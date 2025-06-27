Weekly horoscopes for June 30 - July 6, 2025 bring a major shift in energy for each zodiac sign as we reach the beginning of a new retrograde season and the planet of love changes signs. The Moon in Virgo is the perfect start to the week, helping us learn how to be more patient and work more efficiently. On July 1, the Moon in Libra allows us to start the month off with a jovial mindset. We're more inspired to work together and learn from each other.

July 4 is a busy day. As we celebrate Independence Day, Venus, the planet of love, enters Gemini, changing our perception of love to be more curious and communication-based. Over the next several weeks, love and relationships feel more fun and carefree. The Moon enters Scorpio on the same day and Neptune stations retrograde, marking the start of the next retrograde season.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from June 30 - July 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Virgo on Monday is a good time for you to get to know yourself better. This energy helps you be more understanding with others in your day-to-day life.

Once the Moon is in Libra on Tuesday, the square to Venus brings a lot of confidence to your communication — but also some arrogance, if you're not careful. You'll feel more open to sharing more of yourself with the people around you.

Motivating Martian energy enters the picture when the Moon enters Scorpio on Friday, July 4, when you will focus on prioritizing your tasks and duties.

Venus enters Gemini on the 4th as well, an exciting and motivational energy that will team up with Saturn to help your thoughts flourish. This will be a change of pace for you since it allows you to be more patient and less impulsive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there's a playful energy at work on Monday with the Virgo Moon making you more optimistic about love and romance, especially with Mars in the same sign, adding passion to your romantic relationships.

Once the Moon is in Libra on Tuesday, it brings a very amorous and thrilling energy. Dedicating time to your partner seems more appealing.

Your ruler, Venus, enters Gemini on Friday, July 4, shifting your focus to saving and planning. The Moon in Scorpio on the same day helps you keep your eyes on the prize. Trust the process and work well with others — you'll see your hard work pay off.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, under the meticulous Virgo Moon energy at the start of the week, you're dedicated to discovering valuable techniques that can help you perfect your craft.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Libra brings to light the issues impacting your relationships through the opposition from Saturn in Aries. Nevertheless, this can still be a week of optimism and positivity regarding love since Venus enters your sign on Friday, July 4. Those in the artistic fields can utilize this time to continue working through any challenges presented by the Virgo energy early in the week. Mercury in Leo helps you think outside the box and adds motivation.

Things intensify with the Scorpio Moon on Friday, reminding you that in order to catapult your plans, you need to be disciplined. This week, take time for yourself and focus on your needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the week begins with a very welcoming energy. Monday's Virgo Moon brings you a lot of understanding when it comes to interacting with others. You are very concerned with healing your relationships this week.

The Venus-ruled Libra Moon will push you to work harder through the Saturn opposition. The rules to winning begin to change, but you are focused on claiming your victory.

The Scorpio Moon adds positive energy to your relationship sector on Friday. Those in a relationship might be inspired to do something romantic with their partner over the weekend, while single folks are more motivated to meet new people who are aligned with their relationship goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the practical Virgo Moon brings perspective to the material world on Monday. At the start of the week, you're more cognizant of your spending habits and what you need to do to change them. Consider establishing a new savings routine or revising your budget.

When the Moon enters Libra on Tuesday, it brings harmony and collaborative energy to your surroundings. This is a great time to focus on Venusian-related activities, such as doing yoga, trying a new hairstyle, or creating art, which will feel extra fulfilling.

Beginning on July 4, the Moon in Scorpio will push you, but also have a grounding effect as you become more aware of your responsibilities. On the same day, Venus enters Gemini, bringing you closer to friends and family over the next month.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, intellectual Mercurial energy starts things off early in the week with the Moon and Mars in your sign, sending you new ideas, determination, and passion when it comes to achieving success. This is a week when you are motivated to work relentlessly towards your goals, a period of excellence and courage.

But things start to settle with the Moon in Libra on Tuesday offering you a protective space and calm. Focus on yourself and prioritize your needs. This is pure treat yourself energy, but remember not to go overboard!

The Scorpio Moon helps get your thoughts in order by Friday. Venus enters Gemini on the same day, making this a positive time for challenging activities that require excessive brain power. If your job or academic work relies on heavy research, this is a very positive and introspective period to tackle whatever you need to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, many changes are headed your way this week with the Moon in Virgo serving as a catalyst for this new chapter. You're more inclined to rest and focus on recharging at the start of the week, especially with Saturn in Aries currently opposing your sign.

The Moon enters your sign on Tuesday, intensifying your emotions. Give yourself more time to take care of yourself if you need it. On the flip side, you could feel a lot more nurturing during this period, giving unconditional love and support to those you care for.

The week closes with the Moon in Scorpio, which allows you to connect with your power. You'll get further working on your own around this time, since collaborations might feel exhausting. Nevertheless, you could surprise yourself with the work you create at this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Monday's earth energy will feel very calming with the Moon in Virgo setting the overall tone for the week ahead. Monday is a very productive day that allows you to brainstorm and feel a sense of accomplishment. You'll start seeing the fruits of your labor this week as you receive some acknowledgement for your hard work.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Libra will bring to light your desire to research and learn more. In matters of love, communication can be fruitful if you are honest and patient. Those who are more centered on their career should consider developing new plans to help them thrive.

The Moon in your sign on Friday allows you to focus on the details, continue your plans, and move forward. Saturn in Aries is giving you the keys to success and you are cruising towards your path to victory.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mars and the Moon will be in the same position in your chart on Monday, leveling you up while helping you balance your work with personal life.

Once the Moon is in the sign of Libra on Tuesday, it's time to double down on your dreams. With Saturn opposing the Moon, you can see how discipline matters and why it is essential to have faith in yourself and the work you create. If you feel like you lack energy, take things slow. Mercury in Leo is here to give you a boost of inspiration, and taking a break here and there can allow you to develop fresh ideas.

The Moon in Scorpio closes the week, creating a safe space for you to honor and protect yourself. Continue to incorporate rest and self-care to prepare for the positive surprises that the upcoming week brings.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this week, you're becoming your biggest cheerleader. All of your wonderful qualities are on display on Monday, with the Virgo Moon making it easier for you to give yourself the pat on the back that you deserve.

The Moon in Libra on Tuesday will have you a lot more centered on successes. If you have some goals in mind, the opposition to Saturn could make you feel overwhelmed. Prioritize fine-tuning your plan and be practical when it comes to accomplishing them.

Enjoying your free time is more doable once the Moon enters Scorpio on Friday. Show up for your friends this weekend (when you may even feel optimistic) and seek support from people you respect in order to make the moves that matter.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon in Virgo energizes you early in the week, bringing to light your relationship dynamics. You're really starting to understand what you are not willing to compromise in your relationships. After all, Pluto is in your sign, giving you command but making sure to balance the power you have.

The Moon in Libra will feel very comforting and reassuring on Tuesday, especially when it comes to love. You feel more confident expressing yourself, and with Mercury now in your partnership house, making declarations of love comes easier.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio on Friday, your focus will be on achievement and success, making taking the role of leader more manageable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon will be in your partnership sector early in the week, creating peaceful and harmonious vibes between your connections.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Libra will bring to light what duties you need to do around your home. Take some time midweek to reorganize and redecorate. This is a great week to spend time with family and friends or have a fun outing. This could also be a potent time for reconciliations and forgiveness since the diplomatic energy of this transit allows you to be more mature.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio on Friday, you will prioritize love and romance, continuing the lessons of the Libra Moon. This is a transit focused on the sacrifices you are willing to make when you are in love.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.