How To Dress Like Your Venus Sign & Feel Effortlessly Attractive

Your Venus sign can dictate your aesthetic. Similar to our ascendant, it can leave a great impression when others meet us for the first time. This is very apparent when we meet friends or romantic interests, who gravitate mostly towards our Moon or Venus sign since they want to make a deeper connection, not a superficial one.

How to dress like your Venus sign

Aries Venus

Photo: Engineer.style / Unsplash

When Venus is in this sign, the native could be attracted to the glam and rocker fashion aesthetic. Red is your color and it shows your power and personality. Aries shows the world what they are made of when they feel secure in their abilities and who they are. Venus in Aries may enjoy going from the glamorous dress up to flannel shirts, and leather jackets with regular jeans and boots.

Taurus Venus

Photo: Henri Pham / Unsplash

As an earth sign, flowery patterns, and neutral tones enhance your beauty and make you feel much more comfortable in your element. This sign can gravitate towards vintage fashion aesthetic and chic. Taurus is a sign that shines the most when they don’t try too hard since it makes them get noticed. Springtime brings out the glamor with floral patterns that can leave anyone in awe.

Gemini Venus

Photo: Edward Howell / Unsplash

Mercurial Venusian types have the mutable modality, meaning that they can switch up their styles throughout the year and still be considered trendsetters. The Venus in Gemini native could opt for the sleek and stylish leather jacket with sprightly colors to make a statement. They could also go for the standard solid colors for winter and fall while being more out there for spring and summer.

Cancer Venus

Photo: Jayson Hinrichsen / Unsplash

Exploring their artistic side comes easy for the Venus in Cancer native. Venus in this sign will have a flair for art and will enjoy patterns and designs that can catch the attention of others. Wearing pieces that are from their favorite artists is common, as is making their own clothes. Summer and fall are the months when they will stand out most because they will be able to express and demonstrate their style to others.

Leo Venus

Photo: Alonso Reyes / Unsplash

The 'celebrity' Venus sign enjoys the glamorous and free-spirited fashion styles that make them effortlessly shine. Their hair is their best accessory because their crown makes them look regal. Venus in Leo stuns in bright colors, especially gold to make them feel connected with the Sun. Bright blues bring out their royal energy and greens show their power. They also look great with gold jewelry and accessories. This is a Venus sign that is not afraid to play with color.

Virgo Venus

Photo: Anton Ponomarenko / Unsplash

Venus in Virgo is the beauty queen and will be drawn to the glam while balancing it with their love for the minimalist style. Like most Earth-Venus signs, they enjoy neutral colors and floral prints that are linked to their element. But because Venus in Virgo is between Leo and Libra, they could enjoy the occasional pop of color, the golden hues, and the sequin material. Venus here is a natural beauty and will showcase their beauty best when they are not too focused on perfection.

Libra Venus

Photo: Dynamic Wang / Unsplash

The fashionista is in their element with Venus in Libra. They know what is in style and like to keep up with trends. Libra Venus knows how to shine during a gala event as well as the local community gatherings and can be a style icon for those who follow them. This is a sign that enjoys exploring their horizons with their artistic creativity. They enjoy vibrant colors and may like to wear sequined fabrics that help them stand out.

Scorpio Venus

Photo: Remy_Loz / Unsplash

Scorpio Venus is chic and could enjoy some rock fashion styles that help them channel their Martian energy. Another Venus sign that could enjoy bold red colors, gold, and even black. Venus in Scorpio enjoys solid colors as well. Venus here will be seen because they could rock a dark lip color that also matches with their clothes. But they are the ones to steal the show when they are dressed up for major gala or high fashion events due to Pluto’s influence.

Sagittarius Venus

Photo: Jaclyn Moy / Unsplash

When Venus is in Sagittarius, it indicates a person who goes with the flow. The boho chic fashion style is very much aligned with their style. They could charm with earthy colors and vivid prints. The color purple or magenta could make them get noticed. They will also enjoy wearing streetwear which will help them ignite their fire element, especially in leather, or sunglasses, or styling themselves with different hats will bring out their inner adventurer.

Capricorn Venus

Photo: Farshad Sheikhzad / Unsplash

Venus in Capricorn is business-focused and may be drawn to minimalist fashion or glam. They will also enjoy wearing business casual clothing for work. Dark blue, gray, and black help them to look like the leaders that they are. During casual gatherings, cargo pants, shirt dresses, and blazers could keep them looking polished during networking events or when they hang out with friends.

Aquarius Venus

Photo: Mike Von / Unsplash

A Venus sign that can simply not be tamed because they wear whatever they feel like since they want to stand out, when Venus is in Aquarius they know how to leave a mark in the world. Their style can range from boho chic to avant-garde, a style that will fit with their futuristic mindset. Experimenting with metallic hues such as gold, and silver or they could surprise by keeping things simple with jeans and a t-shirt.

Pisces Venus

Photo: Artem Beliaikin / Unsplash

Having Venus in ethereal Pisces is a work of art. They may be drawn to haute fashion, boho chic, or maybe more into the flamboyant style that brings out their Neptunian and Jupiterian energy. They could enjoy wearing bold patterns, prints, and antique gowns that can warp them to a different era. Their style is dreamy and eclectic and will manage to make others take notice of their presence when they enter any room.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.