiest day, Thursday, August 7, 2025. It's a Wu Shen 戊 申 Establish day, set with grounded and earthly energy. It will ground your happy-go-lucky personality, but you want to hit a jump start before that day arrives.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is dedicated to work. So, choose actions with your goal in mind. That goal can be work or love-related, so you'll want to also pay special attention to August 6, when Mars enters Libra, if you are looking for love or hope to improve your love life. You'll feel motivated and driven to go above and beyond to reveal your charm and incredible personality.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.