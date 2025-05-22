What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Saturn Entering Aries For The First Time Since 1996

Every single zodiac sign's life experiences significant change as Saturn enters Aries on May 24, 2025, for the first time in nearly 30 years. Typically, when Saturn changes signs, it dips its toes into the next sign for a few months, giving us a preview of what’s to come. In September 2025, Saturn returns to Pisces for one final stretch until February 14, 2026, when it returns to Aries until April 2028.

There could not be two signs more different than Aries and Pisces. Aries rules the first house of the zodiac, while Pisces rules the 12th house or last house of the zodiac. This means we are entering into new territory with Saturn in Aries, and individually and collectively, we will be focused on new ventures, approaches to and outlooks on life. We will all experience many changes in the world over the next few years.

Aries being the first sign of the zodiac, many things will change in the world and in our personal lives during this cycle. Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action and aggression. With Saturn in this sign, we may take more initiative. Aries is connected with courage, responsibility, leadership, and major efforts to move forward, but some may develop a short fuse due to Mars’ rulership of the sign. We will see many advances, but will need to watch out for impatience, fear of failure, authority issues, and burnout. Saturn is considered at its fall in Aries, meaning it is at its weakest state and not comfortable with the energy, so things don’t always go smoothly.

During the last few cycles of Saturn in Aries, we experienced WWII, the Vietnam War, and the US was involved in Operation Desert Strike. This doesn’t mean war is imminent, but when Saturn changes signs, it typically coincides with major events in the world as well as our lives. Let’s take a look at how Saturn will affect the zodiac signs:

Aries

When Saturn enters your first house, an entire 30-year Saturn cycle begins anew. Over these years, you may redefine personal goals substantially and begin something new.

Now is the time to establish a strong foundation for the future as you redefine yourself and your place in life. Since Saturn’s effects are long-lasting, this transit requires patience and a commitment to your own personal growth.

Taurus

Saturn transits your 12th house or the end of the zodiac in your personal chart. As Saturn progresses through Aries, many things will end as you prepare for the new when Saturn enters your sign in a few years.

Some people choose more solitude at this time and undergo a lot of self-reflection. You may work through emotional wounds and hidden fears. This period could bring about a job or career change as Saturn rules the 10th house of career and things of primary importance.

Gemini

For you, Gemini, Saturn in Aries suggests a period of change, especially in terms of friendships and groups you belong to, along with goals and your personal place in the collective. It can also bring a more structured approach to long-term plans and your approaches to achieving them.

Cancer

Cancer, Saturn in Aries is associated with career change and accomplishments for you. There may be a focus on your public image, reputation, and responsibilities.

Saturn in Aries is transiting your 10th house, which is associated with the father (or father figure or paternal side of the family), so there could be developments in this area as well over the next two years.

Leo

Saturn transits your ninth house, Leo, which rules travel, education, publishing, and your world view. You could experience changes in any of these areas, which can usher in a period of reflecting on your beliefs, philosophical insights, and religion. Now is the time to build a working life philosophy of life and learning how to achieve it.

Virgo

Saturn’s transit through your eighth house can bring about changes in taxes and debt, finances, joint finances, and emotional intimacy, Virgo. Typically, as Saturn transits this house, you are forced to fend for yourself on a financial level. It can bring about transformation and rebirth.

Libra

Libra, Saturn will transit your seventh house of partners while in Aries. This will create a period of focus on marriage, relationships, and other partnerships that can include business.

Exactly what happens depends on what Saturn aspects in your chart. If it creates harmonious aspects, this can be good for partnerships. If it creates challenging aspects, relationships will be challenging.

Scorpio

Saturn will transit your sixth house of work and health. This can signify challenges with daily routines that may become more evident. Workloads and self-care become more important to you over the next two years, as this placement can encourage a more disciplined approach to daily tasks, leading to growth and development.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Saturn will transit your fifth house of love, creativity, and children. This placement may bring both challenges and opportunities, and at this time, some may choose to have or spend more time with children. Long-term relationships become more of a possibility, and your creativity may find more of a solid form.

Capricorn

Capricorn. Saturn in Aries will transit your fourth house of home and family. At this time, a property may need work or become more expensive. You may end up helping parents or older relatives, or experience increased family responsibilities in some way. There could potentially be a move in the future.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Saturn will transit your third house of learning, short trips, and immediate family members. Over the next two years, you'll find yourself more focused on learning something new and associating with neighbors more often, as this placement often means changes in your immediate neighborhood.

Pisces

Saturn will transit your second house of income and money, Pisces, so this transit places a focus on finances and spending. Over the next couple of years, work on money management, self-esteem, and building solid financial structures that will last into the future.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.