How To Recharge Your Energy Level, According To Astrology

From an astrological perspective, there can be many causes of low energy. Since the sun sign represents our vital core and is connected to the physical body, Saturn square, conjunct or opposing your sun is a key cause of low energy along with other harsh aspects that afflict your sun, such as Neptune conjunct, square or opposite.

Barring these aspects being in play at the time, low energy may come from not feeding or fueling your sun with what you need in life to feel positive and not stagnant. When you don’t fuel your sun sign, you will not feel as though you are on the right path and can suffer from low energy, boredom or even depression.

Let’s look at how you can fuel your sun sign to increase your energy.

Aries sun

Aries is a natural-born leader and this placement can actually gain energy when you in a position of leadership. Since Aries is ruled by Mars, the action planet, physical exercise can help as well as trying new things that interest you. Aries cannot stand boredom.

Taurus sun

Taurus rules the voice and its planetary ruler is Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Singing or speaking, if you are so inclined, may help make Taurus feel more energized. In addition, walks or time spent in nature can help ground and recharge this earth sign. Taurus is also a natural foodie, so cooking or enjoying good food can help, along with being in pleasant and positive surroundings.

Gemini sun

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the communication planet, so conversation, reading and possibly writing are ways Gemini feels connected. Gemini is a social sign and does not fare well with too much alone time, and travel always is a stimulant to Gemini as is learning.

Cancer sun

Cancer is ruled by the moon so their feelings can often change. Cancer is a creature of comfort, so pretty surroundings and things that stimulate the senses, such as perfumes and baths, can help recharge their energy. Cancer is all about home and family where they feel the most secure. Like Taurus, Cancer is a natural foodie as well, so cooking and sharing meals with family and friends can work wonders.

Leo sun

Leo is ruled by the sun, and the sun is nothing if it can’t shine. Leo can shine by being around others since it comes so naturally. Dressing up to look the part should invigorate Leo along with any artistic activity. At heart, Leo has a child-like inner joy and finding ways to express this can work wonders.

Virgo sun

Like Gemini, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, but these are two different types of people. Virgo is not as social as Gemini, but nevertheless likes their own circle of friends. Virgo does well when they are helping others, giving advice, organizing things and working behind the scenes to keep everything moving. Gardening is beneficial as well as spending time connected to nature since Virgo is an earth sign.

Libra sun

Libra is ruled by planet Venus so any Venusian activity will help fuel the Libra sun. Beauty appeals to Libra which can take the form of art, decorating, sewing and designing or buying clothes along with any other form of art. Libra is a social creature and likes spending time with others, socializing and entertaining. Most Libras prefer to have a partner rather than trying to go it alone.

Scorpio sun

Scorpio is ruled by Mars, the planet of action. Scorpio is a romantic at heart so any type of activity that involves the senses, especially touch, will help. Scorpio rules the eighth house which concerns the mysteries of life, so any type of metaphysical activity or interest can be of interest to Scorpio. They are especially good at digging up answers and research. Hanging out with trusted friends can feed Scorpio’s soul.

Sagittarius sun

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and wisdom. Sagittarius loves trying new things and adventures, planned or unplanned, can lift the energy of Sag, as does travel. Jupiter rules foreign places so anything having to do with different cultures or faraway places can perk up a Sagittarius as can knowledge.

Capricorn sun

Capricorn is another earth sign known for their work ethic, so sometimes just taking a break can recharge Cappy. Capricorn is goal-oriented, both in work and play, and if this is missing, Capricorn may feel a lack. Otherwise, outdoor activities and getting together with trusted friends and associates can perk Capricorn up.

Aquarius sun

This sign is ruled by both Saturn and Uranus, which gives them the reputation of being quirky and different. Aquarius must follow the beat of their own drummer to be happy, even if it means going down paths others would fear to tread. Humanitarian efforts can appeal to Aquarius, and they are social creatures. Personal freedom to follow their dreams and ideas is paramount to an Aquarian's happiness.

Pisces sun

Pisces is ruled by Neptune the planet of dreams and intuition. Being a water sign, Pisces can gain energy by being around water, especially the ocean. Pisces is creative and they often do well in terms of expressing their creativity and creative ventures. Pisces is the most compassionate of signs and typically have a spiritual center that needs to stay grounded. Any type of psychic or metaphysical interest would recharge Pisces as well.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.