People Born During These Specific Years Have A Quiet Power That Can’t Be Faked

According to astrology, the placement of the planets during your time of birth gives you a unique set of personality traits that sets you apart from others. Since the planets are always shifting, each and every person is extra unique, and Sai Avani explained that people born during certain years have a quiet power about them that can't be faked.

While some planets move quickly, slow-moving outer planets define whole generations. Meanwhile, the way these planets, such as Saturn and Pluto, connect with faster-moving planets creates smaller micro-generations of people with a similar vision for life. In a video, Avani explained that some of these micro-generations are extra special. From being practical and realistic to being strategic peacemakers, those born under these years have what it takes to make something beautiful for themselves.

Advertisement

1. 1980-1983

Design: YourTango

People born between 1980 to 1983 have both Saturn and Pluto in Libra, making them "strategic peacemakers wielding quiet power," Avani explained. People born during these dates might find themselves in a bit of chaos throughout their lives. According to Avani, "They're constantly compromising themselves, they're constantly being forced into the position of peacemaker, they may have to make decisions on other people's behalfs," which, as most can imagine, can be pretty stressful.

Advertisement

So how do people born during these dates go on to have such good fortune? According to Avani, these experiences become easier over time, and slowly but surely, those born during these find balance that helps them master their circumstances.

2. 1982-1985

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Those born between 1982 and 1985 start off having somewhat more complicated lives, since having Pluto, the South Node, and Saturn in Scorpio creates a more challenging upbringing. According to Avani, they're tasked with "mastering emotional intensity" throughout their lives as they learn to "transmute pain into strength."

That being said, it isn't all doom and gloom. Avani explained that this leads to passionate and deep experiences throughout their lives, helping them grow as individuals, even though getting to that point might take some time.

3. 1985-1988

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

People born between 1985 and 1988 have Saturn and Uranus in Sagittarius and Chiron in Gemini, making them "radical thinkers" with a quiet power that can't be faked. These "philosophical rebels," as Avani called them, were born to "challenge established truth." Though "they are very serious about their beliefs," Avani explained, people born during these years often struggle with voicing those beliefs aloud.

Throughout their lives, these people are tasked with learning to communicate and act on the things they believe in. They'll need to build the courage and confidence to get to that point, and once they do, best believe that their quiet power will be unmatched.

4. 1988-1991

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Avani, those born during these years have a quiet power that comes from "this generational stellium where they have Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune all in Capricorn." This makes them more serious, practical, grounded, creative, and idealistic.

These people have "many original experiences" in life, which might require them to go through their fair share of trial and error, Avani explained. Though they'll need to learn how to change course often throughout life, once they learn to let go and not take things so seriously, they can become highly successful in all they do.

5. 2000-2003

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Those born between 2000 through 2003 tend have Saturn in Gemini and Pluto and Chiron in Sagittarius, making them "faith-driven seekers mastering constant change," Avani said. "These people can have this kind of like survival mechanism, where they always have to be glass half full, they always have to be optimistic, they always have to turn the other cheek."

This isn't a bad thing, as kindness and restraint can go a long way. However, they often avoid facing reality. That said, their power comes from constantly learning and growing. Through this, those born between these dates have unique perspectives and knowledge as they communicate those thoughts with those around them.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.