All Eyes Are On These 8 Zodiac Signs In June 2025

As the planets are always shifting, each zodiac sign finds itself in the spotlight at one point or another. And in June 2025, all eyes are on a eight zodiac signs that professional astrologers have called the main characters this month.

While "main character doesn't always mean super lucky," astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer clarified in a video, "for the majority of these zodiac signs, it is actually very lucky." The universe has undoubtedly set its sights on Cancer, Capricorn, Aries, Libra, Taurus, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Gemini for the month of June. Here's what they can expect.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer is one of the main characters in June 2025, and all eyes will be on them once Jupiter, the planet of luck, enters this sign on June 9. As Remmer explained, Jupiter in Cancer's first house gives this zodiac sign an abundance of luck, and their goals and identity slowly begin to expand.

Advertisement

"Jupiter is exalted in Cancer as well," Remmer explained, meaning the planet of expansion will be at its most powerful, which is "extremely beautiful."

As for how this will play out for Cancer in June 2025 (and all the way through June 2026, when Jupiter changes signs again), astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained that "They could also receive a promotion or start that new business that brings them a ton of luck throughout the next year." This is a great change of pace, as Cancers might've been feeling completely invisible within their career. So, if they've been hoping for recognition and progression, Cancers have a ton to look forward to.

However, that's not all, as Cancer will also have a lot of energy this month that they might not have had in previous months. With the New Moon also in Cancer towards the end of June, it's no wonder that Cancer will have major luck and main character energy all month.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

With Jupiter entering Cancer on June 9, the crab's sister sign Capricorn also benefits from the good luck, specifically in their relationships.

"With Jupiter entering their seventh house and Venus transiting their fifth house," Brobeck explained, "they might find that they'll be very popular after the 10th of June."

Advertisement

Whether this is finally being recognized in their career or being seen as more attractive, Capricorn can expect to be in the spotlight starting in June.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Since Aries is a cardinal sign like Cancer, they're also one of the main characters in June will all eyes on their home and family. Remmer explained that Aries will feel Jupiter in Cancer's impact in their fourth house as their luck with their family and home life slowly begins to change as tensions are resolved.

Advertisement

With Saturn now in Aries, "fated and karmic events start happening to them" this month, Brobeck said, which will make this zodiac sign hard to ignore.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra is another cardinal sign, which means all eyes are on them this month. According to Remmer, they'll experience the luck of Jupiter in Cancer in their career, so for any Libra that has been feeling stagnant or unhappy at work, the tides are finally turning. Libras will find their careers turn in a positive direction this month as they either get the recognition they deserve or move onto better opportunities.

That being said, don't expect this to happen magically. While the universe is aligned for Libra to receive its blessings, it will also take hard work and continuous effort for Libra to see the results they're looking for.

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Eyes are also on Taurus in June 2025. According to Remmer, "If you are a Taurus, you are definitely a main character this month because you're gonna be the most magnetic, attractive, gorgeous manifestor of all."

This is all thanks to Venus, the planet of beauty and love, entering this grounded earth sign on June 6. With this transit comes beautiful harmony as opportunities come racing around every corner, as having Venus in the first house is when we shine the most.

6. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"If you are a Virgo, then Mars will be entering your sign, so you are a main character this month," began Remmer. While Virgos might've been struggling with motivation as of late, this is about to change as "you get a little bit more of a boost with your motivation, your productivity," said Remmer.

However, being a man character means all eyes are on you, and Remmer warned this this might lead to some hyper-criticism or perfectionist tendencies.

"However, I do think this is generally more good because it's courageous, it's very productive, and I think that gives a bit of like fire in the belly that maybe Virgos have been needing," Remmer said.

Advertisement

7. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

One fire sign that's giving main character energy is Sagittarius, who'll have all eyes on their finances in June. With Jupiter in Cancer lighting up Sagittarius' eighth house of investments and shared finances, these areas of life experience expansion and abundance all month long.

"Also, we have a Full Moon in Sagittarius June 11," Remmer added, which "really great for letting go of really pivotal things in your life, especially identity and love life."

Advertisement

This will allow Sagittarius to expand and grow as they cut out the things that no longer serve their greater purpose.

8. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Though Gemini's emerald year is officially over as Jupiter enters a new sign, all eyes are still on this zodiac sign in June. Jupiter's entry into Cancer means the planet of luck is now in Gemini's second house of money, where Gemini will start experiencing luck and abundance.

For Gemini, this month is about letting go of things that no longer serve them and finding their grounding when it comes to their identity and love life, especially around the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11.

"This is a Full Moon where you're able to really let go of the negative energy that's holding you back and do it in a very sort of selfish way," Remmer said.

So, if you're a Gemini who has been looking for change, now is the month to get started!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.