Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 30 - July 6, 2025

During the week of June 30 - July 6, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. You attract luck into your life through energy. If you feel drained or disconnected from your life, it won't be as easy to attract what you genuinely want. To make it easier for luck to arrive this week, start reflecting on what you’re investing your energy into and how it makes you feel, especially on Monday and Tuesday before we reach the First Quarter Moon.

The First Quarter Moon in Libra on Wednesday, July 2, is a confidence booster, and you'll know exactly where you are being guided. Rather than operating on fixed plans, let yourself explore what arises and what brings joy to your soul. By improving your current energy, you will attract the very luck you need.

On Friday, July 4, Neptune retrograde begins as Venus shifts into Gemini. Venus in Gemini will have you exploring themes of abundance and spirituality through your romantic or personal relationships. While this may involve physical travel, the journey you are beginning is more metaphysical as you explore the meaning of life. With Neptune retrograde, trust where you are led and refuse to let anything distract you from your divine purpose. Let's explore what this means for Libra, Leo, and Aquarius zodiac signs, the three that attract luck all week.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, luck finally arrives for you this week in your relationships. Your relationships are portals to new dimensions, dearest Libra. Beginning on Friday, July 4, Venus will move through Gemini, helping you to explore life through personal connections. You are the zodiac sign that represents partnerships, so this energy should be one that you are familiar with. However, rather than you doing for others, you must be in a place to receive.

Don’t be afraid to enlist the help of those in your life or reach out to former colleagues for advice. The connections in your life aren’t just there for social reasons, but to help you manifest what is meant for you. Venus will be in Gemini from Friday, July 4 to July 30. During this period, you have an extreme amount of luck at your disposal, especially in the realm of your relationships.

If you’ve been wondering when you'll meet that special someone, this energy may also serve to bring a fated love into your life. Invest in your relationships and be willing to travel to see friends or embrace an opportunity. There is the possibility of great expansion here, Libra; you just need to ensure that the right people surround you.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, luck finally arrives for you because you are magnetic. Forget all that you think you know, sweet Leo. Neptune will station retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, igniting a journey of the soul and helping you tap into the mysteries of the universe.

Neptune will remain retrograde in Aries from July 4 to October 22, when it shifts back into Pisces. While this phase of your journey is one of internal spiritualism, once Neptune stations direct and re-enters Aries on January 26, you can start to put changes into motion.

Don’t rush through this phase of your life or think that results are only in what you can see. Neptune retrograde in Aries offers you a chance to discover who you are and what your divine purpose is in this lifetime. It may have you traveling to far-off lands, engaging in social justice projects, or exploring religious and spiritual studies.

This is the journey of your soul, which means you can’t control it or judge it by external factors. Instead, you must surrender to the process and be willing to explore all that arises.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you attract luck into your life by pursuing your dreams. Be courageous in the pursuit of your dreams, Aquarius. The First Quarter Moon in Libra will rise on Wednesday, July 2, in your house of luck and exploration. This is a time to be curious about what calls to you, especially within your career.

You may have a new opportunity arise in your professional life that requires travel or additional training. This may come up unexpectedly; however, it’s essential to trust your journey and allow yourself to embrace this experience fully. It’s OK to trust the journey and see where it leads you, as in this process, you can discover an even greater dream for your life.

The First Quarter Moon in Libra is a time to start something new. Invest in building the kind of life that you desire with confidence. You don’t need to stay stuck in a rut or believe that there aren’t any other opportunities. Listen to your craving for freedom and allow yourself to explore the possibilities around you. There may also be a new job offer coming in that would add value to your life and have you answering the call of your soul.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars