What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of June 30 - July 6, Based On The Moon

This week, there are a few things that are essential for each zodiac sign to know about June 30 - July 6, 2025, as we enter the First Quarter phase with the waxing crescent Moon in Virgo. Later, the Moon will enter Libra and end with the waxing gibbous Scorpio Moon. Because Mars is in Virgo, we have the energy to fixate on details, to make changes that stick and bring to life the goals we planted during the New Moon in Cancer.

The week will determine the type of work we need to do and the plans we need to make. With Mercury in Leo in aspect to Saturn in Aries, we can be successful as long as we do not lose sight of the end goal. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign starting on June 30.

Aries

Aries, what do you need to know about the week of June 30? Heading to work is a lot easier with this lunation opening things up during the week, which helps you continue pouring into the seeds you’ve already planted. But the Libra Moon will be the perfect opportunity to connect with others to see how your goals are going to solidify moving forward.

Closing things is the gibbous Scorpio Moon helping you to apply the lessons linked to partnership houses. You may ask yourself how well you work with others. And what will you prioritize to move forward?

Taurus

Taurus, while the New Moon had you contemplating friendships and your social circles, the waxing crescent energy will allow you to learn how to balance your relationships courtesy of the Virgo Moon.

What you need to know is that through collaborations and existing friendships, you are learning how to be a better friend. At the gibbous phase, you will see how to be more present in your romantic relationships. Analyzing what you seek in your relationships to make them more meaningful could be an outcome of this transit.

Gemini

Gemini, building and growing will be a focal point during the waxing crescent Virgo Moon, as the week allows you to concentrate on the things that matter. However, during the waxing gibbous Libra Moon, you may develop a pessimistic outlook on matters of love and romance since the Moon will oppose Saturn early on.

The Scorpio energy gets you back to finding hope, and once more, you will set your sights on the messages from the New Moon. What you need to know is to take your time and don’t rush through your process.

Cancer

Cancer, as we enter the First Quarter phase following your powerful lunation, it will be a positive week in terms of completing tedious tasks. You have the support of the Virgo Moon early on. Once the Moon enters Libra, you will be more analytical, pensive and understanding.

Here's what you need to know about the week: Learning from your mistakes will be of value to you, and with the Scorpio Moon, you are filled with optimism as your adventurous side awakens.

Leo

Leo, a reset with the Moon in Virgo early in the week, helps you through this First Quarter phase while the momentum from the New Moon continues.

The energy can feel industrious, and you need to know how to use this energy. You'll be able to accomplish a lot more once the waxing gibbous Libra Moon pushes you in the right direction. Rest is possible with the Scorpio Moon, allowing you to reset before the upcoming week.

Virgo

Virgo, taking action is easy early in the week with the Moon in your sign, encouraging you to be in charge and not let your inner critic dictate your actions. The waxing crescent phase will have you feel awakened and prepared to carry on the intentions of the New Moon from last week.

During the waxing gibbous phase, you should be aware that you can upgrade your talents, network, and revise your notes. The Moon in Scorpio provides you with new ideas that you can apply moving forward.

Libra

Libra, harmony will be essential for you during the waxing crescent phase early in the week. The seeds you planted during the New Moon will need your love and care, so use this period to figure things out.

Once the Moon is in your zodiac sign during the waxing gibbous, begin the plans since Saturn will add support through the conflicting opposition. The week closes with the Moon in Scorpio, adding dynamic energy that helps you to refine and continue to build upon your dreams.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the waxing crescent Moon in Virgo brings an optimistic energy that keeps you grounded and determined to succeed. A period of research that will continue through the waxing gibbous Moon in Libra.

You are learning to find your voice, and this can be a period when you retreat and become more reflective. Here's what you need to know about the week of June 30: once the Moon is in your zodiac sign, you are motivated again to take charge, to connect with your Martian energy and to reach for the sky.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, shifts are beginning to occur now that we are feeling the potency of the New Moon in Cancer. The week starts with the waxing crescent Moon in Virgo, a powerful location for this lunation. Uncovering your potential and realizing the work that needs to be done will be tied to this transit.

Your journey continues through the waxing gibbous Moon in Libra, guiding you and allowing you to make practical plans with Saturn in opposition to Luna. The Scorpio energy serves as a reset to give you some breathing space as you continue methodically planning.

Capricorn

Capricorn, it can feel like magic early in the week with the Moon in Virgo, making this an expansive energy that helps you to take the lead. The waxing gibbous Libra Moon will bring energy to your career sector, allowing you to understand what it means to be a leader and have diplomacy.

You will be able to shine through during the emotional Scorpio Moon, allowing others to see your vulnerable side, but also your strength and resilience.

Aquarius

Aquarius, beginning of the week, we enter the waxing crescent phase in the sign of Virgo, helping you to water the seeds you planted during the New Moon. Shifting your routines to make you more prepared for the surprises that these transits may bring could be part of the energy.

Through the waxing gibbous Moon in Libra, you need to know what tools are available to you. You will have the necessary tools to excel. You are reminded through the Pluto energy that balancing your power will be essential to have others respect you.

Pisces

Pisces, at the waxing phase, the Virgo energy will bring to light the past and present connections you have made. This week, the focus will be on healing your relationships while also navigating past emotional experiences that may have left scars.

The waxing phase helps you realize and know that, to combat this sense of loss, you may prioritize focusing on things that bring you grounding and promote self-care.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.