The People Who’ll Enjoy Summer 2025 The Most Will Be Doing These 4 Things, According To An Astrologer

Brat girl summer is out and girl-next-door summer is in, according to professional astrologer Indigo Selah-Jael. In a video, Selah-Jael explained that people who'll enjoy summer 2025 the most will be those doing a few specific things to take advantage of the season's astrological energy.

According to Selah-Jael, with Jupiter in Cancer (the zodiac sign that rules the home and family), this summer we're more focused on small joys close to home. The effects of Jupiter in Cancer might even lead some people to move to a new home or expand their family in some way. Others might find it effortless to come up with fruitful new ideas that will impact them for years to come. Either way, this summer is stirring things up in unexpected ways, and there are a few ways to make the most of the simple pleasures this season will bring.

1. Sticking close to home

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

Forget traveling to Paris or moving abroad — the people who'll enjoy summer 2025 the most are sticking close to home, Selah-Jael said. This summer is all about comfort as people will slowly give up adventure for staying indoors or traveling close to home.

"The vibe is indoor girl summer," according to Selah-Jael. "It's giving we are indoors and we are thriving."

Instead of splurging on cruise tickets, people will be splurging on bed sheets and domestic travel to the nearest city or state. While this might sound boring, this summer is about teaching people that they don't need to drop thousands of dollars to truly enjoy life. Instead, all the fun and excitement can be created by doing the little things in life. With that being said, "Book a trip to a city near you and explore it," said Selah-Jael. Beauty can be found in all places, even in one's own backyard.

2. Consuming less and turning to DIY

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

Another thing people who'll enjoy summer 2025 will be doing is consuming less and turning to DIY. Whether it's because Jupiter is in Cancer or because many people are struggling financially these days, people will have no choice but to turn to consuming less.

"Just because Jupiter and Cancer are expansive and all about growth does not mean that it's just for the sake of growth," Selah-Jael explained. "Jupiter and Cancer is gonna be saying, 'You know what, less consumption, less about consuming, more creating."

So, this summer, start saving instead of spending your money on frivolous things, as Jupiter in Cancer is already pointing people to be a bit more resourceful in life. Joy can be found in the most simplistic things, even if it might not seem that way at first.

3. Starting new chapters in their life

sommart sombutwanitkul | Shutterstock

Many people will be using this summer to enter completely new chapters in life. According to Selah-Jael, this summer many people will become first-time homebuyers, rent somewhere new, have a kid, or adopt a pet.

"A lot of people are gonna be becoming pregnant," Selah-Jael said. "A lot of the girlies are fertile, and I'm not saying that as a threat. It does not necessarily mean you're gonna be becoming, you know, with child."

This is not to say that everyone's going to be with child this summer. Some will be 'pregnant' with new ideas or opportunities, and whatever creative ideas people come up with over the next few months will define the next few years of their life while Saturn is in Aries.

4. Going back to what's familiar

Master1305 | Shutterstock

Finally, the last thing people will be doing and experiencing is going back to what's familiar. Because Jupiter is in Cancer, there will be "a sense of nostalgia and sentimentality with Jupiter in Cancer," Selah-Jael explained. "So, a lot of us are gonna be kind of rediscovering old aesthetics, vintage aesthetics."

If someone has had the time to go out shopping, they might already be seeing this as they've already seen the resurgence of old-school fashion trends that people may or may not regret years later. Either way, be prepared for a very 'demure summer' as people stick to what they know.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.