5 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love From Now Until The End Of July 2025

Throughout all of July 2025, five zodiac signs attract good luck in love. As Venus shifts into Gemini on Friday, July 4, take a moment and practice being present within your relationship. Venus in Gemini can be distracted or flippant. While this energy can help expand your perspective and live in the moment, be sure to focus on your relationship. Neptune will also station retrograde on Friday, July 4, in Aries before shifting back into Pisces on September 1 as part of its retrograde. Before finally stationing direct on December 6, Neptune retrograde offers you a chance to see your relationship clearly, without any rose-colored glasses or self-deception.

Remain present throughout the month as Uranus shifts into Gemini on Monday, July 7, beginning a brand-new cycle. When the planet of disruption leaves the stability of Taurus behind for the options of Gemini, you want to focus on what feels good eternally, and not just in the moment. The ability to know the truth will be heightened around the Full Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, July 10, a profound opportunity to see the progress you’ve made and what you truly have in your life.

Juno, the asteroid of marriage, will station direct just after the Full Moon on Friday, July 11, again helping you to embrace the truth and focus on the love you desire. By moving through this energy and remaining present, you can have a dynamic end of July as Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22, followed by the New Moon in Leo on Thursday, July 24. Leo is the sign that reminds you to follow your heart and act boldly in the name of love. This energy reminds you why it’s essential to remain present, because love is never something to be taken for granted.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's easy to become jaded after relationships end or don’t work out as they had hoped. However, looking at it as a valuable learning experience can help you attract good luck in love in July.

You’ve been through a great deal of growth recently in terms of how you think about commitment and love. While you may have thought you’d found the one or were ready to call it quits for good, changes are in store for you. Try not to fear these changes, knowing that wherever you are redirected is for your highest good, as often what you think of as your best love, is only preparing you for your destiny.

On Friday, July 4, Venus will shift into Gemini, the ruler of your house of love and relationships, followed by Uranus on Monday, July 7. This begins a new phase and area of focus within your life. Gemini energy does rule over matters of dating and romance. While Venus will bring positive energy to this area of your life, Uranus will bring change that includes a relationship improvement.

Uranus is known as the planet of shock and awe for bringing the changes you need, even if you hadn’t thought you wanted them. This is part of a larger phase in your life, though the most radical shifts do tend to happen at the beginning. Remain present in your life, and try not to hold onto any expectations for what will occur. Whether you find yourself running away to get married or ending a relationship you never thought you would, everything that occurs is helping to bring you where and to whom you are meant to be.

2. Libra

The truth is love, dearest Libra. Although the truth may feel like it shatters plans and throws unexpected obstacles in your way, it is always better to know the truth than to continue to believe in an illusion. While you had hoped the work and lessons in your romantic life were over, in many ways, they are only just beginning.

Neptune and Saturn both entered Aries earlier this year, moving into your house of love, romance, and relationships. While Neptune helps bring about your romantic dreams, Saturn reminds you that you can’t bypass your karmic lessons in that process. There is both hope and truth present with these energies that ultimately will help you to move out of any difficult phases and into the love that you deserve.

On Friday, July 4, Neptune will station retrograde in Aries, followed by Saturn beginning its retrograde on Sunday, July 13. This energy will bring about a period of reflection and awareness, which is why remaining present is so crucial for you. Neptune will reveal the truth, but Saturn will help you understand what it means. Be sure that you’re not trying to avoid any uncomfortable conversations or keep any secrets yourself during this time, as nothing will remain hidden, but this helps to improve your relationship in July.

While both planets begin their retrograde in Aries, Saturn will move into Pisces on September 1, followed by Neptune on October 22. As they move into Pisces, themes around healthiness and boundaries will arise, helping you to learn important lessons about what love truly is. This is a time to be present, open to the truth and aware of the lessons that are being presented to you, so that you never again mistake a karmic lesson as your forever love.

3. Cancer

It’s time to celebrate sweet Cancer, as this month brings improvements in your relationships. The Full Moon in Capricorn will rise on Thursday, July 10, in your house of relationships. This lunation will bring completion to the lunar cycle that began with the Capricorn New Moon on December 30, 2024. While finishing up a cycle always brings its rewards, these will be just a bit sweeter as this is the last lunar connection to 2024.

You should be settled into your new life around this time and feel confident in your romantic life. While you may be just beginning a new relationship or considering dating again, you must let yourself see that as one chapter ends, another is only beginning.

Since the New Moon in Capricorn, you’ve spent a great deal of time learning to be comfortable being alone. This doesn’t mean that you didn’t have friends around you, or family members, but that for the first time in a long time, there were no real romantic prospects on the horizon. While this can be challenging for anyone, for yourself as a Cancer, it meant that you had to explore a new part of your identity.

Just because this chapter has been about learning how to be alone, doesn’t mean you will remain that way. As the Full Moon in Capricorn rises on Thursday, July 10, expect an end to feeling like you don’t have the time or capacity for romance. Let yourself shine, especially with Jupiter now in Cancer, and trust that the love you want does exist.

4. Taurus

The purpose of relationships is to grow, Taurus. However, growth doesn’t happen without challenges. If everything were always easy, then there would be no reason for self-reflection or to work on your communication skills. Juno, the asteroid and goddess that rules over marriage and committed relationships, stationed retrograde in Scorpio on March 19 in your house of love.

While Juno was retrograde, it proved to be a challenging time for your romantic life. If you were in a relationship, you and your partner were forced to grow. It may have felt like your intentions or dreams for the future were at odds with one another, or that you were on a perpetual journey to figure out the truth of your feelings. Yet, as Juno stations direct in Scorpio on Friday, July 11, love starts to feel easy once again.

Juno retrograde was a time to reflect on how you approach your relationship, including the level of transparency and vulnerability that you demonstrate with your partner. During this period, it was essential to reflect on themes related to commitment and the unspoken agreements within your union.

Now that you have completed the work, Juno is stationing direct and will remain in Scorpio until October 1, helping you to implement positive changes. Use this as an opportunity to make positive changes in your relationship, without letting the past distract you. Focus on what is genuinely important to you and be willing to put in the work that long-term love requires.

5. Aquarius

Follow your heart, dearest Aquarius. You are in store for a beautiful month of love and romance as Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22, followed by the New Moon in Leo on Thursday, July 24. Leo energy governs your house of romance, love and connection. With the Sun in this fire sign, you will be prioritizing your romantic life more readily.

This will appear as wanting to take time off work or cancel other plans to spend time with your beloved. The Sun does represent action, so you may also experience a period of sudden growth or the chance to progress a new relationship. While you’re busy wanting to enjoy the summer months with the one you love, the New Moon in Leo hints that it’s not just about fun, but a new beginning in your romantic life. There is no reason to look too far ahead into the future right now; instead, it’s enough to remain present in the moment and let yourself enjoy this relationship.

The Leo energy won’t just benefit your romantic life, but will also bring you greater joy in your life. While you focus on your relationship or attracting a new love, you will also experience a renewed sense of fulfillment in all facets of your life. You will want to make the most of the long summer days and enjoy the small moments of bliss that you experience.

During this period, you won’t just fall in love again with your partner, but with life in general. The heaviness that you’ve been carrying around for most of this year will dissipate, and in its place will be the realization that all the work has been worth it, because you finally can say you love the life you're in, and the person that is beside you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.