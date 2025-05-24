A 2-Year-Long Struggle Comes To An End For 4 Zodiac Signs On May 24, When Saturn Enters Aries

If you're a Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces, astrologer Amy Demure has some good news: a two-year-long struggle is finally coming to an end for these four zodiac signs. Since 2023, these four astrological signs have had to deal with the pressure of Saturn in fellow mutable sign Pisces dealing out karmic lesson after karmic lesson. But on May 24, 2025, Saturn finally leaves Pisces to enter Aries.

"These signs have been in spiritual boot camp," Demure explained in a video, "tested relentlessly, slowed down, forced to face challenges, fears, and insecurities in multiple areas of their lives."

But as Saturn enters a new zodiac sign, struggles finally end for these zodiac signs who "will feel a massive wave of relief," Demure said. "Life will finally start to move again."

1. Gemini

If you're a Gemini then your luck is finally looking up. Since Saturn has been in Pisces since March of 2023, you might've been giving it your all but feeling like you're getting zero in return. You might've slowly lost faith in your ability to reach higher levels of success. But according to Demure, "After two years of nonstop pressure around success and purpose, you're finally seeing doors open if you've been putting in the hard work."

Sure, in the past, you might've felt stagnant, but by the end of May 2025, your momentum is returning tenfold as everything "clicks into place." You'll get that highly anticipated call back, start socializing more, and use these connections to further your career goals.

"The end of the month will rejuvenate you," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim predicted, "and you'll continue to socialize and you could make new connections," leading to more success.

2. Virgo

If you're a Virgo, May 2025 is all about results.

"You've done the emotional work, set the boundaries, and walked away from what no longer serves you," according to Demure, and now, it's all about to pay off as your life (more specifically your love life) gets easier. "You're finally attracting the kind of relationship that feels stable, grounded, and real."

This can come in the form of deep communication, as according to Grim, you can expect to have an "emotionally charged conversation with someone."

But your love life isn't the only area that's benefiting from Saturn's transition into Aries. Grim explained that the last week of May can also open up opportunities in your career.

3. Sagittarius

Another lucky sign coming out of the two-year struggle is none other than Sagittarius. According to Demure, "You've spent two years healing behind the scenes and rebuilding your emotional foundation," and now you're ready to step into the spotlight. As Saturn enters Aries, all of this will work out for the better as you finally begin to enjoy your newfound sense of peace.

"There's a calm settling in now — and from that calm, new purpose is born," Demure wrote.

Grim added that this could be something creative or physical, as this month is especially strong when it comes to creative pursuits and athletics.

4. Pisces

Finally, the last sign getting out of a two-year struggle is none other than Pisces. Now, out of all of the signs, Pisces might've been going through it the most with Saturn in their sign. According to Demure, "No one's been tested like you. You've faced every fear, shed every illusion — and now, you're finally free to step into the life you've earned."

If you haven't already, it's important to let go of any old baggage that is holding you back. From relationships that no longer feel right to jobs that aren't working in your favor, consider figuring out what you can let go of, as the past shouldn't define your present or possible future.

"This is your moment of release," Demure wrote, "where your past no longer defines you and your past wounds are turned into power and strength."

From here on out, it's best to surround yourself with things that lift up your energy, not tear it down.

