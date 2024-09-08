Astrologer Explains How To Attract Money Into Your Life, Based On Your Venus Sign

In astrology, your Venus sign is determined by the planet's placement during your time of birth. The planet represents love, beauty, harmony, and money. Venus rules the opposite signs Libra and Taurus, reflecting both conflicting but harmonious sides of the planet.

Your Venus sign specifically relates to how you express and receive love, but it can influence your life beyond romantic aspects. Your Venus sign can offer insight into your core values, desires, and personal style, and it can help you use the law of attraction to manifest your desires, particularly relating to romance and money.

One astrologer revealed how you can use your Venus sign to attract money into your life.

King, who goes by @theastrology_consultant on TikTok, used a whiteboard to demonstrate how you can take action in your life and access your intuitive abilities by dissecting what your Venus sign represents about you.

“Venus is about attraction, so how we attract money is based on your Venus sign,” King explained.

He suggested specific qualities that each Venus placement must embody to reach their full manifesting potential.

Venus in Aries

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

“The first thing I would say with Venus in Aries is for you to have money, you cannot be a coward,” King said.

He explained how those with an Aries Venus placement might exhibit fear surrounding their ability to make money.

“You have to be brave,” he advised, as he wrote this down on the whiteboard. “If you’re brave, you’re going to attract money to you because that bravery, that boldness, that fearlessness, it’s going to exude out into the universe, and what you give, you get back.”

He urged those with an Aries Venus to let their bravery motivate them to take leadership in their lives, especially concerning their finances and career path. He additionally highlighted the significance of Aries placements leaning into their independence and skills to accomplish certain goals on their own. By doing this, you are raising your vibration to a high frequency, which can attract financial abundance into your life.

Venus in Taurus

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

If you have a Taurus placement in Venus, King emphasized the need to focus on persistence in your actions and not giving up when things get hard.

“They have to spend time going through things, being persistent, continuing to do things over and over again, even though it might seem monotonous,” he explained. “But nevertheless, persistence is the key to success.”

When you hone in on this tenacity, you can achieve your goals, but trying to find shortcuts to success won’t work for you.

King also noted you might require an emphasis on beauty to feel aligned with your highest vibration. You might feel most empowered when you possess ownership over some form of beauty, such as your home, your car, or your partner. King highlighted how the most significant quality Taurus placements personify is reliability.

“People must know you as being a reliable person,” he predicted. “Your reliability levels are higher … and that will allow you to earn more.”

Venus in Gemini

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

King expressed how Gemini in Venus works best when focused on prioritizing communication and flexibility in their lives. You may have effective and precise communication skills, and you’ll thrive best in an environment where you can embrace this aspect of your life.

As a master communicator, you also have the power to adapt to various situations, people, and environments. You have the innate ability to connect with and handle complex individuals and scenarios. By harnessing and practicing these skills, you are uplifting yourself to achieve success and invite more money into your life.

“You have to utilize your communication skills in order to gain financial prosperity,” he said. “In order for Venus in Gemini to thrive and to attract the money that they want, they have to have elements of flexibility in their life.”

Venus in Cancer

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

If your Venus is in Cancer, King explained that one of your strongest skills is the ability to save.

“To attract money, they must save money. They have to have a savings,” he said. “The more you save, the more money you’ll attract.”

He also identified that you operate best in environments where you can lean into your nurturing and protective qualities. Regardless of your specific line of work, King said by bringing this element of nurture and empathy into your environment, you’ll embody your best self, prompting others to trust in you and promote you to more fulfilling and uplifting roles.

“It’s a leadership skill to be nurturing and empathetic towards people,” he explained. “So that would be prosperous for them financially.”

King also expressed how being a family-oriented sign, you’ll thrive best when working in an environment with your family. The more you lean into these natural aspects of your personality, the more successful you’ll be.

Venus in Leo

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

King encouraged those with Venus in Leo to tune into their inherent creative abilities and do what they love, as this will pave the way for their success.

“Leo operates from the heart,” he expressed. “If you do find something that you do love, that’s going to make you attract the money a lot better, a lot quicker, and a lot easier.”

He explained how not everyone can attract prosperity by doing something they love for work, but Leo placements specifically can lean into their passionate hearts in their work lives successfully and abundantly.

You’re likely known for displaying a bold and empowering personality, and this feat will reward you tremendously in your work life. Your confident character could benefit you in various industries, be it in social media, acting, or law. In essence, lean into your natural leadership in whichever path you choose.

“Whatever it may be, your personality needs to be felt,” King emphasized. “When people feel your personality, that's when you’ll have more ability to attract money to you.”

Venus in Virgo

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

“Venus in Virgos are helpful,” King said. “When they’re being genuinely helpful toward people, more money can come to them.”

As a Virgo in Venus, leading with your helpful and organized nature will steer you in the right direction.

“Having a daily routine in your life is key to obtaining money,” he said.

You might actually struggle with forming a consistent daily schedule, but King emphasized how maintaining routines can be one of your greatest strengths. In tandem with a focus on structure and organization, you also need to incorporate a healthy lifestyle for your body, mind, and soul.

“They need to have that discipline when it comes to their health,” King expressed.

By doing things “methodically” and “properly” in your personal and work life, King affirmed that you will thrive financially.

Venus in Libra

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

King highlighted how those with a Libra Venus must “look the part” and elevate their appearance to raise their vibration.

As a Libra, you might also notice you thrive when in partnership, both romantically and professionally. Being with someone intimately likely brings you stability and groundedness. Alternatively, working with a compatible and complementary business partner with similar goals can allow you to cultivate more balance and offer an opportunity to attract more money.

“They like to have someone they can bounce their ideas off of, that they can communicate with, negotiate with, and they really do become better in their life,” King said.

Venus in Scorpio

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

King expressed that Scorpio Venus natives are meant to focus on change. In fact, the more you allow yourself to change and evolve, the more attractive to abundance you become.

“They need to have the ability to transform and change, whatever it may be,” King said. “They must be ready to take that step into maybe doing something different, maybe something they haven’t done before. They can’t stay stagnant, they can’t be doing things on repeat.”

Additionally, Scorpio placements thrive when they bring their intense and ambitious energy into their workplace.

“They have to have a life that is intense, that is passionate,” King emphasized. “Intensity and passion can be merged together as one because sometimes we’re only passionate about things that give us this feeling of intensity.”

You might also feel most connected to your highest vibrational self when embracing intimate connections with others that make you feel alive.

Venus in Sagittarius

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

As a Venus in Sagittarius, King highlighted how you must have the freedom for independence and exploration. You can't raise your vibration to its highest potential when feeling confined or restrained. Rather, you require a certain level of experiences to feel whole and fulfilled.

"They're mental explorers and their mind can only explore for experiences," King explained. "Sagittarius gains different types of information, abstract information, that others can't get. When they gain this information, they're going to be able to utilize that to actually increase their earning potential."

He also advised these placements to focus on expanding their knowledge and learning abilities to expand their mind.

Venus in Capricorn

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

If you have Venus in Capricorn, King expressed that you must maintain your public perception. You're likely a professional at what you do and good at maintaining necessary standards.

He emphasized how you perform best when remaining patient and disciplined, enjoying the process, and taking everything one step at a time. He affirmed that money will gravitate toward you naturally when operating in this element.

Venus in Aquarius

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

King expressed how those with an Aquarius Venus sign have innately innovative minds and ideas and must always use opportunities to grow their network.

"You can do [something] without anyone giving you a guidance to do it, or anyone prompting you to do it. Be innovative, be different," King said.

Aquarius placements should additionally focus on helping their friends and others, regardless of payment, as these acts of service will reward them in the end.

Venus in Pisces

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

With Venus in Pisces, King encouraged you to bring your artistic nature to the table and showcase your creative talents in your work. He also emphasized how acting with selflessness, compassion, and frequently practicing gratitude will significantly raise your vibration.

"Be grateful for everything you come across, be grateful and the money is going to come tenfold," he said.

In essence, by honoring the strengths, qualities, and skills that come most naturally to your Venus sign, you can grow to better understand yourself and raise your vibration to attract all the money you desire.

The more you embrace your most authentic self, the higher your frequency, and the stronger your ability to attract and achieve success.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.