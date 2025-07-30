Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, July 31 — Venus Enters Cancer Today

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on July 31, 2025. On Thursday, as Venus enters the sign of Cancer, the focus shifts from fun and excitement to romance, nurturing your relationships, and finding someone you can build a life with. Venus in Cancer is more profound than Jupiter’s recent entry into this water sign. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, revolves around emotional fulfillment and romantic relationships in the sign of Cancer.

During this time, it’s not just that you will be focusing on your long-term romantic goals, but that you will have luck in all matters of love. Focus on what you genuinely want with this energy because a thought is the deepest intention that you can set. Venus and Jupiter together in Cancer will make your romantic dreams come true, but will also help you to feel like your heart is finally being nurtured by someone who genuinely appreciates you. Now on to your specific love horoscope for Thursday.

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Build a life you don’t need to escape from, sweet Aries. Venus in Cancer activates your house of relationships, home, and family, making July 31 a profound time to focus on these areas of your life.

Venus in Cancer will have you tending to home projects and embracing being around those that you love. While this can be a highly nurturing time, it’s also one that is meant to help you build a life that you won’t feel the need to escape from.

Drop your defenses and realize that the greatest adventure is found within a home filled with love.

Taurus

Be gentle with the truth, dearest Taurus. You have been on a journey to identify and speak your truth. Yet, you must first become comfortable with these feelings yourself before you can begin to consider sharing them with another.

Venus in Cancer helps you to be gentle with yourself and the feelings that you have. You will be able to accept yourself fully, practicing grace and compassion toward your own heart.

July 31 will ultimately allow you to share your feelings with your partner and finally have the conversation you’ve been putting off.

Gemini

Don’t let the glitz distract you from the love, dearest Gemini. Venus in Cancer helps you to understand what you value most about a romantic partner. However, it also indulges your desire for a luxurious life.

Be certain that you are honoring your emotional needs on July 31 and not mistaking a monetary gift for true love.

This may also arise in a third-party situation, so be sure that you’re not just thinking the grass is greener elsewhere and truly focusing on the love you already have in your life.

Cancer

Self-love changes everything, Cancer. Venus is the planet of love, but it also represents themes connected to beauty. As Venus moves into your zodiac sign of Cancer, you will move into a period of attracting all you desire.

While you will want to wait until after Mercury is direct on August 10, this is an excellent time to update your appearance or style. 'Yet, be sure that you’re also doing it out of a deep sense of self-love.

Venus in Cancer helps you radiate what you feel inside, attracting anything and anyone you wish into your life. Use your power wisely as of July 31.

Leo

Don’t neglect the details, Leo. You can become so caught up in big displays of affection and the outcomes of a relationship that you neglect the small moments. Yet it’s within these seemingly small moments that lasting love is built.

As Venus shifts into Cancer, it will bring to light all that is unseen. Try to focus on genuine acts of love or acts of service on July 31, 2025.

Give yourself plenty of time to connect to your spirit guides, and trust your intuition, no matter where it leads you.

Virgo

Embrace the light, dearest Virgo. Venus in Cancer will highlight your house of wishes and social connections. While this also affects your romantic relationship, be sure to be open to receiving love from all those in your life.

On July 31, 2025, you will become social, and desire deep conversations with your partner and those close to you.

Yet, there is a lightness to this energy that helps you see nothing is as bad as you first thought.

Let yourself embrace what brings joy to your life and let go of any heaviness you’ve been carrying.

Libra

Reflect on what you want to be known for, dearest Libra. While Venus in Cancer may activate themes in your professional life, it also serves as a profound message in your romantic relationship.

Spend time reflecting on what you want to be known for, and more importantly, who you want to be known as.

You haven’t been proud of yourself and how you’ve handled some recent situations in your romantic life. Rather than letting this drag you down, you need to start becoming the person you want to be.

Your love horoscope on July 31 will help clear up any confusion in your romantic life and also kickstart an abundant new chapter.

Scorpio

Receive the love you’ve always wanted, Scorpio. Cancer energy governs your house of luck, new beginnings, and travel. While Jupiter will be activating this area of your life through 2026, you will be asked to take a leap of faith in the coming weeks.

Everything is changing around you, and because of that, you may find yourself venturing off to college or preparing to move.

Your love horoscope for July 31 isn’t just about relocation, though; it's about putting yourself in a position to receive the love and life you’ve always wanted — trust in where you are guided and don’t be afraid to take a chance on yourself.

Sagittarius

Look beyond the physical, Sagittarius. As a fire sign, you tend to be overly focused on your physical appearance as well as that of a partner.

Because of this, touch is often one of your primary love languages, as you crave deep physical intimacy with your partner. However, what you’ve forgotten is that your emotional ones build a deep physical bond.

Venus in Cancer, alongside Jupiter, will help you to look beyond the physical and develop the deep emotional bonds that will help build a relationship that genuinely does last forever.

Capricorn

Let yourself be happy, Capricorn. Happiness isn’t just an accident, but a conscious choice that you must make for yourself.

With Venus and Jupiter in Cancer, you are being given all you need to attract or deepen your sense of romantic bliss.

However, you must choose it, as well as your deservingness of happiness. There will always be other factors of life to take into consideration, but if you don’t start prioritizing your happiness, no one else will.

It is enough to be in love and happy with your life; everything else is just a minor detail.

Aquarius

Do what feels good to your soul, Aquarius. Venus in Cancer will activate a period of self-care and growth.

While this is focused on how you care for yourself, it also has a significant effect on your romantic relationship.

You deserve to do what feels good for your soul, which also includes spending plenty of time with that special person in your life.

Be sure to focus on your physical and emotional needs, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself prioritizing your relationship on July 31. After all, being with the person you love is an act of self-care.

Pisces

Let it flow, sweet Pisces. Venus in Cancer brings a warm and inspiring energy that you can easily integrate into your life.

As a fellow water sign, the emotions and sensitivity of Cancer complement your sense of romance and intrigue.

Cancer also governs your house of pleasure, joy, and long-term love affairs, so this could be an incredibly fruitful time in your romantic life.

Be sure to flow with the energy right now, rather than trying to direct it where you think it needs to go.

Be open to what arises and give yourself a chance to remember that life is meant to be enjoyed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.