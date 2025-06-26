4 Zodiac Signs Have Better Monthly Horoscopes Than The Rest In July 2025

Four zodiac signs have better July 2025 monthly horoscopes than the rest, hands down. Many combinations of planets can be lucky, but typically the two planets we can count on the most for luck, gain, and advancement are Jupiter and Venus, known to astrologers as the two benefics.

Other planets, such as the Sun and Moon, can bring luck when they are well placed, and any of the planets can bring luck if they are making positive aspects — but Jupiter and Venus are key, and they're bringing great monthly horoscopes to Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, and Gemini this July.

1. Cancer

It’s been 12 years since the planet of luck transited through Cancer, and July 2025 represents the first full month Jupiter is in your sign this year, giving your zodiac sign a better monthly horoscope than the rest. When Jupiter enters your sign, typically life expands in some way. This month, you will have Jupiter on your Sun, which is associated with lucky breaks, increased confidence, and an understanding of your place in life. Typically, this transit makes you feel good and draws others to you. It's also associated with increased finances and increasing your personal sphere in life.

The Sun is also in Cancer through July 22. When the Sun is in our personal sign, we tend to feel most like ourselves. This means you can look forward to a pleasant, happy, month of increased opportunities. Getting in touch with your emotions (as well as those of people who are connected to you) will be easy this month.

Venus will transit Cancer’s 12th house most of the month, which can increase spiritual sensitivity and is sometimes associated with secret love affairs. When Venus enters Cancer on July 30, however, this will begin a period of increased luck or a double dose of positivity with both of the benefics in the sign of Cancer.

2. Pisces

Pisces has a better July horoscope than the rest since Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain, is transiting your fifth house of love, friends, and children. Jupiter trine the Sun is an extremely positive aspect that can bring about new romances, new friendships, and a period of fun and social activity — and it is positive for those who want children. Those single Pisces seeking a relationship will have a great deal of luck and be able to meet someone they are interested in this month.

Jupiter can increase your luck in many different ways, but is in all ways positive, beneficial, and indicative of expansion. But it's not the only energy on your side this month. The Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10 falls in Pisces' 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes, so this is an opportune time to go after what you want.

Venus is in Gemini most of the month, transiting Pisces' fourth house, which rules the home, family, and the basic foundation. You may spend more time at home, redecorating or doing something to make your surroundings more attractive and comfortable. When Venus enters Cancer on the 30th, it moves into Pisces' fifth house of love, making this an extremely opportune time for love, friendships, and relationships.

3. Scorpio

Jupiter in Cancer will trine Scorpio's Sun this month, giving this sign a better monthly horoscope than the rest in July. Since Jupiter is transiting your ninth house, this is a perfect time for travel, trips, education, and expanding your view of the world. If you are involved in a legal case, it will help you here. You may become more interested in foreign places and people or have dealings with them.

Your education may increase formally or informally, especially around the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10. You may read or study more, or become interested in different subjects. You may grow spiritually as well as philosophically and enlarge your viewpoints. You will have a more optimistic attitude this month, and your mind is more expansive and positive. Since Jupiter trines your Sun, promotions, advancement, and increased income are also possible.

Venus in Gemini transits your eighth house of intimacy and other people’s money, giving you a boost in both areas. You may experience more intimate moments and feel good about relationships this month. When Venus enters Cancer on the 30th, it moves into your ninth house, giving you a double dose of luck as it transits alongside Jupiter.

4. Gemini

Jupiter in Cancer has entered your second house of money, giving you a better monthly horoscope than the rest, Gemini. With the planet of luck in your money house, financial luck and gain are yours. This should not only be a good month, but a profitable year. You will feel confident and enthusiastic about money and expand your talents in some way. You'll experience a sense of abundance all month, and feel worthy in terms of gains and advancements.

Venus transits through your first house most of the month, so you'll look and feel better than you have recently — or even your best ever. Your attractiveness is undeniable in July, and others will be drawn to you, which has a positive effect on your well-being and identity. Venus is linked to love, harmony, beauty, positive relationships and creative or artistic interests. You may see a boost in your social life and the number of people who want to be around you, giving you a double dose of luck all month!

