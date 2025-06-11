Jupiter In Cancer Is Testing These 3 Zodiac Signs From Now Until June 2026

There are a fair number of signs feeling luckier than ever while Jupiter is in Cancer. But according to astrologer Celine Diong, the year will be challenging for a few zodiac signs that'll feel like they're being tested by the universe.

However, just because life isn't sunshine and rainbows for now doesn't mean it will remain this way forever. While challenges don't always feel great, it's important to remember that challenges are meant to help people develop and achieve their higher purpose in life. From breakups to switching jobs, while these events might seem tragic, it's what people make of them that determines just how good their life can get. So even though Leo, Aries, and Libra will feel like they're being tested by the universe while Jupiter is in Cancer from now until the end of June 2026, they'll find these tests improve their lives in the long run.

1. Leo

Leo

Sorry to say, but Jupiter in Cancer will be challenging for Leo, according to Diong, who explained, "There's going to be a sense of confusion, like you're being pushed or asked to grow." It'll feel foreign to Leo, as the direction of growth may feel unnatural and cause Leo to hesitate.

Random waves of emotions might hit Leo all at once, causing Leo to feel unconfident and even unsure. This is unusual for Leo, as this fire sign is usually full of confidence, and this unfamiliar low confidence might cause them to shy away from showing vulnerability to others.

However, don't be too worried. This period is one for reflection, allowing Leo to figure out what it is they want out of life. According to Diong, "You're craving a lot more depth, you're craving a lot more hermit energy," and their journey is focused on how to ask for it.

2. Aries

Aries

While Aries might have luck in finances, they'll find themselves being tested by Jupiter in Cancer as challenging family dynamics surface.

"You're gonna realize what home actually means for you, whether it's good or bad," Diong said. "There's going to be some conflicts between you wanting freedom and needing emotional stability."

For some, this might cause them to feel guilty, as Aries might have distanced themselves from their family and are now beginning to regret their decision. Over the next year, Aries is being tested to face these uncomfortable emotions head-on. According to Diong, "They're definitely gonna come bubbling up during this time, so you're gonna have to deal with them either way."

3. Libra

Libra

Libra's tendency to people please is being tested by Jupiter in Cancer from now until June 2026. In the past (and maybe in the present), Libra has struggled to let go and to stop caring about others. However, this transit will force them to stop caring so much as they're now starting to experience a ton of burnout. From work obligations to feeling the need to be perfect, Libras will be going through it as they slowly begin to learn how to create boundaries and establish what they want out of life.

Either way, according to Diong, "This transit, though, ultimately, is going to ask you, are you succeeding for you, or are you succeeding for approval from other people?"

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.