What Day Brings The Most Luck To Each Zodiac Sign In Astrology This Week

"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." - M. Berle. Sometimes, a dream seems too large to bring to fruition, and so it seems easier to give up or believe that someday, everything in the universe will magically align to make it happen. While the universe is always working in your favor, it also always asks that you work with it to show that you are ready and willing to do whatever is necessary in order to achieve your greatest goals.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign in astrology begins after the New Moon in Capricorn.

The New Moon in Capricorn rises on January 11, providing an auspicious new beginning as the number eleven is not only one of the master numbers in numerology but also a divine angel number. Although you are encouraged to see the possibilities for new beginnings around you at this time, with the Capricorn energy, you are also being asked to put the work in and focus on the steps you can take to achieve your dreams. Dreams are an important part of setting an intention for what you want and deserve, but unless you act on them, they will remain all that they will remain.

Some zodiac signs will feel the effects of Mercury in Capricorn more than others, enhancing their good luck.

As Mercury shifts into Capricorn two days after the New Moon on January 13, try to use this energy to have important conversations, apply for jobs, and focus your energy on how to use your words to lay the foundation for how to manifest your dreams.

You can also combine the new to set a new intention for luck and success by writing down your dream or goal with at least three practical steps you can take to make it a reality. Then sprinkle a bit of cinnamon for luck inside of it and place it under your pillow during the New Moon and Mercury's shift into Capricorn.

A few zodiac signs feel the benefits of Juno in Virgo, and this invites additional luck to Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, and Capricorn.

Asteroid Juno, ruler of contracts and agreements, will station retrograde in Virgo, helping to create a space to focus more on the details of what you've previously created, as well as setting a standard for what you hope to achieve in the future. Use this energy to look at what is working and what isn't, and then try to focus on the steps necessary to achieve all you've ever desired because anything is possible. You just need to make the first move to declare to the universe that you are ready to step into your most divine lucky fate.

Here's your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week, starting January 11, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 11, New Moon in Capricorn in your house of career

It's time for something new, Aries, as you have outgrown where you have previously been, and the future is calling to you. For you, as much as you may have found success where you are, it seems your dream for what you hope to create in your life and your professional success has shifted and now, because of that, you are craving a new opportunity in your career.

With the New Moon in Capricorn in your house of career, put all your energy into creating what you want, whether it's fixing up your CV or resume or even starting to apply for jobs. There is no reason to stay somewhere that you have outgrown, and so it's time to let yourself grow into a new and lucky chapter.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 11, New Moon in Capricorn, highlighting themes of luck

The greatest sense of luck comes from knowing that you're not just sitting around waiting for something to happen but that you are taking the steps to create it. No matter how big a dream may be, if you can focus on the smaller steps, then you can also formulate a plan for how to bring it to fruition.

Use the energy of the Capricorn New Moon to set an intention for good luck, whether that comes through education, travel opportunities or even just a general expansion in your life — it's time to seize what is meant for you. Try to reflect on where you've limited yourself in the past, and then make the conscious choice to try something new. It may just be the moment you've been waiting for.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 13, Mercury in Capricorn in your house of transformation

Mercury rules not only how you talk to others but also how you speak to yourself. In a week that ushers in a brand-new wave of Capricorn energy, it's important to reflect on the themes of change that are arising in your life. Although things may be happening sooner or more quickly than you had thought they would, you also must trust that the universe may just know better than you do.

Mercury in Capricorn will help bring about conversations involving the changes that you are going to be guided through in your life. Although there is an emphasis on home and family life during this time, you may also be reflecting on new ways to manage your finances to achieve greater abundance. Just remember that whatever you do, when you believe that you are worthy of everything, then that is also what you will receive.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo, helping powerful communication

You are preparing for a year in which it's time to declare your freedom and sovereignty from whatever has been holding you back from pursuing your dreams. While you are biding your time until Pluto shifts into Aquarius on January 20, you can use this week to start preparing and focusing your energy on the conversations you need to have with others to set up that new era of your life.

Use your energy wisely this week and discern between those who genuinely create space to hear your intentions and those who are still seeing you as who you used to be. Luck arrives in how you speak to yourself and are able to find greater clarity in knowing that everything you've been preparing for is just about here.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo in your sector of finances

You are focusing all your energy on the new as you embrace a new and radical time of transformation in your life. Much of what you are now enjoying is what you once thought impossible, and while you may still be getting accustomed to the influx of blessings, it doesn't mean that you still aren't in a place to attract even more.

Juno retrograde in Virgo highlights the themes of your finances, which include how you save, what you spend, and what you value the most. Use this to invest in yourself, whether through continuing education classes or even an upgrade in yourself or at home. When you treat yourself as if you are worthy of only the best, then that is precisely what you will attract.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 13, Mercury in Capricorn in your house of creativity

As you've been learning to release more control and surrender into deeper trust in the universe, you've also realized that it creates more space for what you truly love. Give yourself time and space to focus on your creative energies as Mercury shifts into Capricorn. Whether this means returning to a previous passion, spending time being creative at home, or even finding a new creative perspective for a situation in your life, it will lead to a feeling of luck.

Mercury in Capricorn creates spaces of conversations and reflection around what motivates you, brings joy, and inspires that inherent creativity. Often, you don't give yourself credit for being as creative as you are, but when you do, you truly end up developing a completely different appreciation for yourself and all you are capable of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo, highlighting dreams

You are still at just the beginning of a journey that will take you to unimaginable places over the next two years as the eclipse cycle moves through your zodiac sign and Aries. While this is all about more gradual change, it doesn't mean that there won't be certain pivotal moments along the way, and this week, you have the opportunity to create one of your own truly.

Asteroid Juno rules agreements and contracts in Virgo. It is going to help you understand the dreams you've invested in and those you gave up on. If you find yourself thinking about something that you have always wanted to do or even to try, then this is your opportunity to do just that because luck truly is on your side.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo in your house of wishes

This time of year can feel like a lot for you as all the Capricorn energy is stimulating your mind and making you either want to have conversations or create the space where you must. Because you tend to be so private with your inner thoughts, this can feel overwhelming, but a greater purpose and light is coming through as Juno retrograde begins in Virgo.

Juno retrograde in Virgo will highlight your sector of wishes, which means rather than feeling dragged down by connections or conversations in your life, you can remember what it is that you want for your life. By focusing on what you wish for, you're not just setting an intention but giving yourself a goal and something to look forward to.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo, highlighting your professional goals

You've been reflecting a great deal on your career this year as there have been unexpected detours and changes. While they have all been for the positive, it doesn't mean that you've always been operating from a place of true thriving. At different times in life, a simple paycheck can become the most important thing to receive. However, when you allow yourself to thrive, you also tend to embrace more of your passions.

As asteroid Juno stations retrograde in Virgo, highlight your professional goals and give yourself time to think about what it is that you really want to do. While you don't have to feel rushed to make an immediate decision, it is important, to be honest with yourself about what is calling you so that you can use your current energy to make a plan for your success and happiness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo in your house of abundance

Money may make the world go round, but it doesn't mean it can always buy you happiness. While you have argued this point, with a greater balance coming in of your values, you also understand you need more from life than money to feel abundant. Learning that is the first step, and then after that, it's all about aligning your actions so that you truly aren't just making the money you desire but living a fully abundant life.

Juno retrograde in Virgo will highlight your house of abundance, creating a space for you to reflect more on how you've been investing your time and resources and where you also want to start making changes. After a period of such hard work, you might find yourself wanting to travel or simply to take a class in something that excites you. Remember, even if it feels like you must give something up to make a dream come true, you often gain more than you ever thought possible.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 11, New Moon in Capricorn in your sector of intuition

You are a divinely connected soul and because of that, your intuition is one of your greatest gifts. While life can bog you down in practicalities, you must also remember that intrusively, you know what is meant for you and what isn't. When you can honor this as an absolute truth, you also enter a space of being able to co-create with the universe.

The New Moon in Capricorn will highlight your intuition to help bring a new beginning to how you live your life, achieve abundance and even create your luck. Try to give yourself some quiet reflection time so that you may listen to that inner voice that can often be hard to hear over the noise of the world. In your soul, you know precisely what you are meant to do. Now, all you must do is listen.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 13, Mercury in Capricorn in your house of community

You can be known as a bit of a loner at times, but it's only because of how often you have felt misunderstood by others. As you've been working through healing this while Pluto has been moving through Capricorn, you're also beginning to awaken at how much power you do have when you choose to move in different social circles and how the right people in your corner can make all the difference.

Mercury will shift into Capricorn, highlighting the community that surrounds you, which means it's time to stop trying to do everything by yourself and instead reach out to others for ideas, help, and even simple support. With Pluto shifting out of Capricorn next week on January 20, this is your time to usher in a new beginning that is the product of everything you've been going through the last decade.

