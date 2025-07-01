The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign in July 2025 is here. Although multiple new opportunities will arise in the weeks ahead, you may want to hold off on making a decision until August. Use this month for research, reflection, and exploring new possibilities, knowing that you have the time to make the right choice for you. A magical new beginning doesn’t occur all at once, but instead whispers of what’s to come, as long as you continue to honor yourself and let the next steps be revealed to you.

Advertisement

The first lucky day of the month is July 4, when Venus casts an optimistic and lucky energy throughout July as it shifts into Gemini. Venus governs themes of money, love, and real estate, and in Gemini, it’s all about infusing new possibilities and hopes into your life. This will be amplified as Uranus, known as the great awakener, shifts into the same sign on Monday, July 7, bringing surprises and unexpected redirections into your life.

It’s important to ground yourself during this time, which the Full Moon in Capricorn will assist with on Thursday, July 10. While you may be inundated by new opportunities and possibilities, ground yourself in what is real and what must be done to embrace your own new beginning.

Advertisement

Neptune, the planet of illusion, will station retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, helping you to notice what is real and what is only a distraction from your purpose. Use this energy to lean into the truth and deal with whatever arises, especially once Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13. This will be a time for an increased need to move with integrity and truth, knowing that it’s the only way to receive luck from the universe and create lasting success in your life. However, be cautious of starting anything new after Friday, July 18, as Mercury will station retrograde in Leo through August 11.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Thursday, July 10

Advertisement

Prepare to receive the recognition you deserve, dear Aries. The Capricorn Full Moon will rise on Thursday, July 10, bringing the success and recognition that you’ve been striving for. The New Moon in Capricorn occurred on December 30, 2024, so it may be beneficial to reflect on what was beginning or what you were starting around that period.

Capricorn energy rules your professional life, guaranteeing success and helping you establish yourself as a source of excellence. While you may have experienced some shifts in your professional life in recent months, the Full Moon in Capricorn helps you gain recognition for all that you’ve contributed and attract greater success into your life.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Friday, July 4

Take all the time you need, Taurus. On Friday, July 4, Neptune will station retrograde in Aries, impacting your intuition and dreams. This energy will call you to seek out moments of solitude as you reflect on where you feel guided.

As a zodiac sign that prefers logic over the mystical, it can be difficult to make decisions that you can’t ground in practical plans or definitive reasons. However, with Neptune just beginning its time in Aries, this is a lesson you will be moving through.

Your intuition and spiritual connection are just as strong as anyone else’s, but you must give yourself time to explore them. While solitude, reflection, and journaling will all be helpful during this time, you may also want to seek out a spiritual retreat to help you focus on your inner self and your intuitive gifts.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Monday, July 7

Change is what you do best, Gemini. As an air sign, you tend to change your mind or personas more frequently than most. You fear stagnation, so as Uranus shifts into your zodiac sign of Gemini on Monday, July 7, you should feel at home with the energy shift.

Advertisement

Uranus is known as the great awakener and tends to create a ripple effect in your life. In Gemini, it represents your physical and mental self, which can govern your appearance, beliefs, and sense of authenticity. While this energy is set to change aspects of yourself, it will ripple out into your life, so anything that isn’t aligned is up for change. However, this is also a deeply supportive energy that can help you become the person you are meant to be, so that you may finally seize the life that is as well.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Sunday, July 13

Reevaluate your career goals, dearest Cancer. You’ve been focused on your career and professional life during the last few years, thanks to the Aries and Libra eclipse cycle that began in 2023. Although that eclipse cycle is now finished, it doesn’t mean the work is.

Saturn entered Aries, ruler of your professional life, earlier this year and will retrograde on Sunday, July 13. Saturn retrograde will remain in Aries from July 13 to September 1 before shifting into Pisces. During this time, Saturn will help you reevaluate your professional goals and take advantage of new opportunities.

Saturn will remain in Pisces before stationing direct on November 27 and then reentering Aries on February 13, 2026. During Aries retrograde, spend your time reflecting so that you will be open to new opportunities and redirections once it shifts back into Pisces. This will prepare you for long-term success once Saturn moves into Aries next year, helping you see that the rewards are always worth the effort.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Tuesday, July 22

Your zodiac season begins this month, dear Leo. Leo season starts on Tuesday, July 22, as the Sun shifts into your zodiac sign. Your zodiac season is also part of your solar return, in which the Sun will pass the same degree it was in when you were born. This is your own personal new year, and a reminder not to dim your light for anyone.

Advertisement

You have had a challenging year as you explored themes around self-growth and your romantic life. However, through it all, you’ve been encouraged to remember that you always have it within you to achieve the life of your dreams.

Leo season begins a new year for you, but it’s also like an honored coming out party, where you get to reintroduce yourself to the world as the new and improved version of yourself. Try to focus on tying up matters of the past and let yourself get back out to living authentically, as you will attract everything that’s meant for you.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Monday, July 7

The universe is always guiding you, sweet Virgo. On Monday, July 7, Uranus will shift into Gemini, beginning a brand-new cycle within your professional life.

Gemini energy governs your career role, success, and recognition, while Uranus is known for bringing about divine changes and redirections. You will experience a shift in your career in the coming weeks; however, it is led by the universe, so it’s important to trust.

This is especially important for you as you have made a whole series of plans. However, oftentimes, not having the plans come true is the stroke of luck that you need. Try to practice grounding techniques and remind yourself that you are safe, so that you can embrace this streak of good fortune and the success that it will bring into your life.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Friday, July 4

Love your life, Libra. Venus, the planet of love and riches, shifts into Gemini on Friday, July 4, lighting up your luck. Venus is one of the planets that represents luck, and in Gemini, that energy is magnified, making this a powerful month for manifesting your intentions, taking a risk, or simply following your heart.

Advertisement

Venus in Gemini will bring about opportunities for travel, abundance, and romance as you are urged to remember that you may not be meant to remain where you currently are. Allow yourself to take advantage of this energy instead of limiting your experiences or opportunities. This energy will help you create a life that you love and give you the ability to actually enjoy it.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Thursday, July 24

Your professional dreams are finally coming true, dearest Scorpio. The New Moon in Leo on Thursday, July 24, helps bring about a new beginning in your professional life.

This area of your life has been one of great focus since Mars stationed retrograde in this fire sign at the end of 2024. At that time, you may have experienced setbacks or obstacles concerning your success or career. However, everything happens as it’s meant to, and so you are finally ready to start focusing on your future.

The New Moon in Leo represents a divine time to start a new job, apply for a new position, or return to school. You are urged to embrace that Leo energy and be bold in your pursuits, knowing that you are meant to live an abundant life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Tuesday, July 22

Explore all the possibilities, beautiful Sagittarius. Leo season begins on Tuesday, July 22, as the Sun shifts into this fire sign, igniting lucky opportunities for expansion.

Advertisement

Leo energy represents a sense of adventure and new beginnings, but it can also bring about opportunities to relocate or travel. With such a great deal of energy coming your way, you may need some time to yourself to think about what you want. Don’t dismiss an urge to travel or relocate as frivolous. Whatever nudge you get from the universe right now is because it's something you are meant to experience, even if you can’t understand why. Use this to embrace all the possibilities around you, so that you can embrace your true nature as the explorer of the zodiac.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Friday, July 4

The truth will always bring peace, Capricorn. Neptune stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, affecting your home, family, and relationships. This energy may bring some harsh but necessary truths into your life, so that you can become empowered to make changes. It’s important to hold space for what arises, especially if you’ve been feeling disconnected or apathetic towards your home or who you share it with.

You need to take care of yourself, which means you also need to embrace your inner truth. Neptune will remain retrograde in Aries until September 1 before moving back into Pisces as part of its retrograde journey. From September 1 to January 16, 2026, Neptune will remain in Pisces before stationing direct, helping you to have the necessary conversations or make changes. For now, it’s enough to accept your truth, knowing that is the only way to have peace within yourself and your life.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Friday, July 11

You are meant to live your purpose, Aquarius. Asteroid Juno has been retrograde in Scorpio since March 19, causing you to feel disconnected from your career and wonder if it’s truly what you are meant to be doing. You’ve had to experience some intense personalities and work relationships as part of this process, which have helped you to develop healthier boundaries within your career. While it all served a benefit, there will also be great relief once Juno stations direct in Scorpio on Friday, July 11.

Advertisement

Juno direct in Scorpio will allow you to understand your divine purpose and how that may differ from the work you are currently doing. Juno will remain in Scorpio through October 1, allowing you time to process what you’ve learned so that you can make the necessary changes to ensure you are on the path destined for you.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, July 18

Acceptance is key, Pisces. Mercury will station retrograde in Leo on Friday, July 18, helping you to make progress within your career and daily life. Leo energy governs your work and personal life, so it’s important to strive for balance during this time. Mercury retrograde is known for causing communication breakdowns or delays, but it’s actually a time to reevaluate your goals and what you’re doing to achieve them.

Be sure that you focus on your professional life during this period, but also make sure that you aren’t overworking or exhausting yourself in the process. Mercury retrograde in Leo may be a time to schedule a vacation or a lighter workload so that you can figure out if your career supports your best self. There is nothing to fear with this energy, but it is a chance to ensure that you have the balance you need to live a fulfilling life.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.