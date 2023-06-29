The 4 Most Emotionally Intelligent Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

One of the best qualities anyone can have is emotional intelligence. It is essential to the success of personal and professional relationships. And in astrology, there are some emotionally intelligent zodiac signs who are gifted in this way.

Emotional Intelligence, also known as E.I. and E.Q., is a term created by researchers Peter Salavoy and John Mayer and popularized by Daniel Goleman in his book Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ. Emotional Intelligence means you’re able to recognize, understand, and manage your own emotions as well as see and influence the emotions of others.

People with emotional intelligence are extremely empathetic, self-aware, and passionate. They’re not rigid and are able to adapt to the circumstances that surround them. Optimism is another quality that people who are emotionally intelligent have. They know that having a positive attitude is the one thing they can truly control about themselves and that feeling hopeful about the future and living each day by being as positive as they can is always a mood booster.

The most emotionally intelligent zodiac signs naturally possess these traits, though all zodiac signs have the opportunity to develop them.

The most emotionally intelligent zodiac signs

According to a TikTok by Professional Astrologer, Empath and Psychic Carol Starr, the four most emotionally intelligent zodiac signs are Libra, Taurus, Cancer and Aquarius.

1. Libra

According to Starr's TikTok, Libra's emotional intelligence resides in their ability to "balance" and "think things out" and "look at all sides of the picture." Libras are emotionally intelligent in their ability to read people. They can read between the lines of what people say, interpret the body language of others, and they're intuitive enough to pick up on subtle signs. Libras seem to know what other people need, whether it's a kind word or gesture. They trust their intuition and try to listen to their gut feelings when dealing with tense situations or hard decisions. They try not to act rashly and would rather get as much information as they can before taking action. Libras would rather defuse a volatile situation than add to it.

2. Taurus

As an earth sign, Taurus is incredibly grounded and has an innate ability to take control of their emotions and be an image of stability. "They're calm, cool and collected and always think ahead," Starr says in her video. Taurus' patience is unmatched and you can always count on them to be your rock in a time of need. They have a mellow energy that makes them easy to be around and even easier to talk to.

3. Cancer

As Starr explains in her video, Cancers have a tendency to let their emotions get the best of them, which makes their status as one of the most emotionally intelligent zodiac signs surprising. However, "they know how to taper that and they know when something feels wrong and when something feels right," Starr says. This intuition gives them a talent for making people feel as if they can be completely open and honest about their feelings. Maybe this is because Cancers genuinely enjoy listening to people and helping them come up with solutions to their problems. Cancers crave an emotional connection with other people, and one way of doing that is to be tuned into their own feelings and how to empathize with others.

4. Aquarius

Despite Aquarius' reputation for being quirky and emotionally detached, Starr considers them one of the most emotionally intelligent zodiac signs, according to her TikTok. "They do have emotions, you know," she jokes, saying that despite their ability to hide their emotions, "they also deal with them in a way that a lot of us really may not quite understand."

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.