3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Lucky New Era From Now Until July 6, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs are about to enter a lucky new era the week of June 30 - July 6, 2025. We close the month of June on a positive note with a Geng Wu Metal Horse Establish Day. Although we are closing the door on June, we are ready to leap into action at the start of July.

This is the second most positive week of the month of July. We do have one red day, but it's not until Sunday, July 6. You get to set something up that will work for you, and scrap what doesn't.

Advertisement

Three Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest this week: Horse, Goat, and Rooster. Horse Chinese zodiac signs have an opportunity to make a dream come true that serves their playful nature. Goat handles a strategic day in such a way that it makes their tenacious spirit get a reward that would not have come by through any other path. The Rooster is lucky due to its calm energy. Now let's explore how three Chinese zodiac signs will enter a lucky, new era from June 30 - July 6.

1. Horse (Born: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, what you love more than anything else in life is the ability to feel like you have a right to choose your path. Well, your lucky new era starts on June 30, 2025, and the energy of Metal matches with your never-ending zest for living. This Metal Horse Establish Day allows you to set a goal for the rest of the summer: to live a stress-free life.

With less stress in your life, you're able to enjoy all that you have currently, plus draw more of the goodness you crave in an abundance way. You might be on the verge of meeting a soul mate or getting engaged. If you are in business or looking to start one, this is the time to start planning and networking.

Other great things to enjoy starting on June 30 include travel, signing contracts, or pursuing medical treatments that improve your health.

Advertisement

2. Goat (Born 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Design: YourTango

Goat, your lucky new era begins on July 1, a Metal Sheep Remove Day. A Remove Day isn't an easy period by itself, but you get to make room for luck to come into your life by ditching barriers to success.

On June 30, the Establish Day, clear away clutter and set your intention. Then, on your luckiest day, start to move out anything that has negative energy or that makes you feel like it isn't right for you anymore. This includes old perfume scents or makeup items. If you have clothing that doesn't fit your style, consider donating it and letting it go.

Advertisement

Consider how to balance your need to let things go with helping others to increase your luck exponentially. The energy you put out in a positive and altruistic way will pay off significantly for you in the long run.

3. Rooster (Born: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, your lucky new era begins with water, and this is because all living things are made up of this healing element. If you plan the start of the week well, which means setting your intention on Monday and removing any unnecessary barriers to your happiness, then you'll feel ready to take on the world on July 3, 2025.

July 3 is a Water Rooster Balance Day. This is the day when everything falls into place and sets the tone for the week, as well as for the entire month. Plan to start something, but more important than beginning things is making space to appreciate their intricate beauty. Gratitude for small things makes a big impact on your outlook. Thankfulness is a powerful starting point for a positive new era in your life, especially when you can see how lucky you already are.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.