The weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign during the week of July 21 - 27, 2025 is an interesting one. This week's tarot cards show that we learn closing the door on what's familiar opens the door to new beginnings, which helps us reach our goals in a new way.

Cancer season ends on July 21, so this week we prepare to leave the comfort of home and discover our independence and bravery. The Sun enters Leo on July 22, drawing attention to joy and making us feel ready to embrace a lighter, bolder energy all week. Boldness and joy are great themes for us to adopt. Let's see what this means for us starting Monday, July 21, through Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from July 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Three of Pentacles

Your bravery and raw courage inspire others, even if you're not aware of it. Today's message from the Three of Pentacles tarot card this week is to remember that your rough edges are sharpening the edges of friends, family and people in your life.

Be open to working with others, even if you think that you don't have anything to offer. You might be surprised at how well iron sharpens iron in group projects or situations where intellectual ideas are shared openly to achieve a common goal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Five of Swords, reversed

Taurus, it looks like the week of July 21-27, 2025, is your lucky week! The important message from the Five of Swords tarot card is to be willing to partner in resolving relationship conflicts — how you frame the experience matters.

This is a week where the onus is on you. Look for ways to bring you closer to others instead of creating distance. You'll discover that your relationships strengthen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, you'd like to think that money doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, but it does. When people don't have what they need, they can send mixed signals, especially regarding their interest in doing things.

This week, Ten of Pentacles, reversed, asks you to set a goal. Find ways to address any challenges your loved ones experience that relate to their stability.

While you may not be wealthy or able to help people directly by giving money, you can provide the things you have in abundance: kind words, support, and emotional motivation to keep going forward until life improves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Two of Swords

Cancer, life is full of decisions, and this week, you face a situation that asks you to choose between two things.

You may not know right away which one is the best for you. Confusing moments are to be anticipated throughout the week. So, rather than jump to a conclusion or assume, think logically.

Try to find out as much as you can about your options. Never underestimate the power of your inner voice. Introspection and choice will work nicely for you all week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: King of Wands, reversed

You're a natural leader, Leo, and when the Sun enters your zodiac sign this week, all your great traits and qualities come under the microscope.

This week's message from the tarot is to reassess your leadership style. Identify the areas you would like to improve. What are they? How might you make what's good even better?

Being a leader isn't a stagnant role in life. It's something so much more than that. You must continually grow and evolve as a person. You want to be an asset in your own life as much as you are to others. What might you focus on first, the week of July 21?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Ace of Wands

Virgo, you are full of life and creative energy. This week's tarot, the Ace of Wands, is an explicit invitation to embrace the joy, messiness and struggles of cultivating a life that is full of imagination and self-exploration.

Do things that bring more color into your life. Look at the world from a place of discovery. What might you make out of nothing this week, just because you feel it belongs here in the world, birthed by you?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, are you focused or do you feel like your energy is becoming scattered on too many projects or activities that spread your attention too thin?

The message (and warning) from the Seven of Pentacles, reversed card this week is to pay attention to how you spend your time, but more importantly, how you invest your energy.

The more concentrated your energy is on a few things, the faster and more efficient you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Hanged Man

Never underestimate the power of self-discovery, Scorpio. One thing that you're so good at is learning and discovering things about others, but what about investing some of that intensity into your own life?

The Hanged Man as your weekly tarot card for July 21 - 27 invites you to get to know yourself well. What do you desire emotionally? How do you feel about your interests and the things that you are doing lately?

Consider your motivations. Pick your feelings apart and dig in deep to know yourself better than anyone else.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Sagittarius, what's the hurry? The Eight of Wands signifies a hectic week for you, so you may feel like you have a lot of things happening all at once.

You can't be productive when everything is due on the same date, so the message for you this week is to slow down and pace yourself.

It's incredible when you stop for a moment and reflect on the big picture. Organize a plan and be strategic. Target the low-hanging fruit first.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Death, reversed

Capricorn, pay attention. The Death, reversed tarot card is sometimes hard to accept when it's telling you that you aren't living life at peak awareness.

You may become so focused on achieving your goals that you lose sight of your relationships. You might be working to earn money, but forgetting the reason why you want to be successful. The week of July 21 is crucial for truly connecting with the purpose of things.

You can increase your sense of understanding by paying attention to what you do each day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles

You have so much going for you this week, Aquarius, but the most notable is that you'll be starting something new and hitting a new goal in your life.

Wouldn't it be nice to end the week on a high note? The Three of Pentacles tarot is an encouraging sign to believe in yourself.

When life feels like it's not going anywhere, it's a lull that helps you dig into your heart to know what you truly need. Then, you can begin all over again and create the ending you are proud of by the weekend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The World, reversed

Pisces, you're a truly sentimental soul with a wealth of insight and knowledge about how life is a cycle of beginnings and endings.

So, when you find yourself near the end of a cycle this week and beginning a new one, a part of you feels the rhythms in your soul, and it inspires you to be creative.

The World tarot card in reverse indicates that you don't feel so lucky lately, but things are going to turn for the better. It's only a matter of time.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.