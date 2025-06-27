The Day Luck Is Strongest For Each Zodiac Sign This Week, From June 30 - July 6

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from June 30 to July 6, 2025 reveals when luck is strongest and things are most likely to go your way. Two days are particularly lucky for each zodiac sign this week: July 2 and July 4.

The First Quarter Moon in Libra will rise on Wednesday, July 2, beginning the week with a dose of courage and luck. Sow new intentions and work on what you hope to manifest. Be willing to change your mind and give yourself the freedom to embrace the experiences that arise. While sometimes a plan is crucial, there is also something mystical about surrendering to where the universe is guiding you. In that process, luck is also always sure to find you.

The courage of the First Quarter Moon in Libra will be beneficial as Venus moves into Gemini on Friday, July 4. Confidence is key to trusting yourself, which is what Venus in Gemini requires. There will be greater opportunities and paths to take, as long as you lean into your inner self and trust that your soul knows what is meant for you. As Neptune stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, you will have a chance to deepen your spiritual journey and understand your life's meaning. This energy heightens the theme of opening yourself up to new experiences. While Neptune’s retrograde tends to draw you internally, it will also create chances for new studies, travel, or love affairs.

Life may seem unexpected or spontaneous, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a divine plan in place by the universe. This is precisely the energy that comes through as Venus in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aries on Sunday, July 6. There may be many options surrounding you, but Saturn in Aries knows what the divine plan is, even if you’re still learning it. Now let's see the day luck is strongest for each zodiac sign from June 30 - July 6, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, July 4

Expand what you think is possible, dear Aries. Neptune will station retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, your luckiest day this week, helping you to deepen your spiritual insight and challenge your past beliefs. Neptune will remain retrograde in Aries through the end of October, making this a powerful and exciting time in your life.

Allow yourself to change your mind, learn new things, and be willing to admit when you're wrong; after all, that's a sign of growth. To move into the life that is meant for you, you must be willing to expand your perspective. This will help you understand the true meaning of your life and what defines your purpose. The work of Neptune retrograde is slow, so try to practice patience and see value in the process, not just in the results.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, July 4

Only you know what is right for yourself, Taurus. While logic is a natural trait of yours, you must be willing to look beyond the obvious, especially once Neptune stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, your luckiest day of the week. Neptune retrograde will be intense, particularly regarding your intuition. Logic will only get you so far, yet that doesn’t mean you can’t go further.

Make time to connect with your inner self through a dream journal, meditation, or participating in a sound bath. Whether it involves visiting an ashram or simply going for a walk outside, understand that you are part of something larger.

There is a true purpose for you, and it begins when you can finally listen to yourself. Trust in yourself and the guidance of your soul, as it will help lead you toward the life that is meant for you.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Friday, July 4

You deserve a beautiful life, dearest Gemini. Venus will enter your zodiac sign on Friday, July 4, igniting a period of luck, beauty and attraction in your life. Venus in Gemini won’t only increase your physical beauty, but it will also enhance the power of attraction in your life. This planet governs themes related to love, finances, and real estate, yet it’s not limited to romantic love. Venus in Gemini can help you manifest a life that you love because it resonates with your soul.

Any beauty appointments or changes to your physical appearance would be favorable during this period. By feeling good about yourself, you will begin to attract new opportunities and potentially a romantic relationship. Let yourself say yes to invitations and embrace your social nature, as this transit can truly help you create not only a life that you love but one that is beautiful from the inside out.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, July 4

Don’t limit yourself, sweet Cancer. Neptune will station retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, igniting a shift in your career and luck. Neptune governs themes related to dreams, intuition, spirituality, and hope. When it’s retrograde, it begins a deep journey to discover your true purpose in this lifetime, as well as inviting you to ask bigger questions about who you are as a person.

This is a time when you shouldn’t limit yourself in any way. Apply for a new job, investigate degree programs, or begin to work diligently on that side business you’ve been dreaming of. You may also find yourself wanting to be of service during this period, so focusing on non-profits may bring great benefits and direction into your life.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, July 4

Don’t take life too seriously, Leo. It’s okay to be uncertain of what path to take or what you genuinely feel called to do. There is no rule that you have to have it all figured out. Even if you do, you’re still likely to change your mind. Just because you’ve invested energy into a particular area of your life, doesn’t mean that you should continue.

Be open as Venus shifts into Gemini on Friday, July 11, on your luckiest day this week, bringing an infusion of energy into your life and helping you learn to embrace the present moment. Venus in Gemini reminds you that you can’t take yourself or life too seriously. Focus on what it feels like to play and experience life, seeing everything as an opportunity for learning. Your joy matters, Leo, and right now you need to remember that you are meant to experience life, not just get through it.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, July 4

Make your own success, dear Virgo. On Friday, July 4, your luckiest day this week, Venus will move into Gemini, bringing opportunities for financial wealth. Venus is one of the luckiest planets in the zodiac as it governs finances, romance, and investments. In Gemini, it centers around your career and what you can manifest. Venus in Gemini directs you to take charge of your destiny and the success that you want. Yet, it also encourages you to open to new opportunities.

While you may have a good setup at your current job, it doesn’t mean that something better doesn’t exist. Stability is important for you, but you also need to ensure that you’re still growing and moving forward. Be willing to investigate a new career possibility or put in for an advancement in your current place of work. Not only will success be found, but also a new source of wealth.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, July 2

Have courage in all you do, Libra. The First Quarter Moon will rise in your zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 2, your luckiest day this week. The First Quarter Moon is a time to take action and make progress on your dreams. In Libra, it infuses you with a sense of courage that can help you validate yourself and believe in your ability to create whatever you wish. While you may be drawn to work with others during this period, don’t give them power over your dreams.

Courage does go a long way, and right now, you must believe in yourself. This lunation will help you kickstart new projects or finally book that trip you’ve always dreamed of. Whatever it is you are dreaming of, you must have courage in your ability to manifest it. With courage, you can accomplish anything.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, July 2

Quiet your mind, Scorpio. Don’t let doubt begin to creep in or let outside distractions take you away from what you are meant to do. If that means limiting your time with others or setting boundaries, then you should feel empowered to create the space you need. The First Quarter Moon in Libra will rise on Wednesday, July 2, making it your luckiest day this week.

You may find yourself remembering your dreams throughout the day during this period. While certain factors of your dreams may be necessary to remember, it’s crucial to reflect on how you feel within your dreams. This will help you see what your unconscious self is trying to communicate to you, which will strengthen your intuition. Quiet your mind and the outside noise so that you can recommit to prioritizing yourself. This is the only way to achieve the freedom and bliss you are dreaming of.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, July 4

Love is the best journey, Sagittarius. You are in store for a lucky week of romance, but you must be willing to see where it leads you, as the universe may have a surprise or two up its sleeve. On Friday, July 4, Venus will shift into Gemini, activating your luck and horoscope, just as Neptune stations retrograde in Aries. For you, this is all about romance, dating, divine happiness, and long-term relationships.

Venus in Gemini will heighten romantic possibilities as well as make you reflective about which path to take, and what kind of relationship you are truly after. As Neptune stations retrograde in Aries, you will begin questioning what makes you happy and what type of commitment most resonates with your soul. This energy is set to change your romantic life forever. No more giving your heart away to people who don’t deserve you, and no more fitting yourself into a mold when you have always loved uniquely.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, July 2

You don’t need force to accomplish your dreams, Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon in Libra will rise on Wednesday, July 2, which is your luckiest day of the week. This phase of the moon represents action that you take toward your intentions or what is in your best interest. In Libra, it will involve taking action in your career through a promotion, applying for a position, or giving a presentation. You don’t need to force your way to the top with this energy, though.

Be mindful that you’re not overworking or sacrificing other areas of your life, especially your personal relationships. Libra energy will bring success into your life, but also balance. You may also want to reflect on your professional relationships and how to utilize them to your greatest benefit. You are destined for success, but it’s not meant to be something you achieve by yourself.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, July 4

Experiment with what brings you joy, Aquarius. Venus will shift into Gemini on Friday, July 4, your luckiest day this week, inviting you into a playful and creative energy for the month ahead. Venus will remain in Gemini from July 4 to July 30, allowing you to make the most of this time and enjoy yourself to the fullest. Gemini is a sign of duality, which means that you may need to make a significant decision during this period. To do that, though, you need to investigate what resonates with you.

This may involve exploring avenues of creativity or dedicating time to your personal life. You can’t be so afraid that you’re going to get behind that you don’t allow yourself to receive joy. While you may have a busy professional period ahead, be sure to plan at least one vacation. This will help you learn that the greatest acts of manifestation are done through playful, creative energy.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, July 4

Enjoy the life you’ve created, dearest Pisces. Be present on your luckiest day this week, so that you can enjoy all that is going well in your life. Venus will enter Gemini on Friday, July 4, creating a deep sense of love and connection with your home. While this could benefit your romantic life, it is also about you being present in your day-to-day life.

Venus in Gemini represents a chance to redecorate or remodel your home. It brings in a joyful and pleasurable energy that will have you realizing that there’s no other place you’d rather be than home. This may be especially beneficial if you work from home or have recently been going through a rough patch.

Consider taking a staycation during this period or investing in your home to make it a space of true peace and respite. By tending to your roots, you will undoubtedly be able to nurture your wings.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars