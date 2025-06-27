5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune The Entire Month Of July 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the entire month of July 2025. They are: Horse, Pig, Goat, Dog, and Rooster. But before we look at their lucky horoscopes, here are the messages of luck for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this month is Water over Mountain (#39), changing to Fire over Thunder (#21). It reveals that life can sometimes take a dark turn out of the blue, but if you have inner fire and the will to fight back, you will often encounter luck along the way. After all, there's a saying: fortune favors the brave. The changing hexagram also adds that once you gain momentum, don't slow down. Luck can be like a powerful gust of wind filling up your sails exactly when you need your boat to speed through the waters, but if you don't add your own strength and ingenuity to the mix, that burst may eventually peter out. A more methodical approach to life is called for this month. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in the month of July 2025.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you attract luck and good fortune through travel. If you are planning a trip or a long vacation in the month of July 2025, prepare to have the best time of your life! Whether solo, for business, leisure, or with family and friends, any and all forms of travel will bring luck to your doorstep. It may even cross your path with a significant soulmate, even if you don't end up together in the long run.

Knowledge will also come to you when you travel, which will ultimately prove highly beneficial in the long run. So, try to be more engaged with your surroundings and the people there when you travel this month. The color purple will bring you luck in July.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, your luck in the month of July 2025 is deeply entwined with the world of technology and technical expertise. If you are planning to purchase new equipment for your business this month, it will bring continued prosperity to you. The same applies to any appliance or gadget upgrades for personal use, including smartphones.

In whatever area of life you consider yourself an expert (whether that's your job or choosing memes for the group chat), in July, you experience good luck whenever you trust your knowledge and know-how in spite of pushback from external sources. If anyone tries to bribe you to harm rather than good with your skills, turn them down. It will bring you bad luck in the future. The color pink will be lucky for you in July.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, your luck in July is as unique as you are. Whenever you divide things into smaller, more manageable chunks, you will find your luck. For example, instead of cooking every day, if you were to prepare the raw ingredients and base sauces in batches for the entire week and then whip something together quickly daily, you'll discover good luck in mysterious ways during the process.

This applies to all areas of life, as well, whether that's breaking up a fight, or doing homework or chores in short bursts. Just remember: you won't be able to detect this luck until it's right in front of you or pops up in your life. So enjoy the surprises and make the most of them! The color blue will bring you luck in July.

4. Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, your luck in the month of July 2025 will unfold when you are alone, in solitude for mental peace and grounding. If you regularly meditate or take time out of your daily life to focus on your spiritual well-being, this luck may even emerge as unlocked parts of you that transform your life, or as messages from the beyond that guide you to the answers you were looking for.

When you engage in solitary hobbies, whether that's painting a landscape in the local park, reading a book that strangely caught your eye, appreciating art in a gallery, or even whipping up a solo meal at three in the morning! The color purple will be lucky for you in July.

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, your luck in the month of July 2025 is all about learning patience and fortitude. Building your mental muscles, or physically by shaping your body. Strive to be more methodical and intentional. Your luck will flow to you easily when you are active.

"As stoic as a mountain" is another phrase to live by this month, so you can catch your luck more easily. After all, half the task is not letting it rush past you. The colors blue and black will be lucky for you in July.

