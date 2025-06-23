What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of June 23 - 29 As The New Moon Rises

The week of June 23 - 29, 2025, might be viewed as one of the more meaningful times of the year. There is a stellium of planets building in the sign of Cancer. Jupiter, the Sun and Mercury bring new energy to our week. The New Moon on the 25th helps us explore our roots and reconnect with home and family, while also allowing us to establish our values.

This week is a time for us to be honest about our path and understand our direction. The lessons tied to the transit will have us facing our emotions through personal transformation, particularly in the house where this energy is manifesting. The New Moon in Cancer marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter that will enable us to evolve over the next year. Here's what each zodiac sign needs to know about the weekly horoscope, the New Moon and more from June 23 - 29, 2025, according to astrology:

Aries

Aries, you will have a positive week with the New Moon in Cancer occurring in your sector of home and family on June 25th. The lesson this transit will teach you centers on your family dynamics. What are you willing to release, forget and forgive? The planetary transit is prompting you to reconnect with a part of yourself that requires healing.

Open your heart and have those tough discussions, because Jupiter can help you feel reborn. After Mercury enters Leo, where it makes you bolder, you will begin to work more diligently towards your goals. Mercury's energy could also enable you to have more fun in the coming weeks.

Taurus

Taurus, developing trust in your abilities might be a challenge with this New Moon transit. Stop second-guessing yourself and learn to take the lead. Use the Mars in Virgo transit to perfect those skills or to learn something new.

You will gain patience and receive a great deal of insight on how to optimize your process for greater efficiency. The Moon in Virgo will allow you to feel empowered with the Mars and Moon conjunction later in the week in Virgo.

Gemini

Cancer, tuning into what your body needs will be a lesson you get to learn this week, as the New Moon and Jupiter highlight areas that you have been neglecting or ignoring. Learn to consider what your body needs.

Begin a new routine that helps you to release and navigate stress. Find the time to learn more about balancing your time and energy. Once Mars and the Moon meet in Virgo toward the end of the week, you may begin to develop a game plan.

Cancer

Leo, finding your confidence can be a struggle during this blessed transit, as this lunation will have all eyes on you. It's your time to permit yourself to enjoy the positivity that may come your way. It begins with abandoning a pessimistic mindset and learning to take the lead.

You’ve worked hard, and now with Jupiter in your zodiac sign, it will allow you to gain wisdom and knowledge over the next year. The New Moon in Cancer will help you leave your hurts behind and move beyond your setbacks.

Leo

Leo, a lesson from the New Moon transit could be learning when to give yourself permission to rest and recover. With Saturn now in Aries, this can be a positive influence, but all of the work and piling responsibilities might magnify with Mars in Virgo, making us see where we are slacking off.

The New Moon in Cancer helps you treat yourself with unconditional love. The healing energy can be beneficial since it will help you feel prepared for the next phase.

Virgo

Virgo, the lessons tied to the New Moon in Cancer energy may have to do with friendships you make. Be open to forgiving people from the past and not letting it control you. Learning how to understand the types of partnerships you want to make in the future through the Jupiter and Moon conjunction.

This energy may also evoke nostalgia as you reflect on the impactful people from the past and how they have helped you along the way.

Libra

Libra, creating a balance with work and your personal life could be a lesson of the New Moon in Cancer transit. If you're in a relationship and are giving it your all to make it work, finding a balance can be a significant challenge.

Nevertheless, the New Moon and Jupiter conjunction is here to give you breakthroughs with time management. You may also learn how to work more efficiently, allowing you to enjoy your free time.

Scorpio

Scorpio, allowing yourself to experience new things could be part of this New Moon transit, the week of June 23 - 29, 2025. The New Moon in Cancer is reminding you to discover with your inner adventurer. If you can’t travel, this can be a reasonable period to dive into learning new courses, studying new things or reading a new series.

This can also be a good time to join a club, where you'll have the opportunity to network within your community or find other ways to be more socially engaged. Take charge and be open to meeting new people and creating new social experiences.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, not opening your heart to love, could be a challenge from this week’s New Moon transit. Even if you are in a relationship, Saturn in Aries might make advancements tough for you. Utilize this New Moon transit to get closer to a romantic partner and say loving things to them.

If you are single, this can be an excellent opportunity to reconnect with a creative project. You could create wonders now that Mercury is also entering fellow fire sign Leo beginning on June 26.

Capricorn

Capricorn, even though the New Moon happens in your house of partnerships, it's Jupiter who will be the potent signature of this week’s transit. Jupiter will bring new lessons connected with your past and future relationships.

Adopt a more nurturing mindset within your relationships the week of June 23. The New Moon wants you to be more vulnerable and present. The New Moon in Cancer will show you that being emotionally intelligent and transparent within your relationships is important if you want to strengthen your bond with loved ones. Open up a bit during this period.

Aquarius

Aquarius, becoming a team player could be a lesson of this week's New Moon in Cancer transit, as well as learning how to improve your communication skills. The New Moon in Cancer wants you to be honest and more comprehensive.

Mercury will enter Leo, your partnership house on June 26, offering support and facilitating smoother interactions with others. In your career or academic pursuits, you can expect praise from others, as people will appreciate what you bring to the table.

Pisces

Pisces, you receive a boost of energy during this energetic and enriching New Moon transit. It will help boost your confidence levels. While the New Moon in Cancer allows you to receive and give love, the lesson from this transit will be related to not dimming your light.

Allow yourself to be in the spotlight, especially with Saturn in Aries, even if it is for a brief time. With Jupiter making an aspect to your zodiac sign, this can be a great week for learning, traveling or reconnecting with yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.