Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For July 28 - August 3 — Your Emotions Refuse To Be Ignored

Weekly love horoscopes are here for July 28 - August 3, 2025. Venus, the planet of love, enters emotional Cancer influencing each zodiac sign's relationship. Venus enters Cancer on July 30, where it will remain until August 25. This will bring deeper emotions to the surface and cause us all to think more about our emotional lives and ties. Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac and one of the most intuitive and sensitive signs, so don’t be surprised if you feel more tuned in to your feelings and those of others.

You may start feeling more nostalgic this week and indulge in pleasant memories of the past. Cancer is big on memories, and retrograde Mercury in Leo will help us along this path as well, causing us to think about (or in some cases run into) those we have known and loved before. You may feel a deep urge to connect with someone you knew long ago. Just be aware that the planets don’t guarantee any kind of permanent return. Note that people may feel a little more spiteful around July 31, and Mercury’s retrograde can lead to deeper communication issues concerning love. Use caution and be aware of your words.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from July 28 - August 3, 2025:

Aries

Aries, with the Sun transiting your fifth house, love is definitely on your mind this week.

However, Mercury’s retrograde in Leo may present some communication challenges, especially on Thursday. If this becomes a problem, try to resolve it right away because on Friday, the potential exists for even more confusion when Venus squares your Neptune.

If you can navigate this without issue, you have done well!

Taurus

Taurus, retrograde Mercury may cause some confusion this week, especially at home or with your partner.

Venus entering Cancer places a greater focus on positive communication, so make use of this opportunity this week.

The week's end could bring a few days of reflecting on past relationships and even past hurts, but don’t let this affect a current relationship. Leave the past where it is.

Gemini

Gemini, the early part of the week looks good for getting together with a love interest, but watch for communication problems on Thursday. The moon’s entrance into Scorpio on the 31st may have you thinking about how you really feel on the inside about a current relationship, if you have one.

Social plans may get confused by week’s end, but if this is the case, it will straighten out quickly.

Cancer

Cancer, not only do you have expansive Jupiter transiting your sign bringing you extra luck and abundance, but Venus also enters it on Wednesday. This is an ideal time to find love or commit to a partner if you are headed in this direction.

If you experience any communication issues this week, they will resolve quickly with all the luck you currently have.

Now is the time to meet someone new if you don’t have a partner.

Leo

Leo, with Mercury retrograding through your first house this week, watch your communication with others. It could be something as simple as getting the time of a meeting mixed up that throws things off-course.

You still have Venus transiting your 11th house of friends and social events until Friday, so make the most of this. The Sun in your sign is giving you an extra dose of confidence, so you should shine this week — which is what you were born to do.

Virgo

Virgo, Mercury’s transit through your 12th house along with Neptune’s transit through your 8th marks a period of introspection, healing, and thinking about the past. Don’t be surprised if past loves and relationships are heavy on your mind on Thursday.

On Friday, you may feel a little down or depressed. Venus’s entrance into your 10th house, however, will perk you up some. You may want to shine publicly, but to do this, you have to come out of your inner world for a while!

Libra

Libra, the week starts out well with the Moon in your sign. You feel and appear extra confident when it comes to love.

Venus’ trine to the Moon on Thursday could bring a pleasant interaction — just watch that your communication doesn’t get confused in some way.

By week’s end, you may start to feel that you need to perhaps put your needs and feelings ahead of someone else’s, or you may feel burned out or unappreciated. Don't worry — this period will pass quickly.

Scorpio

Scorpio, as the week begins, you may feel rather intense about love and past relationships. Don’t attach too much significance to the past. Instead, do what you can to learn from it.

The Moon enters your sign on Thursday and forms a beautiful trine to Venus, which portends a pleasant day and perhaps evening.

Venus’ entrance into Cancer is a big boost for you since this is such a compatible sign.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, don’t get wound up in your feelings and thoughts of the past too deeply this week because you lose out on a chance for romance.

The first several days of the week actually look best for love, along with Thursday. By the weekend, if there are any issues with a love interest, there is a good chance they will be exposed. You may feel unappreciated. Luckily, this will pass quickly.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus enters your seventh house of partners on Wednesday. By Thursday, you're already more optimistic about love. This could represent a positive day for getting together with someone special.

Venus’s square to Saturn on Friday could bring up issues or problems, and it isn’t the best night for getting together. Sunday, however, looks much better and could be exciting.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Mercury’s retrograde through your seventh house of partners may have you re-thinking a relationship or reminiscing about someone you knew in the past.

Communication and conversation may be tricky on Thursday, so use care in the way you communicate.

The best days for love this week are Monday and Sunday. You are ready for something different — perhaps a new weekend adventure.

Pisces

Pisces, not only do you have Jupiter transiting your fifth house of love, but Venus joins in on July 30. If you are single, now is the time to meet someone significant.

Friday, however, is a poor day for meeting or getting together, with Venus’s square to both Saturn and Neptune. I would pass on this day and aim for the weekend when you can get more benefit from Venus.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.